2005 Nissan Altima Review
Pros & Cons
- Sports car power in a midsize sedan body, excellent handling, roomy and comfortable interior, high level of features, distinctive styling.
- Considerable road noise, overboosted steering, no stability control, ABS still an extra-cost option.
List Price
$5,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Once a frumpy wallflower, the Altima is now a midsize sedan to be desired, especially when equipped with the 250-horsepower V6.
2005 Highlights
All Altimas receives exterior styling enhancements, including new smoked headlamps and taillights, new wheel designs and a restyled front fascia and grille, along with a much needed interior redesign. The 3.5-liter V6 gets five more horsepower and three more lb-ft of torque, for a total of 250 and 249, respectively, and is now available with a five-speed automatic transmission. A new performance-oriented SE-R model joins the lineup along with a leather-lined 3.5 SL model. A newly optional DVD-based navigation system and two new exterior colors round out the changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Nissan Altima.
Most helpful consumer reviews
MishaBella,10/01/2015
2.5 S 4dr Sedan w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought this car used and have had it for the last 6 years. I haven't been the best with maintenance on the car, and I think that's important to note. I regularly went 7-10k miles before an oil change. The car has over 200k miles and has had very few issues. Engine mounts have been replaced, ignition coil, rotors and wheel bearings... The only irritation I've had is with the headlights. They have been replaced more than I would have expected and they get very cloudy. Otherwise this car is Ah maze ing! Amazing... My son and I took a road trip from Cali to Arizona and back (where it turned over 200k) and the car was completely reliable. We were comfortable and had fun driving fast and without caution to the age and mileage. The head unit and rear speakers were upgraded for current technology. My son is excited to have this car as a sophomore in college when I get a new one. We also own an Xterra... Oh should note the interior space is better than most midsize suv. Our family is much more comfy in the Altima then some suv's we've rented, way more space then the Xterra.
sheer,03/01/2014
It really is the best car I have ever owned! I basically just drive it. I bought from a friend six years ago with 50,000 miles. Now I have 276,000 miles on it and all I have done is basic maintenance, struts, and one sensor. It never breaks down. The motor still runs smooth. It's still peppy, though I don't push it like I did when I first bought it. I expect to see well over 300K miles out of this one.
Goxy,12/12/2015
3.5 SE-R 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
In 2004 bought 2005 model and during these 11 years and 195,000 miles did one tune-up, changed oil, filter, tires, breaks, and battery. In addition, I own 2010 Maxima and 2011 Altima. Comparing to my friend's cars, Nissan is a way better than any other one.
Scott Swindells,08/09/2015
2.5 S 4dr Sedan w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
Purchased this as my first new car out of college in July 2005. It's had a few minor issues but overall has been a solid vehicle. I only expected to keep it for 5 years, but now i'm planning to drive it until it's dead. It had 2 issues brand new from the factory, both warranty repairs, but both left lasting impressions on me. First, one of the rear tail lights wasn't plugged in. Didn't know for a couple months until leaving a bar one night a coworker called me in a panic and said you better get off the road you have a bad tail light! Took it to the dealer and they were like wow it wasn't plugged in all the way and some pins were vent. The other issue was also terrifying. If i was making a right turn with my blinker on, as i'd exit the turn the blinker would click off, and so would my head lights. Took a bit of jiggling to get it to come back on. Other than oil changes at ~6000 mile intervals I've only had minor repairs: 1. Crankshaft position sensor (as did everyone else with this car) at 60k 2. Serpentine belt at 90k 3. DIY Brakes and rotors at 90k (needed rotots at 50k though) 4. Front end inner tie rod at 150k 5. Front struts at 150k (needed them since 100k though) The car has really good interior quality. Nothing feels cheap. Leather is nice. Fabrics are nice. Bose is nice. Nothing is falling apart even at 10 years old. Good performance for a 4-cyl. Good gas mileage for a car of the era. The biggest negative about the car is road noise, both bumps and wind. After a highway trip i feel deaf.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Nissan Altima features & specs
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
