I bought this car for $2,000 about 4 or 5 years ago at about 80K miles on it. For the first 3 years I drove it like a sports car. I have hit the max speed and stayed going that fast for most drives to work for like the first 2 years of owning it. It never gave me any reason to doubt it. I would hit corners real fast and always pushed it to its limits. That was when I was younger I have since then driven much more respectfully. But I went complete repair free for about 3 1/2 years. Only problems to this date was a stalling issue, which turned out to be my distributor. Also replaced water pump. But that was it. I still drive it to this very day with 150K miles on it. It's a beast machine.

