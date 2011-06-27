Close

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Our 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Sedan is shown proudly in Dark Slate Metallic and is ready for you. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 175hp while connected to CVT that rewards you a smooth ride and drive. Our Front Wheel Drive Altima provides a great look plus near 32mpg. Outside, Altima's looks are unique and have a sporting flair like bright lights, sculpted fenders, and an aggressive stance add to a nimble suspension and powerful brakes. Once inside our 2.5 S, be surrounded by a roomy cabin with premium soft-touch materials that results in a more inviting ride for you and your passengers. Standard conveniences include air conditioning, keyless entry, power door locks and windows, cruise control and a nifty trip computer. Safety wise, Nissan covers you with six airbags, ABS, stability and traction control systems. The Altima received numerous high ratings by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety offering great peace of mind. Year after year, the Nissan Altima sedan is one of America's best selling vehicles. Enjoy the roominess of a family sedan with the stylish performance of a sports car.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AL2AP1CN546287

Stock: N546287

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2019