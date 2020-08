Used 2011 Dodge Caliber for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas

6-Way Pwr Driver Seat Rear Spoiler 2.0L Dohc Dual Vvt 16-Valve I4 Engine 24F Mainstreet Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Bright White Continuously Variable Transaxle Ii Dark Slate Gray Interior; Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet only has 193,990mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Dodge includes: 2.0L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2011 Dodge Caliber: The 2011 Dodge Caliber is squarely in the small car category, offered as a 5-door hatchback. With bold styling and a new trim lineup, the 2010 Caliber combines a sporty coupe-like profile with the functionality of a larger wagon or small SUV, the fuel economy of a small car, the Caliber appeals to buyers who might consider the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla or Chevrolet Cruze. Strengths of this model include Flexible 5-door configuration, good performance, advanced technology features, and fuel efficiency For more information or to set up a test drive please call Tim. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3CB3HA0BD118150

Stock: BD118150

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020