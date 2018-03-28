Used 2014 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me

345 listings
A7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 345 listings
  • 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    94,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,788

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    61,708 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,491

    $1,768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    106,570 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,970

    $1,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    73,117 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $25,995

    $1,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    105,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,995

    $207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    35,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,995

    $2,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    104,656 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 TDI Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A7 TDI Prestige quattro

    46,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,500

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    67,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    68,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,495

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 TDI Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi A7 TDI Prestige quattro

    80,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    78,472 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,917

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    95,915 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $23,411

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    76,721 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    94,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 TDI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A7 TDI Premium Plus quattro

    103,013 miles

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    83,394 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,988

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 TDI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A7 TDI Premium Plus quattro

    42,498 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,900

    Details

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Classic Design with Utility and Performance!
Paul P.,03/28/2018
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This car is faster than my 2008 Boxster S, and can get 34 mpg on a highway when driven at moderate speeds. It's gorgeous from any angle and as a hatchback, can hold a ton with rear seats down. Buy it with low mileage (5K) and you have the best of all worlds! Can't say enough about it's power (Supercharged 6 cyl), stability (Quattro) and sleek lines. Strangers compliment it's looks, with Daytona Gray Metallic and 20" wheels. Updated Review: This car continues to be copied and it’s coupe/sedan design is descended to become a true Classic! Instead of getting a new car I plan on changing the wheels to freshen the feel!
