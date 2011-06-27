Used 2007 Nissan Altima Hybrid Consumer Reviews
A different experience
Traded in my 2007 Sentra SE-R Spec V as the ride was getting a bit too harsh for me along with just OK fuel mileage. Liked the style of the car with the twin exhaust outlets and the spoiler certainly makes it a much more appealing car to look at as opposed the Camry in my view. Interesting ride for sure. Have never owned an automatic before (30 years plus of manual transmissions). Pushing the gas pedal gets results but sounds a little strange to begin with and feels like a rubber band is being wound up! Its nippy and no slouch though. A little jerky at constant highway speeds. Feels like I'm driving an amusement arcade what with all the lights and gadgets but very pleased with the purchase.
Great Car
I've had the car for 3 months and have over 4,000 miles on it. I am tall (6'6") and I have plenty of head and legroom and an adult can fit comfortably behind me. Gas mileage is less than the EPA rating by quite a bit, but it's still very good. Average mileage has been 32 mpg. On a level freeway at 65-70 mph, I get around 36-38 mpg (approx. equal to EPA). With hills the highway mileage drops to about 30 mpg. On city streets, with lots of stop and go, the mileage is in the low 30s (much less than EPA). The best mileage is achieved in slow moving or stop and go commute traffic, where I have gotten above 50 mpg. I don't regularly commute with the car, but anyone who does should have a hybrid.
Happy for now
I just recently purchased the Nissan Hybrid and got a great deal. I got the Precision Grey which I was happy about. The car drives really smooth and defenitly has the power of a small block v-6. The one thing that is going to take getting used to is the engine going on and off. Even though I have only had it for a couple days, the fuel efficiency seem to be doing well. It says I'm getting about 38 mpg average right now which I'm happy about and this is a range 65% hwy & 35% city driving. The only thing that is giving me problems is the tire pressuring monitoring system which won't go off. Other than that I am very pleased with the vehicle.
We LOVE this car!
My family trades cars about every 2 years. This Altima is a KEEPER. Who would have thought you could get great mileage in a roomy car that doesn't look like a cheese wedge? We are averaging between 35 and 36 mpg. It would probably be higher except that I do stop and go driving. We feel so safe with the front & side airbags. Acceleration is quick and braking dependable. Beautiful lines, quality fit and finish.
Excellent so far
The gas mileage is excellent. So far, I am getting 42+ miles per gallon (75% hwy, 25% local). I had my son drive the car. He could not achieve the high gas mileage, but he has really enjoyed the performance of Altima Hybrid. The vehicle dynamics, in my opinion, is more European than Japanese. My son and I agree that its behavior is closer to my Audi than my Honda Accord. The Altima's new chassis, which has an European origin, definitely gives this planted and secure feeling. Finally, not having a unique shape of Prius is a plus.
