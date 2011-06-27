Used 2007 Nissan Altima Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- $5,600
2007 Nissan Altima Hybrid Base122,640 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Garavel Subaru - Norwalk / Connecticut
2007 Nissan Altima ***ONE OWNER***, ***CLEAN CAR FAX***, Garavel Wholesale to the public, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, Continuously Variable (ECVT). Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V Continuously Variable (ECVT) FWD.This vehicle is part of our "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" program. These are vehicles that are typically flawed in some way. They are typically higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles. Some general guidelines: - They are priced with consideration of condition and possible repairs needed - We recommend you have your own mechanic inspect this vehicle before purchase - They are sold without a warranty - They are sold 100% AS-IS - They will be professionally detailed While there is always some risk in purchasing these types of vehicles, we feel that there is also a great opportunity for an educated customer to get a great deal.Garavel Subaru has been locally owned and operated since 1997. Only at Garavel Subaru you will find CT's fastest growing Subaru dealer. 2019 and 2020 DealerRater Dealer of the Year award winner. And proceeds from each sale go to support our local community. We would also love to have your trade in. Want to know how much your trade is worth? We use values from the KBB Instant Cash Offer program to get a guaranteed value for your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Altima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (35 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4CL21E37C148412
Stock: S20-1111AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $5,250
2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid Base120,596 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Featured today is a 0 accident 2008 Nissan Altima ECVT Hybird 4cyl FWD cloth interior. We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (35 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4CL21E38C290633
Stock: 24640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,515
2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid Base219,827 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Moss Bros. Chevrolet - Moreno Valley / California
CARFAX 1-Owner Vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (35 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4CL21E09C153389
Stock: B-G524704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $9,900
2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid Base67,125 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
U A Auto Sales - Vineland / New Jersey
Carfax Buyback guarantee vehicle. Our cars are priced to be the lowest for 100 miles when comparing similar options and mileage. Because we are a VOLUME DEALER we can deliver lower prices and pass the savings to you! Above all, our main priority is your customer satisfaction. We stand behind our vehicles because we strive to keep our customers coming back every time they need another vehicle. We Guarantee NJ State Inspection on every car, Drive train Guarantee - Drive off our lot with confidence! Call us today for more information on this vehicle or to schedule your no-commitment test drive. Our cars are clean and dependable so you have peace of mind!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (35 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4CL21E09C111286
Stock: 11286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,403
2010 Nissan Altima Hybrid Base139,604 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Germain Subaru of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
2010 Nissan Altima Hybrid Super Black Clearcoat2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, eCVT. FWD eCVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V35/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Altima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (35 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4CL2AP5AC178732
Stock: SAC178732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $9,999
2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid Base40,386 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
*NAVIGATION*, *USB*, *SATELLITE RADIO*, *BLUETOOTH*, *HEATED SEATS*, *KEYLESS PUSH START*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *SUNROOF*, SUPER LOW MILES!!!, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *POWER WINDOWS*, *LOCATED AT 17315 HWY 99 LYNNWOOD 425-743-7400, *BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM*, Altima Hybrid, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, eCVT. CARFAX One-Owner.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.2011 Nissan Altima Brilliant Silver Metallic Hybrid FWD 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V eCVT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (33 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4CL2AP1BC109036
Stock: 201986A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$7,950
2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid Base122,409 milesDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1921356 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (33 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4CL2AP2BC109112
Stock: c193315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $6,711
2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid Base112,688 milesDelivery available*
Ramsey Subaru - Urbandale / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (33 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4CL2APXBC104143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,995
2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid Base71,687 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Cool Motors - Phoenix / Arizona
2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid with a 2.5L I4 engine. Automatic CVT transmission. Carfax reports this as a 1 owner vehicle. Excellent condition inside and out. Carfax has 34 service records available. The vehicle was owned in Arizona. The interior is clean and in good condition. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. AC blows ice cold. Tires are in good condition.No high pressure salesmen here. Want to take the vehicle to be checked out by your mechanic? Just let us know where you would like to take it. We want you to be happy and comfortable with your purchase. Come in today to take a look at this Cool vehicle. A rated with the BBB. Local family owned. NO AUCTION CARS. Hand picked local trades from people like you. Same location for nearly 18 years and in business for over 30. Here is a link to view and see what previous customers say about Cool Motors: https://www.cars.com/dealers/164935/cool-motors/reviews/ https://www.cargurus.com/Cars/m-Cool-Motors-sp284849
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (33 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4CL2AP5BC109413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,990
2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid Base143,322 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia
fuel gauges|Integrated regenerative braking|Interior courtesy lights -inc: glove box
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (33 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4CL2AP1BC184805
Stock: Z184805
Certified Pre-Owned: No