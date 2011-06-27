  1. Home
1995 Nissan Altima Review

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Minor exterior tweaks to the grille, taillights and wheels are the only changes for this attractive compact from Tennessee.

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan Altima.

5(59%)
4(28%)
3(11%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

THIS IS A VERY GOOD CAR!
KIMBERLY,05/22/2008
Hello, I bought this car about a year and a half ago. When I bought it, it had 165k on it. It now has 190k and it's still running. I've replaced a few things on it. I replaced the radiator, alternator, and a battery. Spark plugs and all the basic little things on it. When the radiator and alternator were replaced I found out that they were actually the original parts. These cars are very excellent and they are very reliable. I would recommend purchasing one. You will be satisfied. It is also a very fast car. It speeds up quickly. I've gotten it to go the maximum of 120.
Amazing car
JamesDB,06/29/2010
I bought this car for $2,000 about 4 or 5 years ago at about 80K miles on it. For the first 3 years I drove it like a sports car. I have hit the max speed and stayed going that fast for most drives to work for like the first 2 years of owning it. It never gave me any reason to doubt it. I would hit corners real fast and always pushed it to its limits. That was when I was younger I have since then driven much more respectfully. But I went complete repair free for about 3 1/2 years. Only problems to this date was a stalling issue, which turned out to be my distributor. Also replaced water pump. But that was it. I still drive it to this very day with 150K miles on it. It's a beast machine.
ehhh
johnny,09/04/2010
I purchased this car for 200 dollars. I had to put in a new radiator and starter, before it would drive. After that I drove it out to California, which was a 2000 mile drive. The alternator went out on the trip there.I had it for about 6 months after that and it had no problems and I was happy with it. Then the problems started. I had to replace the half-shafts. The check engine light came on with no explanation for it ever being found. The air bag light would flicker on and off. The power steering leaked, as did the oil. Then the alternator went bad again. Then the transmission started slipping. Then the exhaust rusted out. Everything was replaced until the engine itself went bad.I gave up.
Had it since it was new
the74impala,06/29/2008
Just got done replacing the auto trans tonight. About 250K total. Replaced the engine at ~140K. There was a noise coming from the timing chain area, and it was going to cost the same to replace with a used motor, or replace the chain. Also have gone through 5 distributors, 6 O2 sensors, and can't solve the leak in the P/S system. I find the front seats to be pretty much unbearable on long trips. Even with all this trouble, at least I don't have car payments. I would not buy another one, thats for sure.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1995 Nissan Altima Overview

The Used 1995 Nissan Altima is offered in the following submodels: Altima Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, GLE 4dr Sedan, XE 4dr Sedan, and GXE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Nissan Altima?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Nissan Altimas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Nissan Altima for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Nissan Altima.

Can't find a used 1995 Nissan Altimas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Altima for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,550.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,174.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Altima for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,299.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,947.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Nissan Altima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

