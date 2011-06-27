Used 2012 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me
- $5,467Great Deal | $1,745 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S119,467 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
CHARCOAL VELOUR SEAT TRIM -inc: metallic-tone accents, [L92] 5-PIECE CARPETED FLOOR MAT/TRUNK MAT SET, [B10] SPLASH GUARDS, OCEAN GRAY METALLIC, Keyless Start, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Cloth Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP2CC171716
Stock: 21-4009A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $5,477Great Deal | $2,833 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S91,173 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoPlaza - Manassas / Virginia
***COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTHS/3,000 MILES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS WARRANTY INCLUDED*** * GUARANTEED FINANCING * * VA INSPECTION * * CLEAN IN AND OUT * * 4-Cyl, 2.5 Liter * * WELL MAINTAINED * * GREAT CONDITION* * ICE COLD A/C * * AM/FM RADIO * * AUX INPUT * * FOG LIGHTS * * STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * * POWER WINDOWS * * POWER DOOR LOCK * Autoplaza offers car buyers competitively priced vehicles and service with a smile. Our friendly and experienced staff will help you find a vehicle that fits your budget and lifestyle. Call us today to schedule a test drive! We look forward to serving you and the community for many, many years! We pride ourselves with being the best local used car dealership that offers not only quality used cars, but also best prices in the area. The combin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2APXCC235663
Stock: 914131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2019
- $8,247Great Deal | $1,837 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR111,928 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holman Motors - Batavia / Ohio
Thank you for shopping Holman Motors. This 2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR has a 3.5L V6 engine, CVT (Continuously Variable) transmission. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: Spotless!!! PRICE DROP** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth... Sale price listed does not include options that may have been installed by dealer. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, all vehicle items and prices are subject to change without notice. Accessories and color may vary. Vehicle photos displayed may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Contact dealership sales representative at 888-516-0222 to verify all vehicle options and details on final price. Certain restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL2AP2CC220529
Stock: GH9071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $5,195Great Deal | $2,061 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S103,133 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Our 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Sedan is shown proudly in Dark Slate Metallic and is ready for you. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 175hp while connected to CVT that rewards you a smooth ride and drive. Our Front Wheel Drive Altima provides a great look plus near 32mpg. Outside, Altima's looks are unique and have a sporting flair like bright lights, sculpted fenders, and an aggressive stance add to a nimble suspension and powerful brakes. Once inside our 2.5 S, be surrounded by a roomy cabin with premium soft-touch materials that results in a more inviting ride for you and your passengers. Standard conveniences include air conditioning, keyless entry, power door locks and windows, cruise control and a nifty trip computer. Safety wise, Nissan covers you with six airbags, ABS, stability and traction control systems. The Altima received numerous high ratings by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety offering great peace of mind. Year after year, the Nissan Altima sedan is one of America's best selling vehicles. Enjoy the roominess of a family sedan with the stylish performance of a sports car. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP1CN546287
Stock: N546287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2019
- $6,995Great Deal | $1,580 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S97,786 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
[K01] Convenience Pkg [L92] 5-Piece Carpeted Floor Mat/Trunk Mat Set [N10] Aluminum Kick Plates Keyless Start Charcoal; Seat Trim Crimson Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Nissan Altima as past service records are included. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Nissan Altima makes it one of the nicest you'll find. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2EP3CC233165
Stock: CC233165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- $5,193Great Deal | $2,001 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S104,641 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
**2.5 I4 GAS**GAS SAVER**Power Door Locks**Power Windows** 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Radio, CD player, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering Wheel ASCD Controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S FWD Sedan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP8CC227769
Stock: 27944A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-09-2020
- $6,975Great Deal | $1,923 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR90,503 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Steven Lust Cadillac - Aberdeen / South Dakota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR Dark Slate MetallicFWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VVisit us @ 1314 6th Avenue SW, Aberdeen, SD, 57401 or call us today 1-(605)-225-5900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL2AP3CN512890
Stock: 2978A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- $5,995Great Deal | $2,424 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S105,582 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bethany Auto Sales - Fayetteville / North Carolina
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S; the Altima looks, runs and drives great. It is extra clean and is a great deal. The vehicle has a lot of good features. Call us at 910-487-0902 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP6CN527640
Stock: 527640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,500Great Deal | $1,279 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5117,654 milesDelivery available*
Apple Nissan - York / Pennsylvania
4D Sedan Altima 2.5 S, 4D Sedan, 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, At Apple Nissan Call us today! 717-755-9504, Carfax Certified, Bluetooth, Local Trade, Bought here New!, AM/FM/CD Radio, Delay-off headlights. 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 SBrilliant Silver Metallic 2.5 S 23/32 City/Highway MPGWe stand behind this vehicle with a 30 Day 1000 Mile powertain warranty!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP9CC254317
Stock: 9411A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $6,999Great Deal | $2,150 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S76,953 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Altima today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Nissan Altima also includes Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP0CN400723
Stock: CN400723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- Price Drop$5,859Great Deal | $1,791 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S108,315 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maxxum Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2APXCC219320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,499Great Deal | $1,598 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S107,662 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Wholesalers of Rockville, Inc. MVA Office - Rockville / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP2CN486830
Stock: 486830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,500Great Deal | $1,516 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S110,086 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Inessa Motors - Canoga Park / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP8CN473144
Stock: 473144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,700Great Deal | $2,069 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S155,421 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
This sharp 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S is priced below KBB Market Value!This 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S features a *White Exterior with a Charcoal Interior* and has only 155,421 miles. Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, Utah area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Nissan Altima Includes, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player along with Overhead Console, Cloth Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Center Arm Rest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Head Restraints, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 32.0 highway, 23.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP1CN536391
Stock: CN536391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $8,800Great Deal | $1,924 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR92,192 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perro's Preowned Autos - Auburn / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL2AP9CC193894
Stock: 5861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,491Great Deal | $4,755 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S55,070 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2012 Nissan Altima 4dr 2.5 S SEDAN 4 DR features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Winter Frost Pearl with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP8CN480773
Stock: 334961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $6,500Good Deal | $1,405 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S103,145 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
Clean CARFAX. Winter Frost Pearl 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Odometer is 5170 miles below market average! 23/32 City/Highway MPGBMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP6CC169435
Stock: PP76155A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $5,899Good Deal | $1,030 below market
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S116,606 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Rountree Moore Toyota - Lake City / Florida
Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! The Rountree Moore Advantage! First Oil Change Free! 3-Day Exchange Guarantee! No Dealer Mark Ups! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL2AP3CC239392
Stock: J047544A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020