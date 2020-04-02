2021 Nissan Altima Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 04/02/2020

The Nissan Altima is a four-door family-size sedan that was redesigned just a couple of years ago. The 2019 redesign of the Altima brought with it a host of new technology features, several of which were packaged into Nissan's ProPilot Assist system. Even base-model Altimas get items such as forward collision mitigation, with other features including blind-spot monitoring and rear parking sensors available as options. And if you go with the top-level ProPilot features, you get high-tech systems such as stop-and-go adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. We expect the 2021 Nissan Altima to offer the same high level of technology along with a spacious interior, comfortable ride and impressive fuel economy.

The Altima does have a few drawbacks worth noting. The interior feels a bit below segment standards due to some cheap plastic panels and driving excitement is lacking, especially compared to rivals such as the Honda Accord and Mazda 6. The Altima, however, does represent a good value for the class and is worth considering.