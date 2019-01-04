2019 Nissan Altima
- The Altima is fully redesigned for 2019
- Offers all-wheel drive for the first time
- Chassis and steering refinements enliven handling
- Part of the sixth Altima generation introduced for this year
- New engine promises both power and efficiency
- Seats are among the most comfortable of any midsize sedan
- Offers full suite of semi-automated driving features
- All-wheel drive only available with less powerful engine
- Nice, if bland, interior design
The Nissan Altima is one of those competent and capable family sedans that has nonetheless lived in the shadows of the big sellers from Honda and Toyota. Whether loaded with more standard features than the others or given brawny V6 power, the Altima could never quite outrun its also-ran status. The new 2019 Nissan Altima may change all that.
The redesigned Altima makes some bold changes for its sixth generation, including two new engines, sophisticated driver aids and, for the first time, all-wheel-drive availability. The exterior design isn't a wholesale departure from the previous model, but the grille is larger, the lines and dimensions tighter all around, and whether or not you find it attractive, there's no denying that the new Altima has personality.
The new Altima continues with a base 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Although the same size as the outgoing engine, Nissan says the new engine's internals and tolerances are a significant upgrade. Gone is the earlier Altima's beloved V6 engine, and in its place a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder.
This innovative engine, which is also used in the Infiniti QX50 SUV, can change its compression ratio in real time, enabling it to offer the fuel efficiency of a four-cylinder or the power of a V6, depending on conditions and driver demand. The new turbo engine makes less horsepower than the old V6, but more useful low-end torque. With 248 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 29 mpg combined, it looks to be the more desirable engine this year. The Altima offers all-wheel drive for the first time this year, too.
All of these factors, combined with innovative tech (including the latest in driver assist features) and a roomy, comfortable cabin, bring the Altima out of the long shadows of its rivals.
2019 Nissan Altima models
The 2019 Nissan Altima is a five-passenger midsize sedan available in five trim levels: S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum. The S base trim is indeed pretty basic, but offers nice surprises for the money. The SV adds more creature comforts, including a full suite of active driver aids, and the SL takes it further with features such as leather seats and navigation. The fully loaded Platinum adds a few final flourishes. The SR is the Altima's sporty variant. It comes equipped similar to the S, but adds more performance-oriented features.
The Altima's standard engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (188 horsepower, 180 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
An optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 hp, 280 lb-ft) is available for SR and Platinum trims only. It's also paired with CVT, but it's limited to front-wheel drive.
Standard features on the S include 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, push-button ignition, remote engine start, a rearview camera and forward collision warning.
Interior highlights include cloth upholstery, a power-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, satellite radio, four USB ports (two front, two rear) and a six-speaker audio system.
The SR builds on the S features with 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, transmission paddle shifters, LED headlights, daytime running lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and unique styling elements that include a rear spoiler, a dark chrome grille and carbon-fiber interior trim. The SR also includes blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems.
The SV blends features from the S and SR (minus the SR's sportier elements, primarily suspension and styling) and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, LED foglights, automatic high beams, heated front seats/side mirrors/steering wheel, and remote engine/climate control start. Additional driver aids include lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, rear automatic braking (which can apply emergency braking while in reverse), along with the ProPilot Assist features that include self-steering and stop-and-go adaptive cruise control.
Moving up to the SL brings leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, a navigation system, NissanConnect app services and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.
Finally, the Platinum adds 19-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera and ambient cabin lighting.
The only optional package is the Premium package for the SR trim, which includes a sunroof, heated side mirrors and heated front seats. Stand-alone options include 17-inch alloy wheels and a rear spoiler.
I very much like most aspects of the 2019 Altima SV. It's quick, has a lot of technology, very nice styling, and is mostly comfortable. What I don't like is that the ride is very stiff. On asphalt, it floats down the road like the best of them. On rougher surfaces such as poured concrete and older roads, you really feel each bump. When hitting a pothole, of which there are many in the NY/NJ region, there hardly seems to be any absorption of the impact. At first, I thought it may be the tires, but the Continentals that are standard equipment, are supposed to be an absorbent tire. The car is quiet. Engine noise is minimal, even when accelerating hard. Steering is a little bit on the light side. Would like some more road feedback, but it's easy to drive. Cornering is very precise. I like the Pro Pilot Assist feature, especially in stop and go traffic on the highway. It eliminates (or reduces) the possibility of rear-ending the car in front by accident. It also helps keep the car centered in it's lane. Those are great features, especially when feeling fatigued. Overall, I like the car. I like that I don't yet see hundreds more on the roads yet. I wish though that Nissan would find a way to soften and smoothen the ride. Maybe with enough consumer feedback, they will. By the way, this is my fourth Altima. It's definetly a step up from the 2015 I was driving.
I have had a Dodge Durango that I really liked and just sold my 2009 Rogue that I absolutely loved but NOTHING tops this Altima. It is so luxurious on the inside and literally drives like a sports car. I really love the way the steering wheel feels like a sports car. The car is extremely tight and drives like a charm. I really love this car and would recommend it over and over again!
