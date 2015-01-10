Used 2005 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

I bought this car used and have had it for the last 6 years. I haven't been the best with maintenance on the car, and I think that's important to note. I regularly went 7-10k miles before an oil change. The car has over 200k miles and has had very few issues. Engine mounts have been replaced, ignition coil, rotors and wheel bearings... The only irritation I've had is with the headlights. They have been replaced more than I would have expected and they get very cloudy. Otherwise this car is Ah maze ing! Amazing... My son and I took a road trip from Cali to Arizona and back (where it turned over 200k) and the car was completely reliable. We were comfortable and had fun driving fast and without caution to the age and mileage. The head unit and rear speakers were upgraded for current technology. My son is excited to have this car as a sophomore in college when I get a new one. We also own an Xterra... Oh should note the interior space is better than most midsize suv. Our family is much more comfy in the Altima then some suv's we've rented, way more space then the Xterra.

