2021 Nissan Altima

Price Range

  • $24,000-$36,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Fall 2020

What to expect

  • A long list of standard safety features bundled into Nissan's ProPilot Assist system
  • No significant changes expected for 2021
  • Part of the sixth Altima generation introduced for 2019
2021 Nissan Altima Review
by the Edmunds Experts04/02/2020

What is the Nissan Altima?

The Nissan Altima is a four-door family-size sedan that was redesigned just a couple of years ago. The 2019 redesign of the Altima brought with it a host of new technology features, several of which were packaged into Nissan's ProPilot Assist system. Even base-model Altimas get items such as forward collision mitigation, with other features including blind-spot monitoring and rear parking sensors available as options. And if you go with the top-level ProPilot features, you get high-tech systems such as stop-and-go adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. We expect the 2021 Nissan Altima to offer the same high level of technology along with a spacious interior, comfortable ride and impressive fuel economy.

The Altima does have a few drawbacks worth noting. The interior feels a bit below segment standards due to some cheap plastic panels and driving excitement is lacking, especially compared to rivals such as the Honda Accord and Mazda 6. The Altima, however, does represent a good value for the class and is worth considering.

Edmunds says

While it isn't the most thrilling car in its class, the 2021 Nissan Altima has a lot going for it. If value, comfort and standard tech features are high on your priority list, this four-door Nissan deserves a closer look.