After my wife totaled our 2017 Hyundai Sonata we spent more than a month looking for a replacement. We drove the Camry (both hybrid and non-hybrid), Accord (hybrid, 1.5t, and 2.0t), Sonata (hybrid and non hybrid), Optima, Legacy, Clarity, and Insight before driving the Altima. When it came right down to it, we found the Altima to be better in all areas, especially simplicity. That may sound strange but most of the cars rely too much on touch screen and menus that take too much attention away from driving. The people who complain about the CVT transmission may no realize that the Accord has already switched to CVT and the 2020 Camry is also slated to be CVT. I have owned several CVT cars and while it does take some getting used to but it operates just fine! The 19" wheels on the Platinum trim we got make handling and traction great and we are thoroughly happy with the car!! We worked 3 dealerships against each other and ended up getting the car for $10,000 off dealer sticker including a lifetime power train warranty.
Super smooth and comfortable ride. Great acceleration, awesome stero and over the top tech for safety and convenience
2019 Nissan Altima First Drive
2019 Nissan Altima First Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] DAN FRIO: Maybe you heard sedans are dead. Nissan doesn't think so. The company is so bullish on sedans, in fact, that it's developed two new engines and an all-wheel drive system for its all new Altima. The new Altima doesn't look much different from the previous generation, but it's actually one inch shorter, one inch wider, the grille is larger, and they've actually thinned out the headlights by moving the turn signal just above the fog lights. It's an aggressive look, it's a bold look, it might not suit every buyer. I think it looks cool, especially given what the car can do. The Altima has traditionally been and also ran in a midsize sedan class, but it also offers excellent value for the money. We're here to find out if that's still the case. The new Altima offers two engines. There's a 2.5 liter four cylinder that comes standard, but the big news is this 2 liter variable compression turbocharged engine. And as the name suggests, the engine can vary compression ratios depending on driving conditions. At higher ratios, it will give you the fuel efficiency of a four cylinder. At lower ratios, it will give you the power and torque of a V6. And in fact, this motor replaces the outgoing 3.5 liter V6 in the old Altima. We actually have this 2 liter turbo engine in our long-term Infiniti QX50, which was the first model this engine debuted in. We haven't had a lot of time with it, but early impressions are pretty good. People seem to like it. The transmission is a CVT, which is a similar transmission to the last Altima, but Nissan says they've recalibrated it. Gave it a new torque converter. Generally it feels better than the CVT in the previous model. It's snappier, it responds better, and it's definitely quieter. One of the things we liked about the last Altima was its handling, and those characteristics seem to have carried over to this new model as well. It handles very nicely. One of the things we didn't like about the last Altima was its steering. Steering in this model notably improved. Good on center feel, not a lot of play side to side. Good amount of effort when you take into fast curves. And seems to be enough effort at low speed in parking lot type situations. So overall, Nissan says they had to retune the steering to accommodate the semi-autonomous steering function. Whatever they've done has paid off. It feels a lot better. Nissan interiors have traditionally been a little nicer than the price would suggest. This Altima is no different. There's nothing particularly lush in here, but it is a clean and minimal design. New for this year is an eight inch touchscreen display with sharp graphics, large tiles for functions, and a row of hard buttons at the bottom here for getting back to the home screen easily. It also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the first time. And I like this detail here, this oyster shell type inlay. It's plastic, but it looks cool, it gives the cabin some visual interest, and it reminds me of a drum kit that Ringo Starr used to play in the Beatles. One small nitpick in this cabin is this carbon fiber inlay in the armrest here. It just doesn't seem to match with the rest of the cabin design, particularly this inlay or this chrome strip. It's a minor detail, but when you're paying about $35,000 for a car like this, you don't want to see things that are necessarily out of place. These seats are phenomenal. Nissan touts some NASA inspired design or technology. Whatever they're doing, it works. These seats are really comfortable. The seat backs in particular are soft. It's almost as if there's a layer of memory foam back there. Seat cushions feel the same way. And for this year, they've increased the bolstering to better keep you in place during cornering. Rear seat room is one of those things that can make or break a mid-sized sedan, and the Altima has plenty of it. Got plenty of elbow room, leg room, even room under the seat for my feet. Even with the center armrest down, I've got room to spread out. I'd be plenty comfortable back here on a long road trip. I could even keep my phone charged, because the Altima has got two USB ports back here, one regular and one type C. Even though this Altima has a clean and minimal interior design, when you're paying almost $35,000, which is what this platinum trim costs, you might expect something a little more visually exciting. It doesn't blow me away, but it's not unreasonable for a car in this price bracket either. Now we're out on the highway, perfect place to use Nissan's pro pilot assist. Pro pilot assist is a group of features that, when taken together, add up to semi-autonomous driving. Nissan doesn't want to call it that, but that's what it is. It's basically adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a certain amount of self-steering. You can use pro pilot assist as a standard adaptive cruise control system with lane departure warning. But one of the cool things about it is you can press this steering wheel button over here, and the car will actually steer itself for a limited amount of time. It wants you to take the wheel back after about 10 seconds or so. It's not self-driving by any means, but the ability to take your hands off the wheel, keep your foot off the brake, and let the car drive for you a little bit is going to really help you relax on a bad commute. One of the Altima's notable new features is all wheel drive. It's the first Nissan sedan to offer power to all four wheels. Nissan believes that all wheel drive is a feature that buyers in wet weather areas want, and lack of all wheel drive is a reason why those buyers often opt for crossovers instead of a sedan. This system