Used 2016 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia

1 OWNER*****WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE.....We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT++ WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES....BEST SELLING COMPACT CAR YEAR AFTER YEARTHIS ALTIMA IS SLEEKSPORTY AND GREAT ON GAS WITH LUXURIOUS OPTIONS MAROON exterior and GRAY INTERIOR .Steering wheel audio controls++.....CD player.power window power doorlock keyless entry alarm A/C Heat ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151Vehicle Options1 LCD Monitor In The Front110 Amp Alternator2 12V DC Power Outlets2 Seatback Storage Pockets4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear SeatAir FiltrationAirbag Occupancy SensorAnalog DisplayAshtrayBlack Grille w/Chrome SurroundBluetooth Wireless Phone ConnectivityBody-Colored Front BumperBody-Colored Rear BumperCargo Area Concealed StorageCargo Space LightsCarpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door TrimChrome door handlesChrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield TrimClearcoat PaintCloth Door Trim InsertCompact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under CargoCruise Control w/Steering Wheel ControlsCurtain 1st And 2nd Row AirbagsDay-Night Rearview MirrorDelayed Accessory PowerDriver / Passenger And Rear Door BinsDriver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger IlluminationDriver Foot RestDriver SeatDual Stage Driver And Passenger Front AirbagsDual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side AirbagsElectric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing SteeringEngine ImmobilizerEngine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4Fade-To-Off Interior LightingFixed Rear Window w/DefrosterFront And Rear Anti-Roll BarsFront And Rear Map LightsFront Center Armrest w/Storage and Rear Center ArmrestFront Cigar Lighter(s)Front CupholderFront Windshield -inc: Sun Visor StripFront-Wheel DriveFull Carpet Floor CoveringFull Cloth HeadlinerFull Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power OutletsFully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-OffGalvanized Steel/Aluminum PanelsGas-Pressurized Shock AbsorbersHVAC -inc: Underseat DuctsIlluminated Locking Glove BoxInterior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior AccentsLight Tinted GlassManual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head RestraintsManual Air ConditioningManual Tilt/Telescoping Steering ColumnMulti-link rear suspension w/coil springsOutboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and PretensionersOutside Temp GaugePassenger SeatPerimeter AlarmQuasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe FinisherRadio w/ClockRear Child Safety LocksRear CupholderRemote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical FuelSeats w/Cloth Back MaterialSide Impact BeamsSpeed Sensitive Variable Intermittent WipersSteel Spare WheelStrut Front Suspension w/Coil SpringsSystems MonitorTire Specific Low Tire Pressure WarningTrunk Rear Cargo AccessUrethane Gear Shift KnobValet FunctionWindow Grid AntennaTransmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)4.83 Axle Ratio550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection18 Gal. AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N4AL3AP8GC141163

Stock: HEL675N

Certified Pre-Owned: No

