1995 Nissan Altima Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$655 - $1,685
Used Altima for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Minor exterior tweaks to the grille, taillights and wheels are the only changes for this attractive compact from Tennessee.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan Altima.
Most helpful consumer reviews
KIMBERLY,05/22/2008
Hello, I bought this car about a year and a half ago. When I bought it, it had 165k on it. It now has 190k and it's still running. I've replaced a few things on it. I replaced the radiator, alternator, and a battery. Spark plugs and all the basic little things on it. When the radiator and alternator were replaced I found out that they were actually the original parts. These cars are very excellent and they are very reliable. I would recommend purchasing one. You will be satisfied. It is also a very fast car. It speeds up quickly. I've gotten it to go the maximum of 120.
JamesDB,06/29/2010
I bought this car for $2,000 about 4 or 5 years ago at about 80K miles on it. For the first 3 years I drove it like a sports car. I have hit the max speed and stayed going that fast for most drives to work for like the first 2 years of owning it. It never gave me any reason to doubt it. I would hit corners real fast and always pushed it to its limits. That was when I was younger I have since then driven much more respectfully. But I went complete repair free for about 3 1/2 years. Only problems to this date was a stalling issue, which turned out to be my distributor. Also replaced water pump. But that was it. I still drive it to this very day with 150K miles on it. It's a beast machine.
johnny,09/04/2010
I purchased this car for 200 dollars. I had to put in a new radiator and starter, before it would drive. After that I drove it out to California, which was a 2000 mile drive. The alternator went out on the trip there.I had it for about 6 months after that and it had no problems and I was happy with it. Then the problems started. I had to replace the half-shafts. The check engine light came on with no explanation for it ever being found. The air bag light would flicker on and off. The power steering leaked, as did the oil. Then the alternator went bad again. Then the transmission started slipping. Then the exhaust rusted out. Everything was replaced until the engine itself went bad.I gave up.
the74impala,06/29/2008
Just got done replacing the auto trans tonight. About 250K total. Replaced the engine at ~140K. There was a noise coming from the timing chain area, and it was going to cost the same to replace with a used motor, or replace the chain. Also have gone through 5 distributors, 6 O2 sensors, and can't solve the leak in the P/S system. I find the front seats to be pretty much unbearable on long trips. Even with all this trouble, at least I don't have car payments. I would not buy another one, thats for sure.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Nissan Altima features & specs
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Altima
Related Used 1995 Nissan Altima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019