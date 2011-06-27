2003 Nissan Altima Review
Pros & Cons
- Sports car power in a midsize sedan body, high level of features, explosive V6 engine, distinct styling.
- Shabby interior materials, overboosted steering, no stability control.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,056 - $2,450
Edmunds' Expert Review
Once a frumpy wallflower, the Altima is now a car to be desired.
2003 Highlights
After last year's debut to critical acclaim, Nissan's midsize sedan receives minor changes for 2003. Two new exterior colors, Sonoma Sunset and Crystal Blue add pizzazz to the wardrobe. There's a new charcoal seat fabric, padded cloth front center armrest cover (genuine leather on leather-equipped vehicles) and bright titanium interior accent colors for all models to spruce up the interior. The 2.5 SL receives a standard automatic transmission, heated front seats, heated outside mirrors and simulated wood trim. For the 3.5 SE, there is a Sport Package, which includes a sunroof and spoiler, and a Sport Package Plus, which includes sunroof, spoiler, Bose audio system and HID headlights. The 3.5 SE Leather Package now includes a Bose audio system, sunroof and heated seats, while the Leather Sport Package adds a spoiler and xenon headlights. Finally, a new 3.5 SE Premium Leather Package sports all of the above plus throws in fake wood to boot. How can you go wrong?
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Nissan Altima.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dgzlz,01/16/2013
I just felt the need to give special props to my 2003 Nissan Altima that is not at (372 THOUSAND MILES) yes I had to spell it out so no one would think it was a typo. She needs a new catalytic converter, but other than that she is still the greatest money maker I have every had. I drive 172 miles a day, 5 days a week. I have tried reading online to see if anyone else was running with this many miles, but it saddens me to see some have not been as lucky. A mechanic not long ago told me mine car must have came off the line on a Wednesday. I tried looking that up with no sucess.
Chris Moore,08/04/2015
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
Bought the car with 28,000 miles on it and my wife put 40,000 miles on it in about 7 years. I kept the oil changed and tires on it with no real problems, except for the door handles breaking, until recently. First the engine light came on sporadically and I could feel engine hesitate. Got the code checked out and it's was somewhat generic (p0300) with up to five different system that could be the problem. I changed the plugs and ignition coils and the motor ran better but there was another problem. Took it to a garage and have the exhaust manifold and catalytic converter replaced. Cars running just fine again. One week later the oil light comes on and I add 3 quarts and I'm going to run the car for around 1k miles before I take it to get an oil change. Within another week or two the car starts sounding like the exhaust manifold is bad again. Before I can get the car to the shop it dies on the side of the road. Look at the oil and it's black with less than 500 miles since I put the 3 quarts in. The engine is now dead and I've already put around $2k into the car in the last 2 months. This really sucks for a car that I thought would last well over a 100K miles. I'll never buy another Nissan again. If you want to see all the problems with this motor look up misfires, exhaust manifold, and precat.
Glenn J. darro,02/22/2016
2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my 03, 2.5 Altima with 38,000 miles on it. I now have driven it another 75,000 miles ( odometer reads113,000 miles). In that time my car has never failed. however, there were repairs. following is a list of those repairs: 2 motor mounts at about 60K Coil at about 75K Crankshaft position sensor at about 60K Radiator replacement at about 60K Fuel pump at about 90K Pre-catalytic converter at 110K I love the way this car handles. The engine is peppy for a 4cyl. but sometimes I wish it was faster off the line. It is definitely a driver's car, though. It handles winding roads like a sports car, and the braking is excellent The ride is not cushy, but that's ok. The seating is quite comfortable. Update: My Altima has 151000 miles on it now, with no major issues. The engine still has a lot of power, but it is a bit noisier and burns a little oil.
fastlane7,08/26/2011
I got my altima with 38k. the previous owner, a relative, never had any problems with it. I now have 58k and it runs like a dream. I did have to replace the crank position sensor at 57k. However, although the 'ses' light was on, it never gave me problems. If your looking for a cushy ride,look elsewhere. The Altima is definitely a drivers car.sturdy frame, firm ride. handling is excellent. Very little body-lean when buzzing around roads. holds road very well The engine is responsive. quick off the line. open road acceleration impressive; especially for a 4cylindar engine. stunning exterior, and a roomy, comfortable, interior. some cheap plastics inside; no big deal. to sum up,love this car
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Nissan Altima features & specs
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
