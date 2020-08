Used 2002 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

Purchased this car in 2009 for $6,000 and it has and probably will be one of the best cars I will ever have. The only time it ever broke down once on me was in 2015 when the alternator went out. That was a quick and easy fix, and it was back on the road in no-time. I maintenanced this car regularly and it definitely gave back to me. I was in 2 wrecks in it, I would considered mild to bad. Someone rear-ended me extremely hard and the damage to the car was minimal. The other one someone pulled out in front of me and I t-boned them. The bumper was destroyed, but that was it. The other car was totaled. Extremely safe car and very reliable. The gas mileage could be better, but I love this car regardless.

