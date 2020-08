Used 2014 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me

RideNDrive - Garland / Texas

2014 AUDI A7 QUATRRO PREMIUM PLUS PKG. V6 3.0 LITER SUPERCHARGED 333 HP. 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS. HARD LOADED!! CLEAN CARFAX. 3 OWNERS.NO ACCIDENTS. 13 SERVICE RECORDS. S LINE. COLD WEATHER PKG. 19 INCH DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS. NAVI. SUNROOF. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS. HEATED SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. HEATED REAR SEATS. REAR CLIMATE CONTROL. BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. BLUETOOTH/AUX CONNECTIVITY. AUTO LEVELING HEADLIGHTS. KEY-LESS GO. PUSH START. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUWGAFC1EN009522

Stock: 009522

Certified Pre-Owned: No