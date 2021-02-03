2022 Nissan Altima
- A possible midcycle refresh with updated styling and features
- Part of the sixth Altima generation introduced for 2019
What is the Altima?
The Nissan Altima is a five-passenger midsize family sedan that represents a step up in size from the smaller Sentra and just below the sportier Maxima in Nissan's lineup. The Altima was last redesigned in 2019, which means the 2022 model year likely marks the midway point of this generation. Considering Nissan's recent unveiling of the all-electric Ariya SUV — which will probably dictate the styling of future vehicles — we wouldn't be surprised if the Altima gets a styling refresh along with new and updated features. This is pure speculation for now, but we should have more information as we get closer to the middle of 2021. Check back here for all the latest updates.
Edmunds says
The Altima benefits from a generous list of safety and driver assistance features, strong fuel economy and an easy-to-drive demeanor. Unfortunately, those positives are overshadowed by some drawbacks that include poor outward visibility and an oddly disconnected feel from the steering. As such, the Altima ranks below top midsize sedans such as the Kia K5 and Honda Accord.
