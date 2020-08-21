Used 1994 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me

  • 1997 Nissan Maxima GXE
    used

    1997 Nissan Maxima GXE

    90,485 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1998 Nissan Maxima GLE
    used

    1998 Nissan Maxima GLE

    112,624 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,990

    Details
  • 1998 Nissan Maxima GLE
    used

    1998 Nissan Maxima GLE

    120,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Maxima GLE
    used

    1999 Nissan Maxima GLE

    126,942 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Maxima GLE
    used

    1999 Nissan Maxima GLE

    211,294 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Maxima GLE
    used

    1999 Nissan Maxima GLE

    203,188 miles
    No accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Maxima SE
    used

    1999 Nissan Maxima SE

    150,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Maxima GLE
    used

    2000 Nissan Maxima GLE

    50,542 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Maxima GXE
    used

    2000 Nissan Maxima GXE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Maxima SE in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Nissan Maxima SE

    114,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,488

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Maxima GLE in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Nissan Maxima GLE

    177,575 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,248

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Maxima GLE in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Nissan Maxima GLE

    173,475 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,802

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Maxima SE in Light Blue
    used

    2002 Nissan Maxima SE

    174,712 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,987

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Maxima GLE in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Nissan Maxima GLE

    63,931 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Maxima SE in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Nissan Maxima SE

    173,162 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,950

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Maxima SE in Silver
    used

    2002 Nissan Maxima SE

    188,177 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,994

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Maxima SE in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Nissan Maxima SE

    200,569 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2003 Nissan Maxima SE in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Nissan Maxima SE

    218,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,111

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Maxima

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Maxima
Overall Consumer Rating
4.628 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (43%)
My Maxima
maxima lover,08/31/2009
I love my maxima. I got it for a great price, half the blue book, and have driven it crazy. I bought it my senior year in high school with 100,000 miles on it and only had minor problems during college (none my dad couldn't fix) I now have 240,000 miles on my maxima and it still drives so wonderfully. I cant get myself to buy another car because they dont match up in driving, features, or anything else! It will capture your heart.
