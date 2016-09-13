Used 2016 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me
- 16,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,900$4,240 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2016 Nissan Altima 4dr features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Silver with a Charcoal Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP1GC272645
Stock: NISSAN-GC272645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 104,055 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,945
Finnegan Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Rosenberg / Texas
Altima 2.5 S, CVT with Xtronic, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel. Red 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 27/39 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP9GN344051
Stock: E7458A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 59,222 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, TaxiGreat Deal
$10,488$3,134 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! THIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, CVT with Xtronic. KBB Fair Market Range High: $15,548 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP2GC200031
Stock: U6305P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 14,893 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,798$2,630 Below Market
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3APXGC284972
Stock: 109030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR20,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,111$2,288 Below Market
Hilltop Nissan - East Hanover / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! **NISSAN CERTIFIED**, **BLUE TOOTH HANDSFREE**, **REAR BACK UP CAMERA**, **FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE**, **SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE**, **PREMIUM SOUND**, CVT with Xtronic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/NissanConnect, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Unique Machined Aluminum Alloy. Odometer is 10938 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 26/37 City/Highway MPG 26/37 City/Highway MPGCertified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty (between private parties) * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 167 Point InspectionFree Oil Changes on all new and used Nissans purchase
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP1GC199275
Stock: P4274
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 96,073 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,725$2,614 Below Market
Ryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Buffalo / Minnesota
Please Call Ahead For Availability. 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 Cayenne Red HAIL DAMAGED. PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS*, LOCAL TRADE*, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY*, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT*, AIR CONDITIONING*, BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE*, USB PORT*, KEYLESS OPEN & START*, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER*, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Traction control. This Is One Of Our Inexpensive Selection Of Bargain Vehicles. It Has Passed A Safety Inspection But May Have Some Existing Cosmetic Or Mechanical Faults. Unless The Vehicle Is Still Within Its Original Factory Warranty Period, It Is Offered For Sale "AS-IS" With No Guarantees. For Further Details, Or To Arrange A Test Drive, Please Contact Our Bargain Lot Team At 763 684 2192 Or Visit Them At 1117 N Hwy 25 Buffalo MN 55313.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP5GN362787
Stock: N03174L-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 97,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,936$2,403 Below Market
DCH Gardena Honda - Gardena / California
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.*** DCH VALUE VEHICLE!!! *** 60-POINT INSPECTION!!! *** 27/39 City/Highway MPGSome of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Price does not include tax,lic, or doc feeS.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP5GC136938
Stock: GHP8594U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 67,759 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,250$2,047 Below Market
CarLink - Morristown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! **CarLink Warranty Included!**, Altima 2.5 SV, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, Gray. 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SVCarLink is your Guaranteed Credit Approval Dealership! We offer financing options that fit every customers needs.CarLink is conveniently located in Morristown NJ. We have the best selection around with over 250 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock and ready for delivery to you! We offer some of the lowest financing rates available and we also have special financing programs for bad credit and no credit. For more pictures and information about this vehicle, please visit carlinkautos.com If you have any questions, feel free to call 973-538-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP7GN305782
Stock: 16908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 91,048 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,290$2,162 Below Market
Your Deal Automotive (Pens) - Pensacola / Florida
Visit Your Deal Automotive at www.yourdealautomotive.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 850-444-9494 today to schedule your test drive.Come down and see our DEALS on used vehicles TODAY!!! At YOUR DEAL AUTOMOTIVE you will find: ** QUALITY vehicles** Top notch CUSTOMER SERVICE** SUPERIOR sales staffHome of the saying “It’s not a DEAL until it’s YOUR DEAL“Check out our complete inventory of used vehicles and apply for our “easy approval financing” at:www.yourdealautomotive.comPhone: 850-444-9494 Address:9084 N Palafox Pensacola FL 32534
