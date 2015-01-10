Used 2005 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

11,770 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Altima Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,770 listings
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE

    137,794 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,967

    $1,628 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    160,753 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    $1,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Light Green
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    105,129 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,847

    $427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    157,928 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,999

    $267 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE

    190,753 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in White
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    225,806 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    175,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,997

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE-R in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE-R

    111,279 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    183,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Gray
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    175,000 miles

    $599

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    79,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,980

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in White
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    118,595 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,705

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE in Gray
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE

    113,922 miles

    $6,799

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    217,944 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,899

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL in Black
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL

    147,550 miles
    Theft history, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    188,297 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $3,599

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE

    158,538 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,895

    Details
  • 2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    87,702 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Altima searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Altima

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Altima
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7494 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 494 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
200k and going strong
MishaBella,10/01/2015
2.5 S 4dr Sedan w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car used and have had it for the last 6 years. I haven't been the best with maintenance on the car, and I think that's important to note. I regularly went 7-10k miles before an oil change. The car has over 200k miles and has had very few issues. Engine mounts have been replaced, ignition coil, rotors and wheel bearings... The only irritation I've had is with the headlights. They have been replaced more than I would have expected and they get very cloudy. Otherwise this car is Ah maze ing! Amazing... My son and I took a road trip from Cali to Arizona and back (where it turned over 200k) and the car was completely reliable. We were comfortable and had fun driving fast and without caution to the age and mileage. The head unit and rear speakers were upgraded for current technology. My son is excited to have this car as a sophomore in college when I get a new one. We also own an Xterra... Oh should note the interior space is better than most midsize suv. Our family is much more comfy in the Altima then some suv's we've rented, way more space then the Xterra.
Report abuse
