Used 2016 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL

    16,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,900

    $4,240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    104,055 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,945

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR

    59,222 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Taxi
    Great Deal

    $10,488

    $3,134 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    14,893 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,798

    $2,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR in Gray
    certified

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR

    20,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,111

    $2,288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 in Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5

    96,073 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,725

    $2,614 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    97,152 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,936

    $2,403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV

    67,759 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,250

    $2,047 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV

    91,048 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,290

    $2,162 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5

    92,009 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,248

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    60,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $2,504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR in Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR

    24,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $5,197 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    107,520 miles
    Great Deal

    $8,795

    $1,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL

    31,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,988

    $1,618 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    80,352 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $1,998 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Red
    certified

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    75,903 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,994

    $1,560 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV

    72,303 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,542

    $1,512 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR in White
    certified

    2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR

    44,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,997

    $2,347 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,770 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Altima

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Altima
Overall Consumer Rating
3.773 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (18%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Great car so far
Nick A,09/13/2016
2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Love the styling of the altima for 2016. It has great acceleration even with the four cylinder and handles pretty good. Ive been averaging 31mpg with mostly city driving. Road noise is a little much but i think its these cheap tires it comes w from the factory. Engine makes alot of noise but i like to hear my engine most of the time. The A/C in this car will freeze you to a solid block of ice in no time even on low. Only have 1200 miles so far but will update my review as time goes on. Great car for the money, if you want something that's going to drive like a million bucks then spend a million bucks.
Report abuse
