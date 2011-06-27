  1. Home
Used 1994 Nissan Maxima GXE Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Maxima
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque182 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length187.6 in.
Curb weight3139 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Satin White Pearl Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
