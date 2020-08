Used 2006 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

I bought my Altima in 2009 with 40,000 miles on it. It's now at 172,000 miles and still runs perfectly. It has been driven very hard the entire time I have had it. I drive the car 100mph+ on a weekly basis and it has never failed me. All I have done is change the oil every 3000 miles. I've had to replace the brakes a few times which has more to do with how I drive than anything else. I would highly recommend an Altima to anyone who is looking for a dependable vehicle. It's not the fastest or best handling car on the road but it is more than capable of anything you would need. Only complaint might be that it handled poorly in the snow when I used to live in Michigan.

