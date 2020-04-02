2021 Nissan Altima
Price Range
- $24,000-$36,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- Fall 2020
What to expect
- A long list of standard safety features bundled into Nissan's ProPilot Assist system
- No significant changes expected for 2021
- Part of the sixth Altima generation introduced for 2019
What is the Nissan Altima?
The Nissan Altima is a four-door family-size sedan that was redesigned just a couple of years ago. The 2019 redesign of the Altima brought with it a host of new technology features, several of which were packaged into Nissan's ProPilot Assist system. Even base-model Altimas get items such as forward collision mitigation, with other features including blind-spot monitoring and rear parking sensors available as options. And if you go with the top-level ProPilot features, you get high-tech systems such as stop-and-go adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. We expect the 2021 Nissan Altima to offer the same high level of technology along with a spacious interior, comfortable ride and impressive fuel economy.
The Altima does have a few drawbacks worth noting. The interior feels a bit below segment standards due to some cheap plastic panels and driving excitement is lacking, especially compared to rivals such as the Honda Accord and Mazda 6. The Altima, however, does represent a good value for the class and is worth considering.
Edmunds says
While it isn't the most thrilling car in its class, the 2021 Nissan Altima has a lot going for it. If value, comfort and standard tech features are high on your priority list, this four-door Nissan deserves a closer look.
Sponsored cars related to the Altima
Related 2021 Nissan Altima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2018
- Used Subaru Forester 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2012
- Used Ford F-150 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals