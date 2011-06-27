  1. Home
2014 Nissan Altima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Satisfying acceleration and fuel economy from both engines
  • engaging handling
  • refined ride
  • comfortable front seats
  • user-friendly electronics
  • solid interior quality
  • top crash test scores.
  • Not as much rear headroom as some other top sedans
  • CVT can be overeager during moderate acceleration, resulting in excess noise from four-cylinder engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Sophisticated driving dynamics, energetic engines and impressive fuel economy give the 2014 Nissan Altima a leg up on rival family sedans. It's an excellent choice in this segment.

Vehicle overview

Nissan is known as something of a risk taker among major car companies, but the 2014 Nissan Altima is all about staying the course. Following a redesign last year that brought it more in line with the larger Maxima's sense of style, the Altima sedan stands pat, save for a few equipment changes. There is good reason to be conservative: the Altima is Nissan's top-selling sedan, and one of the best choices available for a midsize family sedan.

One important ingredient in the Altima's formula is its smartly tuned ride and handling. The Altima feels more focused and responsive than many rivals do, yet it doesn't beat you up over bumps. That's the sort of thing that stands out on a test-drive, and the same goes for the Altima's continuously variable transmission (CVT), which is a factor in the car's excellent fuel economy (31 mpg combined with the four-cylinder engine) and strong, seamless acceleration.

The Altima is also known for its pleasant interior furnishings, which can be augmented for 2014 with NissanConnect Apps, a new smartphone integration system that brings services like Pandora into the mix. As usual, every Altima offers high-quality cabin materials and an attractive, sporty dashboard. The only negative here -- and it's pretty minor -- is the relative lack of rear headroom, which could be an issue if you ferry tall adults around on a regular basis.

Of course, the Nissan Altima isn't the only sedan that's vying for your attention. Other top models to consider include the stylish Ford Fusion, the rejuvenated Honda Accord, the well-rounded Kia Optima the sporty Mazda 6 and the Euro-influenced Volkswagen Passat. But even in this stellar group the 2014 Nissan Altima is easily a favorite. It's a must-drive if you're shopping in this segment.

2014 Nissan Altima models

The 2014 Nissan Altima is a midsize sedan available in seven trim levels: 2.5, 2.5 S, 3.5 S, 2.5 SV, 3.5 SV, 2.5 SL and 3.5 SL. The number denotes the selected engine (2.5-liter inline-4 or 3.5-liter V6).

The base 2.5 Altima sedan comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, keyless ignition/entry, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player.

Moving to the 2.5 S gets you automatic headlights, cruise control, a six-way power driver seat, more advanced functionality for the gauge-cluster LCD screen and a six-speaker sound system. The Sport Value package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, remote ignition and a trunk lid spoiler. The Display Audio package tacks on a 5.0-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, a USB port, satellite radio and smartphone app integration (NissanConnect Apps).

The V6-engined 3.5 S comes with all of those features (including the Display Audio package) plus 18-inch alloy wheels and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Upgrading to the SV trim nets 17-inch alloy wheels (2.5), dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, the contents of the Display Audio package and remote ignition. The Convenience package (optional on 2.5 SV) adds a sunroof, foglamps, rear air-conditioning vents and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The top-shelf Altima SL adds xenon headlights (3.5), LED taillights, the sunroof (3.5), leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a nine-speaker premium Bose sound system with an auxiliary audio jack. The Moonroof package adds a sunroof separately for the 2.5.

The Technology package for SV and SL models includes a 7-inch touchscreen, voice controls, a navigation system and electronic safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and a lane-departure warning system.

2014 Highlights

Nissan has discontinued the Altima coupe for 2014, but the remaining Altima sedan benefits from the introduction of NissanConnect Apps, a smartphone integration platform that includes Pandora and Facebook connectivity. Also, the 2.5 S trim gets a Sport Value package and a touchscreen-based Display Audio package as options, while the Technology package is now offered on both SV and SL trims.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 sedan comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 182 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. A CVT sends power to the front wheels. In Edmunds performance testing, this engine took the Altima from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, making the Altima one of the quickest four-cylinder family sedans. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 31 mpg combined (27 mpg city/38 mpg highway), an outstanding rating for a midsize sedan.

