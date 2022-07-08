2022 Chevy Express Cargo
MSRP range: $33,000 - $36,900
|Total MSRP
|$34,695
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$34,539
Shoppers are saving $156 for the 2500. Prices shown do not include options. Our price ratings are based… on 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) sales in your area up through June 27th, including destination fee, and any rebates currently available near Ashburn, VA
What Should I Pay
9 for sale near you
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Express Cargo a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Express Cargo both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Express Cargo ranges from 239.4 to 283.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Express Cargo. Learn more
Is the Chevrolet Express Cargo reliable?
To determine whether the Chevrolet Express Cargo is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Express Cargo. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Express Cargo's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Express Cargo is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo?
The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo is the 2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,000.
Other versions include:
- 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,000
- 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,900
- 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,100
- 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,900
What are the different models of Chevrolet Express Cargo?
If you're interested in the Chevrolet Express Cargo, the next question is, which Express Cargo model is right for you? Express Cargo variants include 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Express Cargo models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
