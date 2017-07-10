Used 2017 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me
- 28,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,481$3,559 Below Market
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
Contact EMG Auto Sales today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Nissan Altima. One of the best things about this Nissan Altima is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP0HN328693
Stock: 9708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 15,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,377$3,309 Below Market
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Nissan Altima? This is it. The Nissan Altima 2.5 SV speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. A Nissan with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Altima 2.5 SV was gently driven and it shows. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Nissan Altima 2.5 SV is a perfect addition to any home. No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP0HC262173
Stock: 11076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,326 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,789$5,030 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP9HC119528
Stock: 9528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 24,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,295$4,350 Below Market
Legend Nissan - Syosset / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. *Nissan Certified*, *One Owner CarFax*, *New Brakes Pads & Rotors*, *NEW TIRES; Save $$!*, *Bluetooth, Hands-Free*, *USB / AUX Inputs to play music*, *Back Up Camera*, *LOW MILES*, Altima 2.5 S POWER DRIVER SEAT PACKAGE, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Seat Package, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S POWER DRIVER SEAT PACKAGE FWD CVT with Xtronic Super Black 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 27/39 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 6358 miles below market average! Nissan Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date All prices have been finance rebate discounted. Savings are not eligible for cash purchases. Price exclude sales tax, DMV, dealer doc fees,one thousand four hundred ninety five dollar certification fees ( if applicable) and a prep fee of one thousand four hundred ninety five dollars. Legend Nissan uses a 3rd party provider for pricing matrix notifications to outside internet sources. Legend is not responsible for errors of pricing or equipment descriptions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP7HC235374
Stock: 13992P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 20,494 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,495$2,304 Below Market
Weston Nissan - Davie / Florida
WE ARE OPEN! HOME DELIVERY SERVICE - ANYWHERE, ANY TIME!Altima 2.5 S, 4D Sedan, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Gun Metallic, charcoal Cloth, ****NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED****, All Routine Mainenance Up to Date, Extra keys included, Fresh Detail, Like New Condition, Local Trade, NONSmoker, Se Habla Espanol!, SERVICE RECORD(S) AVAILABLE. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Odometer is 19458 miles below market average! 27/39 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Gun MetallicNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP5HN362533
Stock: 16953T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 33,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,990$3,510 Below Market
Baron Motorsports - Great Neck / New York
Visit Baron Motorsports online at www.baronmotorsports.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 516-590-3580 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP7HC119947
Stock: 20013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,990$4,115 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP0HC121667
Stock: 1667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL26,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,995$3,263 Below Market
Bob Bell Nissan of Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
**REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, **ONE OWNER**, **KEYLESS IGNITION**, 6-Way Power Driver's Seat, Power Driver Seat Package. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3557 miles below market average! 27/39 City/Highway MPG At Bob Bell We believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. OUR TEAM at Bob Bell is committed to helping you buy a car the way you would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles used cars, used trucks, used Suv, Nissan, Kia, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, , Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving these areas of Baltimore, Baltimore county, Rosedale, Overlea, Parkville, Harford county, Annapolis, Arnold, Bethesda, Catonsville, Columbia, Dundalk, Edgewood, Essex, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie, Middle River, Milford Mill, Parkville, Perry Hall, Randalstown, Severn, Severna Park, Southgae and Townson, White Marsh, Carney, Timonium, Lutherville, Pikesville, Lochearn, Woodlawn, Catonsville, Brooklyn Park, Sparrows Point, Edgemere, Nottingham, Chase, Bowleys Quarters, Kingsville, HydesFork, Baldwin, Cockeysville, Phoenix and throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP4HC125401
Stock: 24789Z
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-08-2020
- 82,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,998$3,133 Below Market
Toyota of Melbourne - Melbourne / Florida
Clean CARFAX! Push Button Start, Power Adjustable Seat, Bluetooth with Voice Command, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Satellite Radio and Fog Lights. Call 321-254-8888 x515 for additional details or to confirm availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP8HC119553
Stock: HC119553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 18,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,761$2,536 Below Market
Koeppel Nissan - Jackson Heights / New York
Gun Metallic 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10621 miles below market average! 27/39 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP7HC221510
Stock: UN12617
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 21,889 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,439