Altima 3.5 models have a 3.5-liter V6 good for 270 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque. The CVT is again standard. In Edmunds testing, an Altima 3.5 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, which again puts it near the head of the pack. Fuel economy is strong for a V6 at 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city/31 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 Nissan Altima comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera comes standard on everything, except the base and S trim levels. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and a lane-departure warning system are also optional.

In Edmunds testing, an Altima 2.5 SV sedan stopped from 60 mph in 130 feet, which is below average for midsize sedans. A 3.5 SL, however, stopped in a superb 114 feet, which is about 10 feet shorter than average.

In government crash testing, the Altima sedan received a perfect five stars for overall, frontal and side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Altima its top "Good" rating in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. In the new small-overlap front test, the Altima earned an "Acceptable" rating (second best).

Driving

The Nissan Altima has a reputation for being one of the more rewarding family sedans to drive, and the 2014 Altima carries the torch with enthusiasm. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine offers above-average performance for this class. It revs willingly and generates more than enough acceleration for everyday driving. The CVT helps to deliver excellent fuel mileage, although it's sometimes almost too responsive to power demands, resulting in higher engine rpm and a bit more noise than we'd like.

As for the available 3.5-liter V6, it provides some of the quickest acceleration in this class. It's a great choice if you really like to drive, and its fuel economy is still quite respectable.

Around turns, the Altima boasts quick, accurate steering and capable handling. Yet ride comfort remains very good, while wind and road noise are pleasantly subdued. For a combination of agile responses and long-distance tranquility, the Altima is one of the best family sedans available.

Interior

The 2014 Altima's cabin has a markedly upscale look and feel, with visibly high-quality materials and tight construction. The gauge cluster is attractive, with a large, highly readable speedometer and tachometer on either side of the crisp-looking information screen. The newly available NissanConnect Apps system supports a handful of apps, such as Facebook and Pandora, with many more ownership-related apps projected to join the team at some point. If specified, the navigation system satisfies with its attractive graphics and straightforward user interface.

An ergonomic highlight is the specially engineered "zero gravity" front seats used in all Altimas. With help from NASA research, the seats were designed to relieve common pressure points and improve comfort for the long haul. It works, as the Altima's front seats are more comfortable and supportive than the norm from the moment you plop down.

While normal-sized adults will be comfortable in back as well, rear headroom is at a premium compared to other sedans in this class, and rear legroom is only average. Trunk space is similarly average at 15.4 cubic feet, although the opening is impressively wide.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan Altima.

