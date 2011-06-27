  1. Home
Used 2007 Nissan Altima Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Altima Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)700.0/660.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower198 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,990
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,990
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,990
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,990
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Front track61.0 in.
Curb weight3482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume110.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Slate
  • Majestic Blue
  • Precision Grey
  • Sonoma Sunset
  • Winter Frost
  • Super Black
  • Radiant Silver
  • Pebble Beach
  • Metallic Jade
Interior Colors
  • Blond, velour
  • Blond, leather
  • Charcoal, velour
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Frost, velour
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/60R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,990
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
