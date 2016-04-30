Used 2011 Dodge Caliber for Sale Near Me

94 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Caliber Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 94 listings
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Heat in Gray
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Heat

    77,016 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,707

    $1,130 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Gray
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    93,278 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,899

    $800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    89,992 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,980

    $359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    193,990 miles

    $3,722

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    112,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,900

    $355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    139,138 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    93,337 miles

    $8,599

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    94,997 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,400

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Heat in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Heat

    67,269 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    133,791 miles

    $4,993

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Heat in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Heat

    81,304 miles

    $6,599

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    99,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $6,291

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    54,697 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    108,300 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Heat in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Heat

    219,669 miles

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    94,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    82,165 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Gray
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Caliber searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 94 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caliber
  4. Used 2011 Dodge Caliber

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Caliber

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Caliber
Overall Consumer Rating
3.510 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (30%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 1
    (20%)
2011 Dodge Caliber Heat
Chris B,04/30/2016
Heat 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I have owned this car for about 3 years and it has not been a problem (so far). I had expected more mileage from the car being as small as it is-it is a daily commuter and 20 minutes one way and I am about 6' tall and slightly cramped while driving. If you want great reduction in road noise this car requires the best made tires in order to get it, I installed Michelin Defenders and it made the noise acceptable level. Rear hatch has modest areas for groceries but you will need to get creative in the placement of the boxes in order to do a full days shopping with it if you leave the rear seats up while using them. I like the 120volt outlet the car offers in the middle console for utility purposes. I put 225mm Michelin width tires all around the car and it handles like it is on rails and rain and snow are much better now as opposed to the slightly skinnier tires they recommend. Albeit the mileage took a hit some but that is worth the trade to me. Overall, I think the mileage is somewhat unacceptable for the size and weight of this car. That is my biggest complaint about this vehicle. Other than that I have no problems-so far. The mileage of the car is affected by the heat of the outdoors-it gets much better mileage when its cold. UPDATE 3 years from review above: * I average 29mpg on summer blend gas with the tire pressure running 34psi around all tires. I notice on winter blend the gas mileage go back to 26.5->27i'sh for some reason. I also had a temporary issue with the throttle body indicator light coming on the instrument panel and running rough after changing the battery. This was resolved after I removed the battery again (terminals) and let the capacitors empty out and the EPROM reset while pressing the gas peddle to the floor all the way up and down to teach the computer the limits of the throttle. This solved the rough idle issue and made the warning light go out...after reconnecting the battery. Plan on keeping the car after I realized how sensitive it is with mid to low tire pressure. Keep about 35psi in the tires and it will average almost 30 if you keep the RPM below 3500. *Update 2018: the car has been going without a problem (so far) and nothing to note at 68976 miles. Considering getting a Dodge Avenger due to having the same 2.0 liter motor which has proven to be dependable. The car has the same motor as 2003 Dodge Neon I had and it never gave me a problem either. I would like to mention that the 2011 Caliber runs MUCH better after I installed new NKG spark plugs (new type) with fancy tips on them. The Caliber has the same motor as the dependable Dodge Neon -A 2.0L steel timing chain equip motor (not belt) which makes this car much more dependable.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Caliber
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Caliber info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings