  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. Used 2004 Nissan Altima
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(181)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Altima
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2004 Nissan Altima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sports car power in a midsize sedan body, excellent handling, roomy and comfortable interior, high level of features, distinct styling.
  • Low-grade interior materials, considerable road noise, overboosted steering, no stability control.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Nissan Altima for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,140 - $2,507
Used Altima for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Once a frumpy wallflower, the Altima is now a midsize sedan to be desired, especially when equipped with the 245-horsepower V6.

2004 Highlights

The Altima's winning formula continues with few changes. Smoke is a new exterior color choice, and four-cylinder models meet stricter federal emissions standards. Models with California emissions are now classified as Partial Zero Emissions Vehicles (PZEV).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Nissan Altima.

5(75%)
4(15%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
181 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 181 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not Too Shabby
PJ,06/29/2010
Bought the car slightly used, and I've only had two minor problems with it, both outside of warranty. First, the radio, which Nissan replaced, rather gave me a gift certificate to Circuit City, which turned out to be a better deal. Second was the CPI, which Nissan fixed at a highly discounted rate. The car has been a true workhorse for me. Multiple trips almost the length of the East Coast and one cross country trip. I've put a little aver 80,000 miles on the car in less than 4 years. Other than the radio and CPI, I have yet to do more than just regular upkeep on the car, and I am very hard on cars. I'd definitely recommend the Altima to a friend, and would definitely buy another.
Great first starter car!
Hailey Adamson,11/11/2015
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I got this car when I turned 16 and I have had this car for 6 years now. I got it will 100,000 miles on it and I'm up to 168,000 miles on it and it has run so smooth! I only bring it into the dealership to get routine checkups and once I had to take it in because my engine was rattling which was due to a loose part, which I guess is a frequent problem with this car. It was a 200 dollar repair and thats the only issue I've had on it!
2004 Altima 2.5L SL
Bugeye,08/03/2010
After 150,000 miles, this car still runs and rides like new. The 2.5 L, 4 sp automatic has plenty of pep and delivers an average of 27 mpg for this daily commuter. The ride is smooth and handling is above average. There is plenty of head and leg room front and back, the seats are comfortable, and the Bose sound system is fantastic. Maintenance has been minimal, replacing the front right wheel bearing at 90,000 (extended warranty work) and the crankshaft position sensor at 102,000 ($120 parts and labor). I replaced the upper motor mount and idler pulley at 135K in 1 hour for less than $100. The road noise is the only thing that I can say bad about this car. This car has given us great service.
185K and going strong
deanriley,10/14/2012
After 185,000 miles, this car still runs and rides like new. The 2.5 L, 4 sp automatic has plenty of pep and delivers an average of 27 mpg for this daily commuter. The ride is smooth and handling is above average. There is plenty of head and leg room front and back, the seats are comfortable, and the Bose sound system is fantastic. Maintenance has been minimal, replacing the front right wheel bearing at 90K, crankshaft position sensor at 102K, upper motor mount and idler pulley at 135K and rear wheel bearings at 175K. The road noise is the only thing that I can say bad about this car. This car has given us great service.
See all 181 reviews of the 2004 Nissan Altima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Nissan Altima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Nissan Altima

Used 2004 Nissan Altima Overview

The Used 2004 Nissan Altima is offered in the following submodels: Altima Sedan. Available styles include 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5M), and 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Nissan Altima?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Nissan Altimas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Nissan Altima for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Nissan Altima.

Can't find a used 2004 Nissan Altimas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Altima for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,447.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,844.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Altima for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,675.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,720.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Nissan Altima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Altima lease specials

Related Used 2004 Nissan Altima info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles