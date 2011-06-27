  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(44)
Appraise this car

2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun-to-drive character, high fuel economy, quality interior materials, sharp steering.
  • Only available in eight states, pricey packages with no à la carte options, so-so backseat comfort.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though only available for sale in California-level-emissions states, the 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid is the green family sedan to buy for those wanting a fuel-sipper with some semblance of driver involvement.

Vehicle overview

Hate the grasp of foreign oil on your wallet? Want to stop Santa's Village from sinking into the melting Arctic? Do you still like to drive? If these questions apply to you, then you're probably familiar with the unfortunate trade-off required by hybrid vehicles. These vehicles are typically known for having great fuel economy but lackadaisical acceleration, sloppy handling and vague steering. Thankfully, this is not so for the 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid. Although it will never be confused with a sport sedan, the Altima Hybrid is the perfect alternative for those who want their hybrid to feel like a regular car.

The Altima Hybrid came into being after Nissan, having dragged its feet on building its own hybrid the past few years, swallowed its pride and purchased the rights to use archrival Toyota's patented Hybrid Synergy Drive -- the current benchmark in gasoline-electric powertrains. The electric motor, battery pack and other components are subsequently very similar to those in the Toyota Camry Hybrid. The main difference is that the Altima uses its own 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and one of Nissan's excellent continuously variable transmissions (CVT). The result is a powertrain that feels and performs better than the Toyota original. The Altima Hybrid accelerates quicker than the Camry, yet manages to achieve the same combined fuel economy.

And speaking of the hybrid raison d'etre, the Altima achieves 35 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway. Urban dwellers should take note that that's a 12 mpg advantage in the city versus the four-cylinder Altima, although a mere 2 mpg difference out on the open road. Like other hybrid models, the Altima makes sense only if your driving habits mirror its capabilities. The Altima Hybrid also only makes financial sense if you're willing to pay extra for an environmentally friendly vehicle -- it will take about six years for the fuel savings alone to pay off the hybrid model's price premium.

While the Altima Hybrid comes with a decent amount of standard equipment, its options are encapsulated in three pricey packages that limit customer choice and make the MSRP rise faster than Dick Cheney's blood pressure at a Kennedy family clambake. For instance, if one wanted factory-installed satellite radio, it would cost $4,400 as it's part of the Connection Package. A navigation system effectively costs $6,400, because almost every other option available comes bundled in its package.

For the moment, the 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid is our favorite among this growing subset of automobiles. Its blend of brisk acceleration, responsive handling and midsize sedan practicality with superior fuel economy is a very appetizing recipe. Unfortunately, everyone can't have a taste. The Altima Hybrid is only sold in the eight California-level emissions states, meaning folks in "flyover" states won't be able to save Santa and have a little fun doing it.

2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid models

The 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid is a midsize sedan. Standard equipment includes 16-inch wheels, a tilt/telescoping steering column, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, velour seats and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The Convenience Package adds automatic headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an auto up/down passenger window and a rear spoiler. The Connection Package adds the above items plus a sunroof, rear A/C vents, leather upholstery, heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, HomeLink, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with six-CD/MP3 changer and satellite radio. The Technology Package includes all of the above items and adds a navigation system, a rear parking camera and a hybrid energy display.

2008 Highlights

An all-new model last year, the Nissan Altima Hybrid receives no major changes for 2008.

Performance & mpg

The Altima's hybrid powertrain is essentially identical to Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive in both design and function. It combines a modified version of the Altima's 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (which makes 158 horsepower in this application) and an electric motor capable of 40 hp and 199 pound-feet of torque. A specialized CVT is standard. Both gasoline and electric aspects operate together or one at a time depending on driving conditions, to optimize fuel economy and power. Together, they combine for a maximum 198 hp.

In hopes of making its estimated fuel economy numbers more representative of real-world mileage, the EPA has revised the way it calculates mileage for 2008. Hybrids took a big hit compared to last year's numbers, and the Altima was not immune. Still, its estimated fuel economy of 35 mpg city and 33 mpg highway is on par with the Camry Hybrid and significantly better than non-hybrid midsize sedans. The Altima Hybrid qualifies as an Advanced Technology Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle; in other words, it gets the cleanest rating possible for a gasoline-burning car.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on the 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid. The Technology Package adds a rear parking camera. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the regular Altima earned a top five-star rating for its protection of the driver and passenger in head-on collisions. Side-impact testing resulted in a five-star rating for front passengers and four stars for those in the rear. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Altima a top rating of "Good" in its frontal offset test.

Driving

A fun hybrid? The heck, you say. Well, the 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid isn't the ideal candidate for carving through a mountain road, but unlike every other gasoline-electric vehicle, doing so isn't a laughable proposition. Acceleration is similar to the four-cylinder Altima, and much of the regular version's above-average handling remains. The steering in particular is impressive, avoiding the detached, overly artificial feel of other hybrids' electric steering setups.

Interior

The Altima Hybrid features a spacious cabin with generous rear-seat legroom and plenty of soft-touch materials that are better than those found in the Camry Hybrid. A standard "Intelligent Key" keyless entry and start system allows a driver to get in and drive away without removing the key fob from his or her pocket. There are nine cupholders (for five passengers) and plenty of storage cubbies, including a fairly large one located in front of the gear shifter. Although a tilt/telescoping steering wheel is standard, it's awkward to adjust, as one must pull and hold the adjustment lever with one hand while pushing or pulling the wheel with the other. Generally, pushing and pulling something at the same time isn't the most efficient means of generating movement.

As spacious as it is, the Altima's backseat is not necessarily the most comfortable in the midsize family sedan class, as its low-mounted bench denies thigh support to taller adults. Additionally, foot space is tight under the front chairs and the head restraints are nonadjustable. Due to space taken up by the Hybrid's battery pack, the trunk measures 9 cubic feet in capacity, which is about 6 cubic feet less than the regular Altima.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid.

5(61%)
4(39%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
44 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dependable, comfortable, sporty and
Rico Machiavelli,08/12/2015
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Comfortable, spacious for this over six foot driver who is usually behind the wheel 2+ hours at a time. Great acceleration on highway for passing. No complaints from rear seat passengers. Mileage averages 33mpg (purposeful/aggressive driving). Smooth ride. Quiet start throws new passengers who don't even realize car is on. Bose system plays mp3s. No iPod or USB connectors. Seamless integration with iPhone. HORRID trunk space compared to cavernous regular model, barely enough room to get luggage for two people into. Nav system works great (except for new construction, of course). Should have purchased a bra for all my highway driving (bug juice is hell to get off!) Purchased third hand, 4 years old. At 7 years old, JUST started having possible issues with engine/electrical (Nav display not coming on, warning light with exclamation mark, check engine light). Tire sensors have been an issue. Regular oil changes. Replaced spark plugs and brakes. While courteous, dealership skimps when providing service (no complimentary car wash) premium charge for oil changes and routine maintenance (high prices) and no coupons online or in mail.
Super
Herc95,06/03/2008
I traded an Infiniti G35X in on my Altima. I drive approx. 100 miles per day, mostly highway. I used to stop twice a week or more to fill up with Premium unleaded. I now stop less than once per week. I am averaging over 36 miles per gallon, this is with setting the cruise on the highway portion at 73- 74. What a money and time saver. Enjoyable and fun to drive.
A very satisfying choice!
VinnieColaiuta,07/06/2008
I've had my NAH for 3 months, and I'm loving it. I drove an Acura TSX before, and the Altima is not as much fun, but it has plenty of pep and compelling driving dynamics. I'm pleased with an average of 34-35 MPG, but I am driving like Grandma to get those numbers. It's loaded except for navi: heated leather, Bose stereo, blueto. This car is a lot prettier than a Prius and is more fun to drive than the Camry Hybrid. The interior layout is excellent: controls are easy to read and to reach, and everything feels carefully designed. The modest rumble that you feel/hear when the gasoline engine kicks in does not bother me at all (some folks seem to mind). All in all - great car!
6-Month Update on my Altima Hybrid
tjf,12/13/2008
Total miles: 4,030. Avg mpg: 32.38. Total miles will easily double/triple in 2009. I came out of a 1999 V6 Toyota Camry. The Altima is nice but the Camry tracked and drove smoother. The power just flowed effortlessly and I could get up to 30 mpg hwy and 18-20 city. The 'premium' I paid for the Altima Hybrid has yet to be of benefit so think through your driving style and driving demands. I also considered the Ford Escape Hybrid for the huge advantage of cargo space and functionality. I decided ultimately on the better gas mileage Altima (by 3 - 5 mpg) was worth more since gas was over $4/gal at the time and there was talk of going to $5/gal. The $2350 tax credit helped the decision too.
See all 44 reviews of the 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
35 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
198 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid Overview

The Used 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Altima Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

