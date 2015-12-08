Used 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid

    120,596 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,250

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid
    used

    2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid

    219,827 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,515

    Details
  • 2007 Nissan Altima Hybrid in Gold
    used

    2007 Nissan Altima Hybrid

    122,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,600

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid
    used

    2009 Nissan Altima Hybrid

    67,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Taxi

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Altima Hybrid in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Altima Hybrid

    139,604 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,403

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid

    40,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid in White
    used

    2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid

    122,409 miles

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid

    112,688 miles

    $6,711

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid

    71,687 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid in White
    used

    2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid

    143,322 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima Hybrid
  4. Used 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid

Dependable, comfortable, sporty and
Rico Machiavelli,08/12/2015
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Comfortable, spacious for this over six foot driver who is usually behind the wheel 2+ hours at a time. Great acceleration on highway for passing. No complaints from rear seat passengers. Mileage averages 33mpg (purposeful/aggressive driving). Smooth ride. Quiet start throws new passengers who don't even realize car is on. Bose system plays mp3s. No iPod or USB connectors. Seamless integration with iPhone. HORRID trunk space compared to cavernous regular model, barely enough room to get luggage for two people into. Nav system works great (except for new construction, of course). Should have purchased a bra for all my highway driving (bug juice is hell to get off!) Purchased third hand, 4 years old. At 7 years old, JUST started having possible issues with engine/electrical (Nav display not coming on, warning light with exclamation mark, check engine light). Tire sensors have been an issue. Regular oil changes. Replaced spark plugs and brakes. While courteous, dealership skimps when providing service (no complimentary car wash) premium charge for oil changes and routine maintenance (high prices) and no coupons online or in mail.
