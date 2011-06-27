Vehicle overview

Hate the grasp of foreign oil on your wallet? Want to stop Santa's Village from sinking into the melting Arctic? Do you still like to drive? If these questions apply to you, then you're probably familiar with the unfortunate trade-off required by hybrid vehicles. These vehicles are typically known for having great fuel economy but lackadaisical acceleration, sloppy handling and vague steering. Thankfully, this is not so for the 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid. Although it will never be confused with a sport sedan, the Altima Hybrid is the perfect alternative for those who want their hybrid to feel like a regular car.

The Altima Hybrid came into being after Nissan, having dragged its feet on building its own hybrid the past few years, swallowed its pride and purchased the rights to use archrival Toyota's patented Hybrid Synergy Drive -- the current benchmark in gasoline-electric powertrains. The electric motor, battery pack and other components are subsequently very similar to those in the Toyota Camry Hybrid. The main difference is that the Altima uses its own 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and one of Nissan's excellent continuously variable transmissions (CVT). The result is a powertrain that feels and performs better than the Toyota original. The Altima Hybrid accelerates quicker than the Camry, yet manages to achieve the same combined fuel economy.

And speaking of the hybrid raison d'etre, the Altima achieves 35 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway. Urban dwellers should take note that that's a 12 mpg advantage in the city versus the four-cylinder Altima, although a mere 2 mpg difference out on the open road. Like other hybrid models, the Altima makes sense only if your driving habits mirror its capabilities. The Altima Hybrid also only makes financial sense if you're willing to pay extra for an environmentally friendly vehicle -- it will take about six years for the fuel savings alone to pay off the hybrid model's price premium.

While the Altima Hybrid comes with a decent amount of standard equipment, its options are encapsulated in three pricey packages that limit customer choice and make the MSRP rise faster than Dick Cheney's blood pressure at a Kennedy family clambake. For instance, if one wanted factory-installed satellite radio, it would cost $4,400 as it's part of the Connection Package. A navigation system effectively costs $6,400, because almost every other option available comes bundled in its package.

For the moment, the 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid is our favorite among this growing subset of automobiles. Its blend of brisk acceleration, responsive handling and midsize sedan practicality with superior fuel economy is a very appetizing recipe. Unfortunately, everyone can't have a taste. The Altima Hybrid is only sold in the eight California-level emissions states, meaning folks in "flyover" states won't be able to save Santa and have a little fun doing it.