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Back-Up Camera, [J01] MOONROOF PACKAGE -inc: Power Sliding Moonroof w/Tilt, SUPER BLACK, BEIGE, LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, [U02] 2.5 TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: NissanConnect Services Powered By SiriusXM, automatic collision notification, emergency call, stolen vehicle locator, remote services including start/stop, lock/unlock, flash lights, sound horn, and customizable alerts including drive zone valet, curfew, speed, dealer service and maintenance alerts, LED Low Beam Headlights, Forward Emergency Braking (FEB), SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link, 1-shot destination entry w/voice recognition, NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, 7" color audio display and Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), LED Signature Daytime Running Lights, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), [S92] LED FOG LIGHTS, [N92] EXTERNAL GROUND LIGHTING, [N11] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES (N11), [N09] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, [B10] SPLASH GUARDS. This Nissan Altima has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Nissan Altima 2.5 SL *Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55VR17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Rear Cupholder, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: Bose premium sound system w/9 speakers including sub-woofers, 5" color display, illuminated USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, hands-free text messaging assistant, Radio Data System (RDS), aux-in and streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP2HC279735
Stock: PHC279735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 35,080 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,047$2,914 Below Market
Ambar Motors - Miami / Florida
To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety and heath of our customer and community we are now applying a state-of-the-art Vehicle Disinfection and Long Term Microbial Control System with Surface Protectant engineered specifically for automotive use. 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Service Records Available, Free Carfax, Great Economy, NEW BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE WIRELESS, POWER SEATS, NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, Altima 2.5 SR, 4D Sedan, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Super Black Clearcoat, Sport Interior Cloth.26/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP7HC274014
Stock: 13545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 22,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,200$2,161 Below Market
Germain Nissan of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, * BLUETOOTH *, AM/FM XM RADIO, * MP3- USB / I-POD READY *, CD PLAYER, ONE OWNER, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, NON SMOKER, ** REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY **, ** INCLUDES WARRANTY **, ** FUEL SAVER **, METICULOUSLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT, VEHICLE PRICE INCLUDES $450 NMAC CPO REBATE, ASK YOUR SALES CONSULTANT FOR DETAILS, Financing through NMAC may be required to get this low price so be sure to ask us when you arrive., NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WAS VOTED THE BEST CPO VALUE IN AMERICA!!!, 7 YEAR 100,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY, 24 HOUR EMERGENCY ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE, Finance through NMAC and receive a complimentary 1-year Basic Prepaid Maintenance Plan.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17348 miles below market average! 27/39 City/Highway MPGCertified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle HistoryWe strive to be as accurate as possible, however on occasion errors may occur. Please contact us to verify that the vehicle is in stock and all options listed are available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP0HC246734
Stock: P61735
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 43,817 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,695$3,593 Below Market
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 Brilliant Silver 4D Sedan 2.5L I4CVT.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at INFINITI of Coral Gables has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Here, at INFINITI of Coral Gables, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. INFINITI of Coral Gables sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP1HC136887
Stock: 136887T01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 32,842 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,500$2,725 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP8HN327498
Stock: R6877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 4,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,900$2,039 Below Market
Ed Martin Nissan - Indianapolis / Indiana
BLUETOOTH!, USB PORT!, REARVIEW CAMERA!, NISSAN CERTIFIED!, CLEAN CARFAX!, CARFAX ONE OWNER!, LEATHER SEATING!, CRUISE CONTROL!, TRACTION CONTROL!, REMOTE START!, SUPER LOW MILES!, CVT with Xtronic, 6-Way Power Driver's Seat, Power Driver Seat Package. Odometer is 43722 miles below market average! 27/39 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* 167 Point Inspection* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption ReimbursementAll of our vehicles are fully serviced and detailed to give you that New Car Experience without the New Car Price Call Mason Perryman, our Pre-Owned Sales Director, for details on this vehicle or any other quality pre-owned vehicle in our inventory.Getting Your Next Car Should Be A Fun and Easy Process! Just Like that First Time You Drive Your New Car Home! Here is just some of what you can expect from Ed Martin Nissan:*Transparent Sales Process that's FAST and EFFICIENT!!*Friendly and Helpful Sales Staff that Won't Pressure You!*The Best Team of Finance Managers in IN!*Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments!*Free Car Washes with any Service!*No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar!Ed Martin, The Only Name You Need To Know!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3APXHC219797
Stock: 1P8849
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 10,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,000$3,023 Below Market
Jack Ingram Nissan - Montgomery / Alabama
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. It's Time to Love What You Drive!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Blind-Spot Monitors, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Voice Recognition, Price Drop, CVT, Exterior Parking Camera Rear. Odometer is 26780 miles below market average! 27/39 City/Highway MPG2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S GrayPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 167 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateIt's Time to Love What You Drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP8HC223105
Stock: NN00125A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR17,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,139$1,962 Below Market
Hilltop Nissan - East Hanover / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! New Price! **NISSAN CERTIFIED**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS XM**, **COOLED SEATS**, **HEATED SEATS**, CVT with Xtronic. Odometer is 15108 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 26/37 City/Highway MPG 26/37 City/Highway MPGCertified. Nissan Details: * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 167 Point Inspection * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL3AP2HC114011
Stock: P4433
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
