Consumer Rating
(61)
Appraise this car
1997 Nissan Altima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious, sporty, and well-constructed, the Nissan Altima is the perfect car for those who want an Infiniti, but are stuck with a Nissan budget.
  • It will never happen, but we would still like to see a V-6 engine offered in the Altima.
List Price Estimate
$657 - $1,690
Used Altima for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Talk about a runaway success. The Altima is quite a popular car, with hundreds of thousands of the jelly-bean-shaped sedans sold since its 1993 introduction. Its predecessor, the Nissan Stanza, was a practically invisible car to consumers, and we can't help but wonder whether the name change or Nissan's expensive advertising campaign touting the Altima as an affordable luxury car dictated the tides of change.

What we do know is that the Altima has the right mix of good looks, sedan capability, spunky personality and affordable price that Honda and Toyota used to make the Accord and Camry best-sellers. The Altima is a fun car, and plays the roles of pedestrian family hauler and pseudo-sport sedan with equal aplomb. Heavily subsidized national lease deals on the GXE trim level haven't hurt sales either, and virtually guarantee an excellent used Altima market in the near future.

This year, the Altima is a carryover; the only change being to the emissions equipment.

If you shop smart, the Nissan GXE is a great buy. It can be outfitted with all sorts of goodies and remain well under $20,000. Watch out for the SE and GLE, though, the price of those cars has been rising, and is getting uncomfortably close to Nissan Maxima territory.

1997 Highlights

The 1997 models are virtually identical to 1996 models, except for the addition of new emissions equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Nissan Altima.

5(51%)
4(38%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.4
61 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Satisfied owner
Very satisfied owner,04/03/2010
I purchased my Nissan Altima 97 with little over 8000 miles. It currently has 286,437 miles on it. The car has treated me very well even though I didn't take care care of it. It still runs just as good as it did when I bought it. i haven't had to do very much work on it thus far. Just minor repairs and regular tune ups. I have driven it literally all over the country due to being in the army.
Decent car with maintenance issues
nncincinnati,09/08/2007
The Altima was very reliable early on, but as it aged, needed many more costly repairs and fixes. At ten years and less than 100,000, it has cost $600-1500 per year for the last five years to keep it running (not including tires!). My mechanic says there a few fundamental design flaws that show as this car ages that are costly (because they are labor intensive) to fix.
Great Buy
PeekoSanchez,11/28/2008
I bought my Altima used at 37,000 miles in 2001 and it's still going strong at 130,000, though it's needed some major repair. I've had to replace the alternator (at 75k), one CV axle and the other will need replacement soon, the switch for the power windows and locks, and the clutch a year ago. Those are the only $200 plus repairs done in 7 years though, which is a bargain compared to the repair work other models need in that amount of time. The interior doesn't hold up well however; the vents on the dash are popping up, a sun visor fell off while I was driving, and the speedometer sticks sometimes. The fabric is cheap and stains easy.
great car!
ionut,06/20/2009
We bought this car in 2003, as a graduate student. Best $3,750 spent! Didn't like the exterior in particular, but once I got inside, I fell in love with it. Strong engine, not so great transmission. When I bought it, one of my colleagues told me: "Altima, you will get tired of it, it will never break!". He was right. In six years we replaced the tires, front breaks and the radiator. VERY cheap to replace. No rattles! OK, it's noisy inside, the ride is not what it used to be when I bought it six years ago, but what can you expect from a 12 year old car? It is a Limited Edition, it has everything my Accord'07 has (another great car)!!! Just love it! I would buy it again in a heartbeat!
See all 61 reviews of the 1997 Nissan Altima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Nissan Altima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1997 Nissan Altima

Used 1997 Nissan Altima Overview

The Used 1997 Nissan Altima is offered in the following submodels: Altima Sedan. Available styles include GXE 4dr Sedan (1997.5), GLE 4dr Sedan (1997.5), XE 4dr Sedan (1997.5), SE 4dr Sedan (1997.5), XE 4dr Sedan, GXE 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Sedan, and GLE 4dr Sedan.

