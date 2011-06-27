Vehicle overview

Four years after its introduction, the Nissan Altima Hybrid continues to set the pace for sporty gas-electric family sedans. Curvy sheet metal, taut suspension tuning and pleasing power make the Altima Hybrid less of a social statement and more of a declaration that a hybrid need not be a one-way ticket to Dullsville.

Through a licensing agreement with Toyota, the 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid shares a number of components with Toyota's Camry Hybrid. But at its heart is the 2.5-liter four-cylinder from the regular Altima, and it's joined to a 40-horsepower electric motor and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The end result is a quick sedan that outperforms the Camry Hybrid yet still earns the same impressive 34 mpg for the EPA's combined fuel-economy estimate. The Altima Hybrid's other EPA estimates -- 35 mpg city/33 highway -- also outshine its conventional gas-engine sibling's 23 mpg city/32 highway achievements. That said, the hybrid model adds a nearly $5,000 premium compared to a well-equipped Altima S. Tack on one or more of the tiered options packages and the Altima Hybrid quickly loses its price advantage to the Ford Fusion Hybrid and Camry Hybrid.

The other major downside is that Nissan only sells the Altima Hybrid in a handful of states. For most people, the 2011 Fusion Hybrid, which offers similar performance and gets better mileage (even if a second slower from zero to 60 mph in our testing) is going to be a better choice. You should also check out the all-new 2011 Hyundai Sonata hybrid and 2011 Kia Optima hybrids, which look to edge out the Nissan in terms of fuel economy. Overall, the Altima Hybrid is still a solid pick for a hybrid, but realistically its appeal is limited.