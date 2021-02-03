  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. 2022 Nissan Altima

2022 Nissan Altima

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $26,000 (estimated)
2022 Nissan Altima
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Altima®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com
  • A possible midcycle refresh with updated styling and features
  • Part of the sixth Altima generation introduced for 2019
Build & PriceAd
NissanUSA.com
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Nissan Altima for Sale
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
2022 Nissan Altima Review
by the Edmunds Experts
02/03/2021

What is the Altima?

The Nissan Altima is a five-passenger midsize family sedan that represents a step up in size from the smaller Sentra and just below the sportier Maxima in Nissan's lineup. The Altima was last redesigned in 2019, which means the 2022 model year likely marks the midway point of this generation. Considering Nissan's recent unveiling of the all-electric Ariya SUV — which will probably dictate the styling of future vehicles — we wouldn't be surprised if the Altima gets a styling refresh along with new and updated features. This is pure speculation for now, but we should have more information as we get closer to the middle of 2021. Check back here for all the latest updates.

Edmunds says

The Altima benefits from a generous list of safety and driver assistance features, strong fuel economy and an easy-to-drive demeanor. Unfortunately, those positives are overshadowed by some drawbacks that include poor outward visibility and an oddly disconnected feel from the steering. As such, the Altima ranks below top midsize sedans such as the Kia K5 and Honda Accord.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Nissan Altima.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Altima Articles

    Related 2022 Nissan Altima info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model