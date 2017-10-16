Overall rating 6.0 / 10

Though small crossovers have become more popular in recent years, midsize sedans are still one of the top choices for family-friendly transportation. This segment is so important to automakers that a few of the most popular models have been redesigned or notably freshened for the 2018 model year. Unfortunately, the 2018 Nissan Altima is not one of them.

We've generally like the Altima over the years, but this particular generation is getting on in years. The newest crop of rival sedans further highlights the Altima's deficiencies in the areas of technology, interior quality and performance.

To Nissan's credit, the 2018 Altima does have some useful enhancements. A forward collision notification system with automatic emergency braking is standard on all trim levels, and the upgraded infotainment display now includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. But the segment has so many strong competitors that even a decent choice like the Nissan Altima has a hard time differentiating itself.