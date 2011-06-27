  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima Hybrid
  4. Used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(37)
Appraise this car

2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy, sporty handling, precise steering, top-notch interior materials, high crash test scores.
  • Can only be obtained in eight states, options are only offered in expensive packages, so-so backseat comfort.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Nissan Altima Hybrid for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$2,007 - $3,421
Used Altima Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid is an excellent choice for drivers who want a little fun between point A and point B. Too bad it's only sold in the eight states that have adopted California's emissions standards.

Vehicle overview

Hybrids and other green cars, though known for being economical and earth-friendly, have a reputation for also being rather slow, odd-looking and uninspiring behind the wheel. Bucking the trend is the 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid. Although it has the outward appearance and driving manners of a conventional sedan, the Altima Hybrid sips fuel while keeping harmful emissions to a minimum.

Borrowing heavily from rival Toyota's parts bin via a licensing agreement, the Nissan Altima Hybrid shares a fair amount of technology and components with the Toyota Camry Hybrid. It has a Nissan engine -- a revised version of the 2.5-liter four-cylinder in the regular Altima and a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT). These improvements result in a more refined powertrain with better acceleration than the Camry Hybrid, while maintaining the same combined fuel economy.

On the subject of fuel economy, the Altima Hybrid excels, managing 35 mpg in the city and 33 in highway driving, according to EPA estimates. By comparison, the all-gas Altima four-cylinder gets only 23/31 mpg. While that's a hefty improvement for city driving, consider for a moment the Hybrid's higher price tag over the conventional Altima. It will take years of ownership to recoup the Hybrid's premium in fuel savings alone. At that rate, the Altima Hybrid would only appeal to those who plan on owning the car for quite a spell, or to the very eco-conscious.

Another drawback for the Altima, and indeed many of Nissan's models, is the structure and pricing for options. Unfortunately, options are not available individually, but bundled with other items into fairly large and expensive packages. Further complicating matters is that some packages are only available as supplements to supporting packages. This puts the Altima at a considerable price disadvantage compared to the Camry Hybrid.

Still, among the few green midsize sedans on the market, the 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid is our favorite, with its swift acceleration, sporty (for a hybrid) handling, miserly fuel consumption, comfort and practicality. Just make sure you live in California, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island or Vermont -- these are the only states where it is currently sold.

2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid models

The 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid sedan is available in just one trim level. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, a tilt/telescoping steering column, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, instrumentation unique to the Hybrid and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

Options are combined into three major packages, each package requiring the purchase of the preceding package. The initial options in the Convenience Package include an eight-way power driver seat, automatic headlights, a rear spoiler and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls. The Connection Package, which requires the purchase of the Convenience Package, includes turn signals integrated into the outside mirrors, leather seats, heated front seats, rear air-conditioning vents, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with an in-dash six-CD/MP3 changer and satellite radio. The Technology Package add-on includes a navigation system with real-time traffic information, a rearview camera and a hybrid energy/fuel flow readout. A sunroof is the major stand-alone option.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid remains unchanged from the previous year, except for standard automatic door locks and four more exterior color choices.

Performance & mpg

The Altima's hybrid powertrain is essentially identical to Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive in both design and function. It combines a modified version of the Altima's 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (which makes 158 horsepower in this application) and an electric motor capable of 40 hp and 199 pound-feet of torque. A specialized CVT is standard. The gasoline and electric power plants operate together or one at a time, depending on driving conditions, to optimize fuel economy and power. Together, they combine for a maximum 198 hp.

The EPA estimates the Altima Hybrid's fuel economy to be 35 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 34 mpg in combined driving. These numbers are comparable to the Toyota Camry Hybrid's. Yet another benefit for the Altima Hybrid is its qualification as an Advanced Technology Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle, meaning it is one of the cleanest gasoline-burning cars. In performance testing, we clocked the Altima Hybrid from zero to 60 mph in an impressive 7.6 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints. In crash tests, the Altima Hybrid was awarded the highest scores possible from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (five out of five stars) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety ("Good" ratings) for both frontal- and side-impact protection.

Driving

The 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid is a green car that doesn't compromise driving pleasure. While it certainly wouldn't be thought of as a canyon carver or a track-day candidate, this hybrid manages to retain much of the acceleration and road-holding prowess of the conventional four-cylinder Altima. Steering is notably precise, with ample feedback.

Interior

Inside, the Altima Hybrid offers a roomy cabin with first-rate materials that better the Camry's equivalents. Interior storage is plentiful, with several bins and large compartments, but trunk space is limited due to the Hybrid's battery pack. Compared to the conventional Altima's 15-cubic-foot trunk capacity, the Hybrid's capacity is squeezed down to 9 cubes. Front seats in the Altima Hybrid are comfortable and supportive, but rear seating can be a bit awkward for taller passengers. With the rear bench mounted fairly low to the floor and limited foot space, thigh support is compromised.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid.

5(75%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(5%)
4.6
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No complaints after nearly three years
tomsan,03/01/2012
We have had our 2009 NAH since June 2009. The on-board computer for mileage runs high, as many have noted. I just completed tallying my mileage after recording miles and gallons at each fill-up. After 24,000 miles, I have averaged 34.74 mpg, through all seasons, right in line with EPA estimates. With gas here at $4.20/gallon, I'm feeling fine. Overall, it runs like any gas-powered car. The shift from gas to electric is very mild and not an issue. The rest of the car is quite fine: good comfort, good power, good feeling of safety. Yes, the trunk is a bit small but that's the price for a hybrid. And I LOVE the fact that it goes into electric at the VERY long stoplights where I live.
150,000 and still going strong!
dkb1028,11/04/2013
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought my hybrid in June of 2009 and as you can see by my mileage, practically live in it. It is a die hard. I have put on 2 sets of tires, but only one set of brakes and as of six weeks ago I'm no where near having to replace what the brakes. I drive in the mountains and on highways, so this car has seen just about everything. The only negative is the gas mileage. The difference between a regular Altima and what I had to pay for the hybrid will never be realized. In addition, oil changes and maintenance are a lot more. Would I buy another hybrid? Probably not. Would I buy another Altima? Yes.
Good car with some issues
mmao,10/23/2012
It's a good car, with excellent MPG - I can get 37/g except in winter. How ever there are some issues. Internal design looks cheap, the Panic button is annoying (it's so easy for the horn to shout out). And just got an issue with the ignition switch: I could not start engine some times, and I was told I need $600.0 to get it fixed by the dealer!
Poor machine
Edgar,01/21/2016
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
At 43000 miles, well-maintained at dealership, and was told I needed a new cylinder head. Cost $3600
See all 37 reviews of the 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
35 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
198 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid

Used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid Overview

The Used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Altima Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Altima Hybrid for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,640.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,364.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Altima Hybrid for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,732.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,270.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Altima Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles