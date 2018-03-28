Used 2014 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 94,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,788
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
2014 AUDI A7 QUATRRO PREMIUM PLUS PKG. V6 3.0 LITER SUPERCHARGED 333 HP. 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS. HARD LOADED!! CLEAN CARFAX. 3 OWNERS.NO ACCIDENTS. 13 SERVICE RECORDS. S LINE. COLD WEATHER PKG. 19 INCH DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS. NAVI. SUNROOF. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS. HEATED SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. HEATED REAR SEATS. REAR CLIMATE CONTROL. BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. BLUETOOTH/AUX CONNECTIVITY. AUTO LEVELING HEADLIGHTS. KEY-LESS GO. PUSH START. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC1EN009522
Stock: 009522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,708 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,491$1,768 Below Market
Crown FIAT - Dublin / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC2EN071852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,570 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$20,970$1,430 Below Market
Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia
2014 AUDI A7 PRESTIGE SUPERCHARGE - LEATHER - SUNROOF - GREAT COLOR COMBINATION - BLIND SPOT MONITOR - NAVIGATION - 3D CAMERA - VERY CLEAN VEHICLE - CARFAX CERTIFIED - XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - MEMORY SEATS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - GREAT DEAL - ALL THE OPTIONS - PERFECT INSIDE OUT - GOOD TIRES - HEATED MIRRORS - FULLY LOADED - BLUETOOTH BEAUTIFUL WHITE COLOR NO DINGS NON-SMOKER NO SCRATCHES GOOD TIRES - HARD TO FIND-WONT LAST LONG ... Bad Credit?No Credit? No Worries.. Low Finance Rates ... Apply online www.awsautos.com ... Call 678-250-9393 ... We Ship Everywhere ... All Major Credit/Debit Card accepted... Atlanta Airport Pickup Service available...VISIT....WWW.AWSAUTOS.COM...LOCATED AT .....2069 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA GA 30062...CALL NOW 678 250 9393
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC0EN029128
Stock: MA029128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,117 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$25,995$1,157 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***BEAUTIFUL PRESTIGE MODEL...........................2014 AUDI A7 3.0T HATCHBACK, GRAY WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, SUEDE HEADLINER, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, KEYLESS GO, POWER TAILGATE, TINTED GLASS, PARKTRONIC, PREMIUM 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFCXEN031582
Stock: MAX18760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 105,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,995$207 Below Market
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Contact Trust Auto today for information on dozens of vehicles like this Loaded 2014 Audi A7 3.0T Quattro Premium Plus. This Audi A7 3.0 Premium Plus's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi A7 3.0 Premium Plus is in a league of its own This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Audi A7 as past service records are included. Looking for a Audi A7 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. If you're looking for world-class speed, acceleration, cornering and handling, don't blink because you'll miss this truly amazing automobile. The Audi A7 3.0 Premium Plus is in a class on its own. So much so, that Audi didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. You'll enjoy improved traction and world-class handling thanks to the new tires on this vehicle. Near perfect paint on a near perfect car. More information about the 2014 Audi A7: From a design standpoint, the Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the Acura ZDX and BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feels a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the MMI touch system--bringing a fingertip scratch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer--is also revolutionary. This model sets itself apart with comfortable ride, fuel efficient diesel, exceptional interior trims and materials, potent RS7, hatchback versatility, good rear seat space, responsive handling, advanced navigation system, class-leading tech features, and A shape like no other *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC2EN031786
Stock: P031786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 35,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,995$2,279 Below Market
Graham Automotive - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC2EN076676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,995
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC3EN056485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,500
Audi Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Led Headlights Wheels: 20" X 9" 10-Parallel Spoke Sun/Moonroof Daytona Gray Pearl Effect Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Audi First Aid Kit All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Dark Brown Walnut Wood Inlays Front License Plate Holder This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Recently performed our rigorous and Certified AutoNation 125 point Performance inspection; Performed at Audi Westmont by factory trained technicians, with all services brought up to date. Also includes our exclusive AutoNation 90 day/ 4,000 miles warranty. Complimentary loaner cars (over 60 Audis available), complimentary lifetime car washes (open 6 days a week) and much more. * A Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Our pre-owned vehicles are priced right from the beginning. The price you see if the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. This Audi has been extremely well serviced and maintained and is exceptionally clean. This A7 belonged to 1 previous owner and has a clean Carfax History Report. This Audi includes: LED HEADLIGHTS Automatic Headlights Daytime Running Lights DARK BROWN WALNUT WOOD INLAYS Woodgrain Interior Trim BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Floor Mats DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT WHEELS: 20 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER AUDI GUARD WHEEL LOCK KIT (PIO) Wheel Locks AUDI FIRST AID KIT (PIO) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi A7 3.0 TDI Prestige. You don't have to sacrifice style or comfort with this fuel-efficient Audi A7. Take home this 2014 Audi A7 3.0 TDI Prestige and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A7 3.0 TDI Prestige. More information about the 2014 Audi A7: From a design standpoint, the Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the Acura ZDX and BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feels a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the MMI touch system--bringing a fingertip scratch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer--is also revolutionary. Interesting features of this model are comfortable ride, fuel efficient diesel, exceptional interior trims and materials, potent RS7, hatchback versatility, good rear seat space, responsive handling, advanced navigation system, class-leading tech features, and A shape like no other All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 TDI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2MAFC9EN091328
Stock: EN091328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 67,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This outstanding example of a 2014 Audi A7 3.0 Premium Plus is offered by Trust Auto. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Audi A7 3.0 Premium Plus is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2014 Audi A7: From a design standpoint, the Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the Acura ZDX and BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feels a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the MMI touch system--bringing a fingertip scratch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer--is also revolutionary. Interesting features of this model are comfortable ride, fuel efficient diesel, exceptional interior trims and materials, potent RS7, hatchback versatility, good rear seat space, responsive handling, advanced navigation system, class-leading tech features, and A shape like no other *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC1EN082860
Stock: P082860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 68,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,495
Auto Passion Team - Saint George / Utah
2014 Audi A7 Prestige Sedan 4D*One Owner*Clean Carfax/NO ACCIDENTS*V6, Sprchg, 3.0L*Blind-Spot Alert*Cold Weather Pkg*Power Liftgate Release*Hill Hold Assist Control*Traction Control*Electronic Stability Control*ABS (4-Wheel)*Anti-Theft System*Keyless Entry*Keyless Start*Air Conditioning*Air Conditioning, Rear*Power Windows*Power Door Locks*Cruise Control*Power Steering*Tilt & Telescoping Wheel*Head-Up Display*AM/FM Stereo*CD/MP3 (Single Disc)*SiriusXM Satellite*Navigation System*Bluetooth Wireless*Audi Connect*Parking Sensors*F&R Parking Sensors*Backup Camera*Dual Air Bags*Side Air Bags*F&R Head Curtain Air Bags*Knee Air Bags*Heated Seats*Cooled Seats*Dual Power Seats*Leather*Moon Roof*HID Headlamps*Daytime Running Lights*LED Headlamps*Rear Spoiler*Premium Wheels 19'+**68K MilesAuto Passion Team 465 S Bluff St.St. George Utah 84770 (435)688-1324Open Monday-SaturdayWe speak English, Español, Francais, a place where all people are welcome!Auto Passion has the lowest prices, best quality cars and has produced one of the highest customer ratings in St. George Utah. We are your pre-owned certified auto specialists. Two locations within the heart of St. George between Smiles Restored and Arby's on Bluff Street - and next to Wendys off St George Blvd. Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Honda, Toyota, Jeep, Diesel trucks and many more. If we don't have it, we will find it.WE ARE A CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDER AND CAN GET ANYONE FINANCED!Discover more gems on our website - WWW.AUTOPASSIONTEAM.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC4EN092247
Stock: 092247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,480 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,990
Audi Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts
We are excited to offer this 2014 Audi A7. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Audi A7 3.0 TDI Prestige. Well-known by many, the A7 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. The Audi A7 3.0 TDI Prestige is economically and environmentally smart. Audi clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Moonlight Blue Metallic AWD Audi enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Audi A7. Buying a new car isn't something you can really do off the cuff. It's a long-term commitment. You're going to be spending almost every day driving it, for many years to come. So, it's important that you don't get just any car, but one with which you really click. Audi Peabody will take the time to get to know what you want, and work with you to ensure that's exactly what you have when you leave. That holds just as true for used car customers as it does for new Audi customers. If you want to be pressured into a purchase, you had best go elsewhere. In addition to helping drivers find the perfect Audi match, Audi Peabody also boasts a state-of-the-art auto repair shop where our highly skilled team of technicians perform routine maintenance as well as other services, such as auto-glass repairs, transmission repairs, and wheel repairs. And, for drivers who prefer to work on their Audi themselves, we have a variety of manufacturer-certified parts (i.e., oil filters, batteries, windshield wipers...). To learn more about Audi Peabody, our impressive lineup of new Q3, Q5, A3, A4, A6, and used models, or rave-worthy service, contact us today. Or visit us in person. We're conveniently located at 252 Andover St Peabody, Massachusetts .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 TDI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2MAFCXEN016024
Stock: EN016024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 78,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,917
