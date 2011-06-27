Vehicle overview

Hybrids and other green cars, though known for being economical and earth-friendly, have a reputation for also being rather slow, odd-looking and uninspiring behind the wheel. Bucking the trend is the 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid. Although it has the outward appearance and driving manners of a conventional sedan, the Altima Hybrid sips fuel while keeping harmful emissions to a minimum.

Borrowing heavily from rival Toyota's parts bin via a licensing agreement, the Nissan Altima Hybrid shares a fair amount of technology and components with the Toyota Camry Hybrid. It has a Nissan engine -- a revised version of the 2.5-liter four-cylinder in the regular Altima and a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT). These improvements result in a more refined powertrain with better acceleration than the Camry Hybrid, while maintaining the same combined fuel economy.

On the subject of fuel economy, the Altima Hybrid excels, managing 35 mpg in the city and 33 in highway driving, according to EPA estimates. By comparison, the all-gas Altima four-cylinder gets only 23/31 mpg. While that's a hefty improvement for city driving, consider for a moment the Hybrid's higher price tag over the conventional Altima. It will take years of ownership to recoup the Hybrid's premium in fuel savings alone. At that rate, the Altima Hybrid would only appeal to those who plan on owning the car for quite a spell, or to the very eco-conscious.

Another drawback for the Altima, and indeed many of Nissan's models, is the structure and pricing for options. Unfortunately, options are not available individually, but bundled with other items into fairly large and expensive packages. Further complicating matters is that some packages are only available as supplements to supporting packages. This puts the Altima at a considerable price disadvantage compared to the Camry Hybrid.

Still, among the few green midsize sedans on the market, the 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid is our favorite, with its swift acceleration, sporty (for a hybrid) handling, miserly fuel consumption, comfort and practicality. Just make sure you live in California, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island or Vermont -- these are the only states where it is currently sold.