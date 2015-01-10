Used 2005 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me
11,770 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 137,794 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,967$1,628 Below Market
- 160,753 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000$1,592 Below Market
- 105,129 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,847$427 Below Market
- 157,928 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999$267 Below Market
- 190,753 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,488
- 225,806 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 175,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,997
- 111,279 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
- 183,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 175,000 miles
$599
- 79,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,980
- 118,595 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,705
- 113,922 miles
$6,799
- 217,944 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,899
- 147,550 milesTheft history, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
- 188,297 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$3,599
- 158,538 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,895
- 87,702 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Altima searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Altima
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Altima
Write a reviewSee all 494 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7494 Reviews
Report abuse
MishaBella,10/01/2015
2.5 S 4dr Sedan w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car used and have had it for the last 6 years. I haven't been the best with maintenance on the car, and I think that's important to note. I regularly went 7-10k miles before an oil change. The car has over 200k miles and has had very few issues. Engine mounts have been replaced, ignition coil, rotors and wheel bearings... The only irritation I've had is with the headlights. They have been replaced more than I would have expected and they get very cloudy. Otherwise this car is Ah maze ing! Amazing... My son and I took a road trip from Cali to Arizona and back (where it turned over 200k) and the car was completely reliable. We were comfortable and had fun driving fast and without caution to the age and mileage. The head unit and rear speakers were upgraded for current technology. My son is excited to have this car as a sophomore in college when I get a new one. We also own an Xterra... Oh should note the interior space is better than most midsize suv. Our family is much more comfy in the Altima then some suv's we've rented, way more space then the Xterra.
Related Nissan Altima info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Kicks Marietta GA
- Used Nissan Armada Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Nissan Juke Arlington TX
- Used Nissan Armada New Orleans LA
- Used Nissan Xterra Long Beach CA
- Used Nissan Kicks Rockville MD
- Used Nissan Xterra Tempe AZ
- Used Nissan NV200 Plano TX
- Used Nissan Cube Reading PA
- Used Nissan Altima Frisco TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013 Katy TX
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013 San Diego CA
- Used Nissan Versa 2014 Ontario CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS