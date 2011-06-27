  1. Home
2006 Nissan Altima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sports car power in a midsize sedan body, excellent handling, roomy and comfortable interior, high level of features, distinctive styling.
  • Considerable road noise, overboosted steering, no stability control, ABS still an extra-cost option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though lacking a bit in refinement, the 2006 Nissan Altima is a midsize sedan to be desired, especially when equipped with the 250-horsepower V6.

Vehicle overview

Introduced in 1993, the first-generation Nissan Altima sold well, proved reliable and was rather fun to drive. A solid car all around, even today as an inexpensive used vehicle. Then, in 1998, Nissan redesigned it into obscurity. The car was still reliable and rather fun to drive, and it was even bigger inside and out than the original. Surefire recipe for success, right? Problem was it had the personality of a bowl of dry Grape Nuts. Staid styling, obvious cost-cutting and an overall tinny feel did the Altima no favors, and the "affordable luxury" advertising tag line no longer rang true. The Nissan car faded from consumer shopping lists, kept alive thanks only to fleet sales and hefty rebates.

With the third-generation Altima, Nissan said it wanted to bring a sense of passion and driving spirit back into the segment. Wanted? More like needed. Since its redesign in 2002, the Nissan Altima has been a wild success as buyers have been won over by its likable combination of performance, space and comfort. Interior design and materials have never been its strong suit in a class populated by the ever refined Accord, Camry and Passat, though Nissan improved the cabin quarters somewhat for 2005. Many competitors now have big V6s of their own to keep up with the Altima, while the Mazda 6 and Galant hold a slight edge in dynamics. Even so, the 2006 Nissan Altima still delivers a well-rounded package in either the sedate 2.5 S or the zoomy 3.5 SE. A slightly more powerful Altima SE-R model with a firmer suspension was added to the lineup last year, so for those looking for a family sedan that can still thrill in the turns, the Altima deserves serious attention.

2006 Nissan Altima models

Six Nissan Altima models are offered: the base 2.5, 2.5 S, 3.5 SE, 3.5 SL and SE-R. The 2.5 is a bare-bones model with minimal features. Most buyers will want to start with the 2.5 S as it has air conditioning; cruise control; a stereo with a CD player; power windows, locks and mirrors; and keyless entry. Next up is the 3.5 SE, which adds V6 power, 17-inch alloy wheels and sportier suspension tuning. The 3.5 SL has a softer suspension and smaller 16-inch wheels, but adds more upscale amenities like leather seating, a sunroof, a trip computer, power driver seat, automatic climate control, a Bose audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer and steering wheel-mounted controls; many of these features are optional on the 2.5 S and 3.5 SE. The performance-oriented Altima SE-R has all of the above features, plus an even firmer suspension than the 3.5 SE. It also has 18-inch wheels with summer tires, bigger brakes, unique gauges, dark chrome trim, sport seats and HID headlights. The only major stand-alone option for the Altima is a DVD-based navigation system.

2006 Highlights

Changes to the Nissan Altima for 2006 are limited to package revisions and the addition of optional satellite radio.

Performance & mpg

The 2.5 Altima models are powered by a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine rated for 175 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque (170 hp and 175 lb-ft in PZEV states). The base 2.5 takes a five-speed manual transmission only, but 2.5 S buyers have their choice of the manual or a four-speed automatic. The 3.5 SE, 3.5 SL and SE-R come with a 3.5-liter V6. In the 3.5 SE and SL, this engine cranks out 250 horses and 249 lb-ft of twist. Tuning enhancements on the SE-R push horsepower and torque to 260 and 251, respectively. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual and a five-speed automatic on 3.5 SE and SE-R models; the 3.5 SL comes with an automatic only.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard; ABS is standard on the SE-R, 3.5 SL and automatic-equipped 3.5 SE and optional on all other Altimas, except the base 2.5. Also optional are front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Traction control is optional on V6 automatic models only. In government crash tests, the Nissan Altima received a perfect five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. An Altima without side airbags earned three stars for side-impact protection. In IIHS frontal offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Altima received the top rating of "Good."

Driving

Both engines render the 2006 Nissan Altima fun to drive, and its capable suspension gives the Nissan car a more sporting character than most family sedans. True enthusiasts will want to check out the Altima SE-R performance model as it offers the most aggressively tuned suspension.

Interior

The dashboard features a sporty three-pod instrument layout and an uncluttered center stack. The steering wheel offers tilt and telescoping adjustment. Both the front and rear seats are comfortable and roomy, and the trunk has a generous 15.6-cubic-foot capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Nissan Altima.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

172,000 miles and no problems
miktyler,02/10/2014
I bought my Altima in 2009 with 40,000 miles on it. It's now at 172,000 miles and still runs perfectly. It has been driven very hard the entire time I have had it. I drive the car 100mph+ on a weekly basis and it has never failed me. All I have done is change the oil every 3000 miles. I've had to replace the brakes a few times which has more to do with how I drive than anything else. I would highly recommend an Altima to anyone who is looking for a dependable vehicle. It's not the fastest or best handling car on the road but it is more than capable of anything you would need. Only complaint might be that it handled poorly in the snow when I used to live in Michigan.
Best car I have ever owned.
Bruce,01/02/2016
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car with 42,000 miles and now have 252,000. I have had no problems with the engine or transmission. I always used Mobil 1 synthetic and 5-30 weight because of the close tolerance machining of Japanese engines. I have my transmission flushed every 50,000. It has power but I drive it very gentle now because of the high mileage. The only thing I don't like is that it seems to pull to the right all the time just a little. I think it is from the acceleration of the front wheel drive. I put new tires on and had a laser alignment and still had a slight pull. The tires have always wore out perfectly even. I do tire rotation every 5,000. I did have to replace the radiator, battery, starter,shocks and struts. Changing out the front light bulbs is a pain. The last time I had an engine light turn on is because I forgot to change out the spark plugs at 100,000 and actually went 120,000 miles on them. This car has been my most favorite car with the least maintenance I have ever owned.
First time Nissan owner!
Willie,11/15/2006
This is my first NON-American vehicle. The styling is great. I love the clear lens tail lights. The ride is great, smooth over broken roads. There is noticeable torque steer when taking off quick, but it is controllable. I have the Special Edition Package and I love the steering wheel audio controls, power driver seat and sound system. The trip computer tells me fuel consumption and outside temperature. I'm averaging about 25 mpg in a mix of city and highway driving. There is some engine noise at highway speeds, but not unbearable. Great view front, side and rear with large windows and side mirrors.
Truely A Great Car
Juve,06/09/2016
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
I've seen all these reviews for sometime, had to add to it. Got mine in 08 with 35k, now it at 172k and still running great. No major issues, just normal wear and tear having to change shocks recently along with the back calipers. I hope to get another 100k. Definitely a great car to get if you are looking for something for your college kid , can find cheap good deals for it.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Nissan Altima

Used 2006 Nissan Altima Overview

The Used 2006 Nissan Altima is offered in the following submodels: Altima Sedan. Available styles include 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5M), 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 3.5 SE-R 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 3.5 SE-R 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Nissan Altima?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Nissan Altima trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Nissan Altima 2.5 is priced between $4,000 and$4,000 with odometer readings between 160244 and160244 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE is priced between $3,900 and$3,900 with odometer readings between 172917 and172917 miles.