normally operates in front wheel drive, but it can send as much as 50% of power to the rear wheels when extra traction is needed. The catch? It's only available with the standard 2.5 liter engine. Nissan hasn't ruled out offering it for the new 2 liter turbo if there's demand. The Altima's standard 2.5 liter engine returns 32 MPG combined. Add all wheel drive and that drops to 30 MPG. The 2 liter turbo that were driving now returns 29 MPG, which is pretty remarkable given the extra power that you get with the 2 liter. Makes it well worth the upgrade. Among mid-sized sedans, the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord have long dominated, even with good choices from Hyundai, Kia, and Chevrolet. The Nissan Altima has always run somewhere in the middle of that pack. It's always offered good value at a price that's easy to stomach. We can't wait to get it back to our test track and see how it compares to its top rivals. Overall, this Altima represents a vast improvement over the previous generation. The steering is crisp, the CVT is quieter and more responsive, and the 2 liter turbo is a worthy successor to the outgoing V6. For buyers who prefer the look and feel of a sedan rather than a crossover or SUV, this Altima is a smart and stylish pick. For more information on the 2019 Nissan Altima, be sure to check out edmunds.com. If you like this video, be sure to click Subscribe, and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
The redesigned 2019 Nissan Altima offers two new engines, innovative self-driving technology and, for the first time in the U.S., all-wheel drive. A new 8-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration give the interior more modern appeal, while the Altima's NASA-inspired seats remain among the best in the business. Is it enough to give the Altima an edge on its traditional midsize-sedan rivals? Edmunds staff writer Dan Frio crosses the hills and highways around Santa Barbara and Ojai, California, in a 2019 Altima Platinum Edition One, a limited run of the Altima's top trim only available for 2019.
|2.5 SR 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$25,350
|MPG
|27 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.5 S 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,000
|MPG
|28 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.5 SV 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$28,180
|MPG
|28 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,700
|MPG
|25 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Altima safety features:
- Around-View Monitor
- Overcomes blind spots with a bird's-eye view of the car and its surroundings.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Helps to ensure that a momentary lapse of driver attention won't result in a collision.
- ProPilot Assist
- A combination of driver aids that work together to offer semiautomated, nearly self-driving operation.
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Altima vs. the competition
Nissan Altima vs. Honda Accord
The Honda Accord has long been the benchmark among family sedans. The Toyota Camry may consistently outsell it, but the Accord blends the best of practicality and performance. Today's Accord may be the best yet, with an interior that rivals entry-level luxury sedans and innovative tech and safety features. The Altima lacks some of the Accord's polish, isn't as lively in its handling and has a smaller trunk, but it matches the Honda by most other measures that matter: comfort, roominess, technology and safety.
Nissan Altima vs. Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen's clever idea to build the Passat in the United States, for American preferences, has paid off. It's a steady seller for VW and makes an excellent value for buyers. The Passat won't win any awards for charisma. Its straight and angular lines are handsome and should age well, but they don't exactly inspire design debates. The Altima's looks, on the other hand, should inspire strong feelings, whether good or bad. The Passat takes ride comfort seriously with its cushy ride and quiet cabin, while its rear seat area is positively expansive. The Altima, however, is just a few notches more exciting.
Nissan Altima vs. Chevrolet Malibu
The Malibu continues to get by with an older design and just-enough technology, but it remains a strong consideration among family sedans. The Malibu offers a more buttoned-down ride quality, with a solid feeling of weight and mass behind it, where the Altima is a little looser. While neither car will inspire you to attack canyon roads as if in an Italian sports car, the Altima is lighter on its feet and more responsive. And just freshly redesigned, the Altima's interior is leaps ahead of the Malibu's, which felt dated three years ago.
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Altima?
- The Altima is fully redesigned for 2019
- Offers all-wheel drive for the first time
- Chassis and steering refinements enliven handling
- Part of the sixth Altima generation introduced for this year
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Altima is the 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,000.
Other versions include:
- 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,350
- 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,000
- 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,180
- 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,700
- 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $30,090
- 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $29,530
- 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,350
- 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $31,440
- 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $33,380
- 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $32,030
- VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $29,400
- VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $35,030
- VC-T Edition ONE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $35,750
2019 Nissan Altima Overview

The 2019 Nissan Altima is offered in the following submodels: Altima Sedan. Available styles include 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and VC-T Edition ONE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Altima and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Altima 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Altima.
Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Altima and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Altima featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Nissan Altima for sale near. There are currently 19 new 2019 Altimas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,720 and mileage as low as 0 miles.
Find a new Nissan Altima for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,563.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,715.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
