Vehicle overview

At the beginning of Prius-mania, Nissan could see itself venturing up a creek without a paddle. Or rather, into a new fuel economy-conscious market without a hybrid. As a quick fix, Nissan swallowed its pride and essentially purchased the rights to Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive. This marriage has resulted in the 2007 Nissan Altima Hybrid, which combines the high-tech, fuel-saving benefits of Toyota's hybrid technology with the redesigned Altima sedan's improved interior and sporty driving dynamics. Sadly, for those who live in "flyover" states, the Altima Hybrid is only available in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

When discussing any hybrid, fuel economy is a priority-one concern and the Altima Hybrid certainly delivers, with an estimated EPA 42 mpg city and 36 mpg highway. That's basically identical to the related Toyota Camry Hybrid, and better than the Honda Accord Hybrid and Saturn Aura Green Line Hybrid. It's also about 16 mpg better than the four-cylinder Altima in city driving, but about equal to it on the highway. The Hybrid is therefore best suited for around-town duties and even then, the gas savings most likely won't make up for the price premium  hybrids are still more of a moral, ecological choice than an economic one.

The hybrid model benefits from the entire Altima line's redesign for 2007. Outside, 350Z-style headlamps and a sweeping roof line give it a more hunkered-down, sportier stance than before. The Altima's previous bargain-basement interior trim has been fully upgraded with more supple and richly grained materials that go a long way toward giving the cabin a more polished, refined and welcoming ambience. Standard equipment is decent, but options are encapsulated in three pricey packages that limit customer choice and make the MSRP rise faster than Bundt cake in a broiler. For instance, if one wanted factory-installed satellite radio, it would cost $5,250 as part of the entire Connection Package.

The 2007 Nissan Altima is once again a premier player in the ubiquitous midsize family sedan segment, and the Hybrid model further raises its stock. Although it offers performance and fuel economy similar to the Toyota Camry Hybrid, the Nissan's overall sporty nature should appeal to those looking for a green car with a more engaging driving experience.