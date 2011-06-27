1994 Nissan Altima Review
Other years
1994 Highlights
A passenger-side airbag is added to this hot-selling Tennessee-built compact. SE models gain a standard sunroof and GLEs have it as an available option.
Kris,02/03/2002
i picked this car at the used car dealer. cuz this car has 2.4 motor which bigger than camry and accord. also comes with nice sport style front & rear . first thing i checked under car, no oil leaks at all. so far just pair tires on front, ac belt. got lot of power bottom to top rmp. handles nice brakes just tight. minus: tiny horn button & gas pedal is little bit off to right. my opinion.
fourtravelers,10/12/2011
Purchased used in 2000 with 90k miles....traveled all over the western states, replaced clutch at about 150 K. At 230 K plus... my family and I survived a near head-on highway accident. The car is totaled but we all survived. We will buy another Nissan Altima. I am sure the car would have gone another 100 to 200 K for sure. This was our experience...can't speak for the rest. The only continuing issue was a small electrical issue....grounding kept blowing front head lamps every 6 months...mechanic could not find the troubled spot and bulb replacement was always cheaper. Once the radio antenna snapped of...finding a replacement was difficult...regular maintenance was the key.
dodo,04/05/2003
I bought a 94 Altima one and a half month ago with 124K on it. I did engine tune up two weeks ago, but the car has broken three times so far (within one month). While I was driving in the street, the car suddenly stopped without any sign. That is dangerous. The first time, it had about 2 gallon gas, someone refilled the gad tank, and tried hard to start, and it finally worked. The second time was in the evening, the car stopped with 5 or 6 gallon gas in it. My friend tried to use cable to jump start it, but failed.
ricky,10/05/2015
GXE 4dr Sedan
We purchased a 1994 Nissan Altima GXE brand new of '94. I kept the car until my children graduated college sure miss my car it lasted 350,000 + miles. I used my father's Chrysler 300 (2008 model) but nothing liked my Altima when comes to dead heat in reliability when kids had it in school. Took many trips it got very good fuel economy between 28-30mpg highway as my children went back and forwards to college. One of the children had a wrecked doing heavier snow storm in (2010) luckily that little car protected our daughter she got out without a scratch we did get it repaired but didn't look too well after the crashed as had too get stuff fixed as - Wheel bearing: Strut: Oil sensor and steering rack due to oil leak from accident. It was a comfortable car had lots of room me and my boys are tall we had enough headroom as trunk was huge for subcompact car. One thing about those gen Altima's hated were spending a fortune getting hubcaps replace as other owners were experiencing otherwise had a bulletproof engine ran awesome. Electronics: Air conditioning: Radio: Controls: Door doors/Cruise control: still had worked great before sold off car. The tranny shifted smooth never had no indicator lights except O/D: Light malfunction other than that our little Altima ran like a top changed oil and tire rotation at 3,500 miles never experienced bad with vehicle even my children drove many miles through mountains etc. I would buy another Nissan but they are using CVT in all new models these cars are dependable never die easily can sleep on it. We traded a 1988 Chevy Corsica for that car due needed bit room space our first Nissan done us well plus used commuting lots of trips. Loved my Altima if could do it all over again would buy another first generation model in a heartbeat reason got rid of it because high miles and keeping up maintenance as having lots of miles the car would've needed few repairs as got aging with 350,000 + miles. Only problems had were minor: CV joints: Brakes: Distributor cap: Alignment: Struts: Hub bearings: Ignition coil: Alternator and Starter: The interior held up well for a 21 year old car no problems out of anything mechanical it lasted forever handled well and drove smooth when got it had a lot of power for a four cylinder engine plus averaged 30 miles per gallon on highway absolutely loved our little Altima ran like a top without spending time into a shop was most dependable car ever owned.
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
