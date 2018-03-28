Used 2014 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Contact Trust Auto today for information on dozens of vehicles like this Loaded 2014 Audi A7 3.0T Quattro Premium Plus. This Audi A7 3.0 Premium Plus's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi A7 3.0 Premium Plus is in a league of its own This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Audi A7 as past service records are included. Looking for a Audi A7 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. If you're looking for world-class speed, acceleration, cornering and handling, don't blink because you'll miss this truly amazing automobile. The Audi A7 3.0 Premium Plus is in a class on its own. So much so, that Audi didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. You'll enjoy improved traction and world-class handling thanks to the new tires on this vehicle. Near perfect paint on a near perfect car. More information about the 2014 Audi A7: From a design standpoint, the Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the Acura ZDX and BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feels a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the MMI touch system--bringing a fingertip scratch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer--is also revolutionary. This model sets itself apart with comfortable ride, fuel efficient diesel, exceptional interior trims and materials, potent RS7, hatchback versatility, good rear seat space, responsive handling, advanced navigation system, class-leading tech features, and A shape like no other

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUWGAFC2EN031786

Stock: P031786

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020