5(36%)
4(19%)
3(17%)
2(18%)
1(10%)
3.5
80 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 80 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love this car
renee33,02/11/2014
I have owned many cars in the past including last a 2010 Acura TL. After renting a Nissan Altima and driving it round trip over 1200 miles for a trip I was sold and got rid of my Acura and brought the 2014 Nissan Altima S with the Sport Value Package. I absolutely love the gas mileage I get from it I easily go all highway driving over 600 miles before needing gas and the features are great for me not too many not too few features. I think it has a great ride and looks impressive. I get lots of comments on it and so far after purchasing it in mid September I have only had oil changes necessary and anticipate no problems in the future.
The Best Car I have ever owned
akinchen,12/06/2013
This is a fantastic car , I opted to get the 3.5 SV mainly due to the performance . It is extremely fast for a sedan and extremely fuel Efficient . Slow down the RPM to about 68 on HWY and I consistently get 36 MPG, Brim to Brim fill up , Go about 75 and it will go down to the original specs which is 31 MPG. I use only synthetic oil in all my cars . For Texas hwy it is a fantastic car , quiet and Luxury. I also have Lexus and it is to me a bit better than my 4 year old Lexus which I paid a lot more for. Nissan CVT is considered the best of all Car makers . I prefer Cloth interior , not a big fan of leather . The car is Super quiet and is the best car I have ever owned , beat all
..."Surprisingly sporty"...
..."Boomer"...,10/15/2015
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I don't know what other shoppers should know about this car,it gets down to their personal needs and choices. For my-self I've had this Altima for three months now and am very pleased with it. I bought it used at 15 months of useage from a national car rental agency and saved $2700 compared to the going market price.On top of the balance of factory warranty the rental agency had their own 12month or 12 thousand mile warranty and a policy of replacing brakes and tires with more than 30% wear,so I got new tires and brakes for the price.I had concerns coming from a Maxima and a 6 cylinder engine but my fears were put to rest after finding out how fast the 4 cylinder engine can be.The front seats are very comfortable from the moment you sit on them and you can drive a long distance and arrive feeling as comfortable as when you started.Back seat leg room is excellent and the seats are as comfortable too.The handling is better than I expected with little lean during corners and the average lumps and bumps on urban roads rarely intrude into the cabin.The steering was a real pleasant surprise with a nice feel on the road and nicely weighted without being too soft or over assisted.The cvt does take some getting used to.Under normal loads it acts like a traditional automatic in its sound and feel;but under a heavy foot the engine races ahead and the rest of the car plays catch up.Hit the power button and the cvt drops out of its normal over drive mode and the car becomes surprisingly fast in acceleration.For my-self the only negative is the 'goose neck' trunk hinges.They're too intrusive and have the potential of being luggage crushers.The trunk is spacious but would benefit from the newer type hinges that are shaped like an X and don't go inside the trunk.My favourite feature is the fuel economy:..I'm averaging 33 miles per gallon tooling around town so am waiting to see how good the highway economy is.If the Altima is like other Japanese cars I've owned it will prove reliable with a cost effective ownership and again I'm tickled pink with the fuel economy...I'm now at 15 months of ownership and over still pleased with my choice of vehicle.Four months ago the trans mission started acting rough which meant a visit to the dealership.End result was a new replacement transmission with the latest factory computer codes.The car had been an ex-rental vehicle and given the many different driving styles(or lack of) the transmission failed.To my good fortune I was covered by the balance of the original factory warranty and didn't have to pay a penny.Since then all has been well and I've adapted to how a cvt works and really appreciate its efficiency and the excellent fuel economy it provides.The largest out of pocket expense has been a purchase of a wax and polish kit which I had applied by a local detail shop.I have never seen a car with such a lustrous shine and if the claim of the company holds true I can look forward to five years of no elbow grease from myself in keeping the shine.So far it has come through different types of weather and not a blemish anywhere.My only regret with the Altima is had I waited a few months I could have had one with the rear view back-up camera and screen.Like the looks,stylish with out being extreme, the engineering content,the driving comfort and dynamics,and as said before,the fuel economy.These are very good cars...
2014 Pearl white Altima
nicecarz,09/02/2014
Love this car. Smooth, quiet and a good quality car for the money. Traded in a 2014 Honda CRV for a 2014 Altima SV. Getting better gas mileage and a smoother ride. Have noticed that noise when accelerating that everyone is talking about. It does not bother me though after all I am coming out of a noisy SUV.
See all 80 reviews of the 2014 Nissan Altima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Nissan Altima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Nissan Altima

Used 2014 Nissan Altima Overview

The Used 2014 Nissan Altima is offered in the following submodels: Altima Sedan. Available styles include 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Nissan Altima?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Nissan Altima trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 S is priced between $4,971 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 43433 and194600 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV is priced between $8,699 and$13,999 with odometer readings between 25694 and122573 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL is priced between $9,995 and$13,991 with odometer readings between 35437 and124149 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 is priced between $6,499 and$6,499 with odometer readings between 121700 and121700 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL is priced between $16,000 and$16,000 with odometer readings between 49603 and49603 miles.

Which used 2014 Nissan Altimas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Nissan Altima for sale near. There are currently 36 used and CPO 2014 Altimas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,971 and mileage as low as 25694 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Nissan Altima.

