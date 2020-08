Used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid for Sale Near Me

U A Auto Sales - Vineland / New Jersey

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Taxi Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 35 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4CL21E09C111286

Stock: 11286

Certified Pre-Owned: No