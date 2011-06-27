  1. Home
1994 Nissan Altima Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A passenger-side airbag is added to this hot-selling Tennessee-built compact. SE models gain a standard sunroof and GLEs have it as an available option.

Most helpful consumer reviews

You can trust this car!
Kris,02/03/2002
i picked this car at the used car dealer. cuz this car has 2.4 motor which bigger than camry and accord. also comes with nice sport style front & rear . first thing i checked under car, no oil leaks at all. so far just pair tires on front, ac belt. got lot of power bottom to top rmp. handles nice brakes just tight. minus: tiny horn button & gas pedal is little bit off to right. my opinion.
Super reliable, impressive 5 speed performance
fourtravelers,10/12/2011
Purchased used in 2000 with 90k miles....traveled all over the western states, replaced clutch at about 150 K. At 230 K plus... my family and I survived a near head-on highway accident. The car is totaled but we all survived. We will buy another Nissan Altima. I am sure the car would have gone another 100 to 200 K for sure. This was our experience...can't speak for the rest. The only continuing issue was a small electrical issue....grounding kept blowing front head lamps every 6 months...mechanic could not find the troubled spot and bulb replacement was always cheaper. Once the radio antenna snapped of...finding a replacement was difficult...regular maintenance was the key.
I had bad experience with it
dodo,04/05/2003
I bought a 94 Altima one and a half month ago with 124K on it. I did engine tune up two weeks ago, but the car has broken three times so far (within one month). While I was driving in the street, the car suddenly stopped without any sign. That is dangerous. The first time, it had about 2 gallon gas, someone refilled the gad tank, and tried hard to start, and it finally worked. The second time was in the evening, the car stopped with 5 or 6 gallon gas in it. My friend tried to use cable to jump start it, but failed.
Superior reliable, powerful and heaven to drive
ricky,10/05/2015
GXE 4dr Sedan
We purchased a 1994 Nissan Altima GXE brand new of '94. I kept the car until my children graduated college sure miss my car it lasted 350,000 + miles. I used my father's Chrysler 300 (2008 model) but nothing liked my Altima when comes to dead heat in reliability when kids had it in school. Took many trips it got very good fuel economy between 28-30mpg highway as my children went back and forwards to college. One of the children had a wrecked doing heavier snow storm in (2010) luckily that little car protected our daughter she got out without a scratch we did get it repaired but didn't look too well after the crashed as had too get stuff fixed as - Wheel bearing: Strut: Oil sensor and steering rack due to oil leak from accident. It was a comfortable car had lots of room me and my boys are tall we had enough headroom as trunk was huge for subcompact car. One thing about those gen Altima's hated were spending a fortune getting hubcaps replace as other owners were experiencing otherwise had a bulletproof engine ran awesome. Electronics: Air conditioning: Radio: Controls: Door doors/Cruise control: still had worked great before sold off car. The tranny shifted smooth never had no indicator lights except O/D: Light malfunction other than that our little Altima ran like a top changed oil and tire rotation at 3,500 miles never experienced bad with vehicle even my children drove many miles through mountains etc. I would buy another Nissan but they are using CVT in all new models these cars are dependable never die easily can sleep on it. We traded a 1988 Chevy Corsica for that car due needed bit room space our first Nissan done us well plus used commuting lots of trips. Loved my Altima if could do it all over again would buy another first generation model in a heartbeat reason got rid of it because high miles and keeping up maintenance as having lots of miles the car would've needed few repairs as got aging with 350,000 + miles. Only problems had were minor: CV joints: Brakes: Distributor cap: Alignment: Struts: Hub bearings: Ignition coil: Alternator and Starter: The interior held up well for a 21 year old car no problems out of anything mechanical it lasted forever handled well and drove smooth when got it had a lot of power for a four cylinder engine plus averaged 30 miles per gallon on highway absolutely loved our little Altima ran like a top without spending time into a shop was most dependable car ever owned.
See all 52 reviews of the 1994 Nissan Altima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Nissan Altima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Nissan Altima

Used 1994 Nissan Altima Overview

The Used 1994 Nissan Altima is offered in the following submodels: Altima Sedan. Available styles include GLE 4dr Sedan, GXE 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Sedan, and XE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Nissan Altima?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Nissan Altimas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Nissan Altima for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Nissan Altima.

Can't find a used 1994 Nissan Altimas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Altima for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,912.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,583.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Altima for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,199.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,665.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Nissan Altima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