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP6GC171097
Stock: 7983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,009 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,248
Clay Cooley Kia - Irving / Texas
** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Keyless Entry, ** Security System, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** USB Port, Altima 2.5, 4D Sedan, Gun Metallic.2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 4D Sedan Gun Metallic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic FWDAll of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous inspection process by ASE certified technicians, ensuring the vehicles are in perfect condition before you join us for your first test drive. On average, we spend$1,600 in servicing and reconditioning costs on each vehicle, and further we also offer Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. We have been proudly serving the DFW/ Metroplex for over 20 years, and remain family owned and operated to this day. We invite you to visit us at any of our 12 stores across the DFW Metroplex in store or online at www.Comeseeclay.com â we are excited to serve you! Visit us at https://www.claycooleykia.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP1GC224384
Stock: M7056479A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- 60,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,000$2,504 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
1 OWNER*****WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE.....We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT++ WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES....BEST SELLING COMPACT CAR YEAR AFTER YEARTHIS ALTIMA IS SLEEKSPORTY AND GREAT ON GAS WITH LUXURIOUS OPTIONS MAROON exterior and GRAY INTERIOR .Steering wheel audio controls++.....CD player.power window power doorlock keyless entry alarm A/C Heat ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151Vehicle Options1 LCD Monitor In The Front110 Amp Alternator2 12V DC Power Outlets2 Seatback Storage Pockets4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear SeatAir FiltrationAirbag Occupancy SensorAnalog DisplayAshtrayBlack Grille w/Chrome SurroundBluetooth Wireless Phone ConnectivityBody-Colored Front BumperBody-Colored Rear BumperCargo Area Concealed StorageCargo Space LightsCarpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door TrimChrome door handlesChrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield TrimClearcoat PaintCloth Door Trim InsertCompact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under CargoCruise Control w/Steering Wheel ControlsCurtain 1st And 2nd Row AirbagsDay-Night Rearview MirrorDelayed Accessory PowerDriver / Passenger And Rear Door BinsDriver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger IlluminationDriver Foot RestDriver SeatDual Stage Driver And Passenger Front AirbagsDual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side AirbagsElectric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing SteeringEngine ImmobilizerEngine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4Fade-To-Off Interior LightingFixed Rear Window w/DefrosterFront And Rear Anti-Roll BarsFront And Rear Map LightsFront Center Armrest w/Storage and Rear Center ArmrestFront Cigar Lighter(s)Front CupholderFront Windshield -inc: Sun Visor StripFront-Wheel DriveFull Carpet Floor CoveringFull Cloth HeadlinerFull Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power OutletsFully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-OffGalvanized Steel/Aluminum PanelsGas-Pressurized Shock AbsorbersHVAC -inc: Underseat DuctsIlluminated Locking Glove BoxInterior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior AccentsLight Tinted GlassManual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head RestraintsManual Air ConditioningManual Tilt/Telescoping Steering ColumnMulti-link rear suspension w/coil springsOutboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and PretensionersOutside Temp GaugePassenger SeatPerimeter AlarmQuasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe FinisherRadio w/ClockRear Child Safety LocksRear CupholderRemote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical FuelSeats w/Cloth Back MaterialSide Impact BeamsSpeed Sensitive Variable Intermittent WipersSteel Spare WheelStrut Front Suspension w/Coil SpringsSystems MonitorTire Specific Low Tire Pressure WarningTrunk Rear Cargo AccessUrethane Gear Shift KnobValet FunctionWindow Grid AntennaTransmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)4.83 Axle Ratio550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection18 Gal. Fuel TankTires: P215/60TR16 ASBody-Colored Power Side MirrorsFront Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manual adjustable passenger's seat DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *T DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *TAX ID PROGRAM AVAILABLE.......GUARANTEED credit approval **** 6 month/6000 mile warranty on all please ask for details certain exclusions apply .. .... .prices may change with out notice price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>ALL VEHICLES COME WITH WARRANTY !!!!! ask sales associate for details.... DON'T PAY RETAIL PRICE FOR A CAR PAY OUTLET PRICE AT ELLAS AUTO OUTLET....... with our new off site mechanical facility we are providing our customers with better cars at lower prices because we service our own vehicles and we cut the middle man IF WE SAVE MONEY YOU SAVE MONEY so don't waste time and come take a look at the vehicle of your choice we have over 250 cars in stock at all times for you to choose from. Hope to see you soon have a SAFE DRIVE.....and please BUCKLE UP.. HOURS....MONDAY - SATURDAY 9 am to 6 pm. DIRECTIONS RICHMOND or surrounding area take I95 North to Exit #118 make left at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. WASHINGTONMARYLANDOR NORTHERN VA take I95 South to Exit #118 make right at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. .price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change without notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! .prices may change with out notice price excludes $299 processing fee we do not accept personal check. we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice prices may change at any time with out notice . financing down payment interest rate and monthly payments depend on your credit....We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! we are the only dealer with most cars under $5000 For More Great Prices Check Us Out At www.ELLASAUTOOUTLET.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP8GC141163
Stock: HEL675N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,995$5,197 Below Market
East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP1GC205785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,520 milesGreat Deal
$8,795$1,597 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2 OWNER ALTIMA with a CLEAN CAR-FAX! Check out this well maintained 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5L. GETS 39 MPG! This Altima has many options including alloy wheels, cd, back up camera, push-to-start, am/fm radio, aux input, cruise control, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP5GC233895
Stock: 233895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 31,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,988$1,618 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! THIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. CVT with Xtronic, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. KBB Fair Market Range High: $18,812 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP6GC135538
Stock: U6600A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 80,352 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,000$1,998 Below Market
Performance Honda Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
*HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:* CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, KEYLESS ENTRY.*TOTAL RECONDITIONING:* We put $930 worth of serviced items into Stock# GC184303 including Replaced Battery, Replaced Front Brake Pads, Replaced Rear Brake Pads, Performed Used Car Vehicle Inspection, Replaced Cabin Air Filter, Rotated and Balanced 4 tires, Completed Regular Oil and Filter Change, Performed State Emission Test, and Replaced Air Filter.This great 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S is priced below KBB Market Value!This 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S features a *Pearl White Exterior with a Charcoal Leather Interior* and has only 80,352 miles. Performance Honda Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, Utah area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Nissan Altima Includes, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player along with Overhead Console, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Center Arm Rest*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 39.0 highway, 27.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call 888-431-4490 or stop by Performance Honda Bountiful located at 2215 S 500 W.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP4GC184303
Stock: GC184303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- certified
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S75,903 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,994$1,560 Below Market
Gettel Nissan - Sarasota / Florida
-Priced below the market average!- This Nissan Altima is CERTIFIED! Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S, has a great Cayenne Red exterior, and a clean Charcoal interior! Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start AM/FM Radio This Nissan Altima gets great fuel economy with over 39.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 3530 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239. *Prices are PLUS tax, tag, title fee, $999 Pre-Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Registration Service Fee, and *does not include dealer installed options. *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be a lag time between sale of a vehicle and updating of inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP8GC120331
Stock: 4499974A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 72,303 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,542$1,512 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2016 NISSAN ALTIMA SV - 72,303 MILES - BRILLIANT SILVER EX TERIOR / BEIGE INTERIOR - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Blind spot monitor, Rear-cross traffic alert, Premium sound system, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, 17 aluminum wheels, 2.5L DOHC I4, Front Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP4GC167808
Stock: 13992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR44,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,997$2,347 Below Market
Stadium Nissan - Orange / California
SR Super are show stopper of a car, loaded to the gills and customed out! killer wheels and tires, shows as excellent plus inside and out, this car will make you feel like rockstar. COMES WITH THE BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY! Fully serviced and ready for a road trip now! proudly offered by stadium nissan of orange now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR with USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP4GC294400
Stock: 19515T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
