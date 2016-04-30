Used 2011 Dodge Caliber for Sale Near Me
94 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 77,016 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,707$1,130 Below Market
- 93,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,899$800 Below Market
- 89,992 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,980$359 Below Market
- 193,990 miles
$3,722
- 112,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,900$355 Below Market
- 139,138 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 93,337 miles
$8,599
- 94,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,400
- 67,269 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 133,791 miles
$4,993
- 81,304 miles
$6,599
- 99,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,291
- 54,697 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
- 108,300 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,990
- 219,669 miles
$6,990
- 94,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 82,165 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Caliber searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Caliber
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Caliber
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.510 Reviews
Report abuse
Chris B,04/30/2016
Heat 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I have owned this car for about 3 years and it has not been a problem (so far). I had expected more mileage from the car being as small as it is-it is a daily commuter and 20 minutes one way and I am about 6' tall and slightly cramped while driving. If you want great reduction in road noise this car requires the best made tires in order to get it, I installed Michelin Defenders and it made the noise acceptable level. Rear hatch has modest areas for groceries but you will need to get creative in the placement of the boxes in order to do a full days shopping with it if you leave the rear seats up while using them. I like the 120volt outlet the car offers in the middle console for utility purposes. I put 225mm Michelin width tires all around the car and it handles like it is on rails and rain and snow are much better now as opposed to the slightly skinnier tires they recommend. Albeit the mileage took a hit some but that is worth the trade to me. Overall, I think the mileage is somewhat unacceptable for the size and weight of this car. That is my biggest complaint about this vehicle. Other than that I have no problems-so far. The mileage of the car is affected by the heat of the outdoors-it gets much better mileage when its cold. UPDATE 3 years from review above: * I average 29mpg on summer blend gas with the tire pressure running 34psi around all tires. I notice on winter blend the gas mileage go back to 26.5->27i'sh for some reason. I also had a temporary issue with the throttle body indicator light coming on the instrument panel and running rough after changing the battery. This was resolved after I removed the battery again (terminals) and let the capacitors empty out and the EPROM reset while pressing the gas peddle to the floor all the way up and down to teach the computer the limits of the throttle. This solved the rough idle issue and made the warning light go out...after reconnecting the battery. Plan on keeping the car after I realized how sensitive it is with mid to low tire pressure. Keep about 35psi in the tires and it will average almost 30 if you keep the RPM below 3500. *Update 2018: the car has been going without a problem (so far) and nothing to note at 68976 miles. Considering getting a Dodge Avenger due to having the same 2.0 liter motor which has proven to be dependable. The car has the same motor as 2003 Dodge Neon I had and it never gave me a problem either. I would like to mention that the 2011 Caliber runs MUCH better after I installed new NKG spark plugs (new type) with fancy tips on them. The Caliber has the same motor as the dependable Dodge Neon -A 2.0L steel timing chain equip motor (not belt) which makes this car much more dependable.
Related Dodge Caliber info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Arlington TX
- Used Lincoln MKS Riverside CA
- Used Lincoln Navigator Buffalo NY
- Used Lincoln Nautilus San Antonio TX
- Used Lincoln Navigator Tuscaloosa AL
- Used Lincoln Corsair Fargo ND
- Used Lincoln Navigator San Antonio TX
- Used Lincoln MKS York PA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Miami Beach FL
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Detroit MI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2017 Irving TX
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2016 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2012 New York NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News