Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- 77,307 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,999$4,527 Below Market
Automaxx of San Diego - Spring Valley / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF3CK120160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,522$4,104 Below Market
Serra Toyota of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF3CK132163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,930$1,983 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
Upgrade Pkg Convenience Pkg Roof Rack Rock Rails Towing Receiver Hitch & Wiring Harness Passenger Seat Armrest Bluetooth Connection Daytime Running Lights Dark Charcoal; Cloth Seat Trim Quicksand This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser only has 104,282mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The CARFAX report shows this Toyota FJ Cruiser is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. This Toyota FJ Cruiser has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2012 4WD Toyota FJ Cruiser is king of the off-road. This 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser: The FJ Cruiser's quirky design's underpinnings are shared with Toyota's Tacoma pickup, and the FJ's performance on unpaved terrain does the brand proud. The 4.0L V6 can tow up to 5,000 pounds, and the utilitarian interior can accommodate five passengers and their gear. Interesting features of this model are true off-road capability and Fun, distinctive design All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF7CK146065
Stock: CK146065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 106,763 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,995$2,261 Below Market
Dana Motors - Billings / Montana
From Edmunds: Toyota is renowned these days for making straightforward, ultra-sensible and dependable transportation without much flair. That makes the 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser the relative black sheep of the family. This dedicated off-roader is anything but straightforward and ultra-sensible. But what it lacks in sensibility, it makes up for with gobs of character; it's fun to drive and even more fun to look at. Plus, it maintains one of those well-known Toyota family traits: It's dependable. The FJ Cruiser hasn't changed much since its introduction back in '07, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Its stout chassis, wide approach and departure angles, and available locking rear differential make it a genuine go-anywhere type of truck. It's also blessed with precise steering, a robust V6 and a comparably comfortable ride. But around town the FJ isn't as ideal. The thick pillars and gun-slit windows limit visibility and make maneuvering in tight spots difficult. Frequently taking on rear passengers can also get old due to the FJ's access-style rear doors. Really, this sort of fun/practicality trade-off is commonplace among the dwindling number of off-road-ready SUVs. The Jeep Wrangler is even more compromised and could be considered downright crude compared to the FJ Cruiser, though it does offer a higher degree of off-roading talent. The Nissan Xterra goes the other way, offering the practicality of four full doors and better visibility while lacking the visual flair of its rivals. Of course, there are also countless crossover SUVs for those shoppers who know they really do need something sensible. But for keeping it real in the old-school SUV sort of way, the 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser continues to be an excellent choice. 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser models The 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser is a five-passenger SUV with two regular front doors and two half-sized rear-hinged doors. There is only one trim level and it comes standard with 17-inch black-painted steel wheels, air-conditioning, power windows and locks, an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, water-resistant cloth upholstery, heavy-duty vinyl flooring, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and steering wheel controls. There are a number of packages available that are often grouped together into larger packages depending on your region. Occasionally, they are automatically included as well. The Convenience package adds power mirrors, rear privacy glass, a rear wiper, a spare tire cover, keyless entry, cruise control, a rearview camera and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Upgrade package adds 17-inch alloy wheels (available separately), an upgraded traction control system on four-wheel-drive models, an electronically controlled locking rear differential, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, extra gauges and trip computer functions and an 11-speaker JBL sound system with a six-CD changer. The Off-Road package adds Bilstein shock absorbers, the locking rear differential, the upgraded traction-control system and the extra gauges. The TRD package adds special 16-inch alloy wheels, BFGoodrich off-road tires and different Bilstein shock absorbers. There are a number of noteworthy dealer-installed accessories including a large roof rack, accessory driving lights, rock rails, a cargo cover and a passenger armrest. 2012 Highlights The Toyota FJ Cruiser is unchanged for 2012. Performance & mpg Every 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser comes with a 4.0-liter V6 that produces 260 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard on the FJ Cruiser and when so equipped, features a five-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. There are two different 4WD systems available. One is a part-time system attached to the five-speed automatic, while the other is a full-time system attached to a six-speed manual and a locking rear differential. EPA-estimated fuel economy with 4WD and an automatic is 17 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined -- typical for off-road SUVs. Getting the manual 4WD FJ Cruiser drops those estimates to 15/18/16, while the rear-drive FJ gets 17/20/19. Safety The 2012 FJ Cruiser comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the FJ Cruiser received the top rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side-impact tests, but a second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the roof strength test. Driving The 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser is in its element when off-road. With ample suspension articulation, it crawls over boulders, ruts and most other obstacles with ease. The FJ is also surprisingly good on pavement, offering precise steering and a smooth ride that makes a Jeep Wrangler seem like an ox cart by comparison. But the FJ's boxy shape creates noticeable wind noise at highway speeds, and poor outward visibility can make parking or identifying off-road obstacles difficult. Acceleration from the V6 engine is brisk, particularly at low- and midrange speeds, and exudes a nice exhaust bark that increases the "sport" quotient of this utility vehicle. Interior The FJ's retro-themed dash is color-keyed to match the exterior. Controls are placed within easy reach and are easy to find. Some are also oversized to a cartoonish degree, but we can't say that hurts their functionality. The front seats are comfortable, but the rear compartment is a tight fit and requires a high step up for entry. Wide roof pillars, small rear windows and a tailgate-mounted spare tire all contribute to poor rearward visibility. Front visibility is also less than optimal due to the FJ's high hood line. The rear-access doors, like those on most extended-cab pickups, open rearward. Though this configuration offers a wide portal with both front and rear doors open, it's tiresome if you're frequently carting rear passengers, as the rear doors won't open with the front doors closed. This is a vehicle for sport, not for kids. With the rear seats folded, a generous 67 cubic feet of cargo space is created.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF0CK124280
Stock: P2478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,950$2,785 Below Market
Bill Crispin Chevrolet - Saline / Michigan
CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee*** This Vehicle has less than 93k miles. SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 20 MPG Hwy.. Get down the road in this fine SUV, and fall in love with driving all over again.. 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD*** Priced below KBB Retail!!! Why pay more for less!! Here it is! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Stability control...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power door locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning... This 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser has a GREAT PRICE of only $25,950. We are a Family-Owned GM Dealer trusted in the community since 1975. 7112 E. Michigan Ave in Saline Mi, 48176 Call today ! 734-429-9481
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF0CK126384
Stock: PA10074A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 117,998 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$22,750$1,889 Below Market
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
** Value Car ** Backup Camera ** Bluetooth ** Great New England SUV ** Reliable ** 4WD ** Carfax Certified ** Clean ** This FJ Cruiser has forever ahead of it with plenty of space still left on the odometer. Features include-- 4WD, 17' Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, Brake assist, Compass & Outside Temperature Gauge, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Color-Keyed Door Trim Inserts, Fabric Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Inclinometer, JBL Audio w/10 Speakers & Subwoofer, Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel, Locking Rear Differential, Low tire pressure warning, Multi-Information Display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power windows, Rear Parking Assist Sonar, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Upgrade Package. To meet standards for value vehicles, all vehicles must pass a rigorous inspection. They must pass state inspection, and are completely serviced. Along with industry-leading heritage comes a 30 day/1,000 mile Powertrain Warranty. The vehicle is professionally detailed and hand waxed. Please call (603) 689-1500 for your personal appointment. Your time is important and want to help you save it. Thank you for choosing Toyota of Nashua!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF3CK138867
Stock: N8605C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 42,134 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$32,990$2,860 Below Market
Dan Hemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sidney / Ohio
This used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser in SIDNEY, OHIO allows you to save money on a quality vehicle. Even with a few plus years on it, this SUV looks like new. It's a 6 cylinder Silver Fresco Metallic SUV that makes room for the whole family. With 42,134 miles and priced at $32,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at DAN HEMM AUTOMALL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF7CK118735
Stock: 0262A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 105,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,999$2,465 Below Market
Harrison Auto Sales - Irwin / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF9CK134838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,473 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,179$2,403 Below Market
Toyota of Laramie - Laramie / Wyoming
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF9CK122480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,999$295 Below Market
Members Auto Lease - Warrensville Heights / Ohio
**ONE OWNER** CLEAN CARFAX AND TITLE** NEWER TIRES AND BRAKES**ROAD ARMOUR FRONT, REAR BUMPER AND SKID PLATES**WARN 8000 POUND WINCH**BUILT IN AIR COMPRESSOR**PIAA LITES**FACTORY OFF ROAD PACKAGE**ONLY 42100 MILES**HAS OVER $18,000.00 WORTH OF EXTRAS. **90 DAYS UNTIL FIRST PAYMENT WITH APPROVED CREDIT****TRADES WELCOME** BANK FINANCING**CALL BOB 440-477-7702
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF1CK136504
Stock: 41600c
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,179 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,991
Motorcars Toyota - Cleveland / Ohio
Here at Motorcars Toyota we are proud to follow a Velocity pricing model. VELOCITY pricing means you NEVER pay above market for a pre-owned vehicle at Motorcars Toyota. All of our inventory is priced to sell immediately with LIVE MARKET DATA that is updated daily. We know you have many options when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. That is why our goal is to be priced under market, provide you with all vehicle information from the comfort of your home, and make this a true HASSLE FREE experience.Recent Arrival! 2012 Toyota FJ CruiserThis Toyota FJ Cruiser has many features and is well equipped including, **Priced FAR BELOW market with LIVE MARKET DATA to sell FAST**, Nationwide shipping is available!, Buy from the comfort of your own home!, 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, 4WD, 6 Speakers, Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Backup Camera, CD player, Compass & Outside Temperature Gauge, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Color-Keyed Door Trim Inserts, Inclinometer, Locking Rear Differential, Monotone Body Color, Multi-Information Display, Off-Road Lights w/Airdam, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear window defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Red-Accented Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry System, Roof Rack & Rock Rails, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trail-Tuned Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Upgrade Package II. 4D Sport Utility Black 4WD4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 5-Speed AutomaticMotorcars Toyota is located at 2950 Mayfield Rd. Please stop in and see us today or call is directly at (216) 265-5818!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF2CK122532
Stock: P6568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 105,501 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,389
Auto Showcase - San Antonio / Texas
Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Upgraded stereo, Regularly maintained, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Seats as good as new, Must test drive, Done all Scheduled Maintenance, Custom wheels, Spotless interior, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF0CK130533
Stock: N130533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,065 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,999
AutoNation Ford Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
Convenience Pkg Off-Road Pkg 17" Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Connection Daytime Running Lights Dark Charcoal; Cloth Seat Trim Iceberg Monotone Body Color This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Littleton's exclusive listings! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF6CK119715
Stock: CK119715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 60,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,999
101Budget Auto Sales - Coos Bay / Oregon
The supply is limited! If you are serious about this vehicle, we recommend you move fast. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: passenger switch, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.3, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: drivers seat, Dash trim: metallic, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Assist handle: front, Center console: front console with storage, Cupholders: front, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD selector: manual hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.90, Locking differential: rear, Door handle color: metallic, Fender lip moldings: black, Front bumper color: black, Mirror color: silver, Mudguards: front, Rear bumper color: black, Skid plate(s), Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert, Headlights: auto on/off, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Safety brake pedal system, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters, Seatbelt pretensioners, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 8, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding, Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15.7, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 30 mm, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: outsi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BFXCK129034
Stock: B16265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- 179,270 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,492
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Look at this 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine will keep you going. This Toyota FJ Cruiser has the following options: Water resistant fabric bucket seats -inc: 8-way driver seat, 4-way front passenger manual seat, passenger seat back pocket, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Star Safety System -inc: vehicle stability control (VSC), traction control (TRAC), anti-lock brake system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA), Smart Stop Technology (SST), Skid plates -inc: engine, front suspension, fuel tank, transfer case, Side-impact door beams, Rear window defogger w/timer, Rear child safety locks, Pwr windows, and Pwr door locks. See it for yourself at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF3CK120286
Stock: IP17391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 58,924 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **OFF ROAD PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**4.0 V6 GAS**MANUAL TRANSMISSION**4X4**CUSTOM WHEELS**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, 6-Speed Manual, Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, CD player, Compass & Outside Temperature Gauge, IFS/4Link Off-Road Suspension, Inclinometer, Multi-Information Display, Off-Road Package, Rear window defroster. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base Sport Utility 4WD 4x4 5 Passenger SUV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF3CK138612
Stock: 31601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 168,096 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,985
Gowdy Autoplex - Ridgeland / Mississippi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF8CK116735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,905
Car Expo Auto - Sacramento / California
A-1 Auto Wholesale is known for having the best quality vehicles for the Best Prices in town! A-1 Auto wholesale strives on passing down great prices to our customers. We specialize in Toyota, BMW, Lexus, Dodge, Acura, and Mercedes Benz. A business committed to treating our customers with care they deserve! Call us today at 916-488-3181 to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF8CK127055
Stock: 17030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota FJ Cruiser
- 5(86%)
- 4(14%)
