2022 Nissan Altima Review

The Nissan Altima is a five-passenger midsize family sedan that represents a step up in size from the smaller Sentra and just below the sportier Maxima in Nissan's lineup. The Altima was last redesigned in 2019, which means the 2022 model year likely marks the midway point of this generation. Considering Nissan's recent unveiling of the all-electric Ariya SUV — which will probably dictate the styling of future vehicles — we wouldn't be surprised if the Altima gets a styling refresh along with new and updated features. This is pure speculation for now, but we should have more information as we get closer to the middle of 2021. Check back here for all the latest updates.