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
TWO OWNER SUPER CLEAN 2014 AUDI A7 3.0 PRESTIGE QUATTRO AWD! PRESTIGE PACKAGE! SPORT PACKAGE! AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH MMI TOUCH! AUDI SIDE ASSIST! AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS! AUDI ADVANCED KEY! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS! POWER MOONROOF! FOUR ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL! BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM! SATELLITE RADIO! BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING! AMBIENT LIGHTING PLUS! AUTO DIMMING POWER FOLDING MIRRORS! AUDI ADAPTIVE LIGHT AND CORNERING LIGHT! S LINE EXTERIOR! SPORT SUSPENSION! POWER LIFTGATE! 19 INCH BLACK ALLOY WHEELS! ORIGINAL MSRP $71,785! NO ACCIDENTS! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE OUR QUALIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILES *LIMITED VEHICLE PROTECTION WARRANTY. SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY 847-947-2900 WWW.LUXCARSCHICAGO.COM *** Lux Cars Chicago is the ultimate source for all your automobile related needs: We offer many products beyond our great cars. We have one of the strongest finance departments in the region to assist you in getting your dream car today! We offer a full spectrum of the finest extended warranties on the market today! We have our own 3~bay ASE certified and AAA approved service facility to help our clients service and maintain their vehicles. We want you to not just drive away happy, but stay happy with your car as long as you own it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC3EN059935
Stock: 6599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 95,915 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$23,411
Northside Alfa Romeo - Spring / Texas
19" Sport Package, 4 Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Automatic temperature control, Black Optic Package, Front Seat Ventilation, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Power Adjustable Steering Column w/Memory, Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Prestige Package, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, S-Line Exterior, Sport Suspension, Wheels: 19" x 9" 5-Double-Spoke.18/28 City/Highway MPGWe are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services, Northside Imports Houston is your premier FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati dealer in the Spring, Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land areas. When you are looking to buy a new or used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. If you need service, our certified service technicians are ready to help you take care of your car so it lasts as long as you need it to. We also have a fully stocked parts department with genuine FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati parts and accessories. Our staff is eager to assist you. Come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC1EN129562
Stock: KX325715B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 76,721 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,995
DARCARS Lanham Ford - Lanham / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GAFC8EN082062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
Hi-Way Auto Sales - Pease / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2GBFC1EN127025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,013 miles
$21,995
Crown Buick - Holland / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. Brilliant Black 2014 Audi A7 3.0 TDI Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L TDI Turbodiesel **ONE OWNER**, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, **NAVIGATION**, **LEATHER**, **FULLY SERVICED AND READY TO GO**, A7 3.0 TDI Premium Plus quattro, 3.0L TDI Turbodiesel, quattro. Recent Arrival! 24/38 City/Highway MPG Call us today for a test drive at 1-866-604-8945 or for a quick question TEXT 616-499-2225. Feel free to click on the Carfax. It is FREE! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWMAFC0EN036588
Stock: W1648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 83,394 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,988
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Tradeline Motorcars has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Audi A7. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Audi A7 3.0 Premium Plus. Well-known by many, the A7 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Audi A7 3.0 Premium Plus. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Audi is in a class of its own. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Audi A7. More information about the 2014 Audi A7: From a design standpoint, the Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the Acura ZDX and BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feels a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the MMI touch system--bringing a fingertip scratch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer--is also revolutionary. Interesting features of this model are comfortable ride, fuel efficient diesel, exceptional interior trims and materials, potent RS7, hatchback versatility, good rear seat space, responsive handling, advanced navigation system, class-leading tech features, and A shape like no other
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWGAFC9EN072495
Stock: 072495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 42,498 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,900
M&I Motors - Highland Park / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (24 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWMAFCXEN054774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi A7 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A7
- 5(100%)
Related Audi A7 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi RS 7 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Audi S6 Las Vegas NV
- Used Audi Q7 Fort Wayne IN
- Used Audi A3 Bridgeport CT
- Used Audi RS 7 Ontario CA
- Used Audi A7 Albany NY
- Used Audi Q7 Lexington KY
- Used Audi S7 Ontario CA
- Used Audi A4 allroad Providence RI
- Used Audi S6 Jersey City NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020