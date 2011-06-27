  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. Used 2000 Nissan Altima
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(65)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Altima
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2000 Nissan Altima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Numerous engine and suspension enhancements, fun to drive, freshened styling.
  • Side airbags and ABS not available on XE models.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Nissan Altima for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$888 - $2,240
Used Altima for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A solid value, but there are better sedans to be had.

Vehicle overview

When Nissan introduced the Infiniti J30-like Altima in 1993, it was an instant hit. The term "affordable luxury" became synonymous with Altima, and those who wouldn't have been caught dead in the Altima's predecessor, the unloved Stanza, rushed out in droves to buy this car. Five years later, the Altima was redesigned with the goal of improving on its original style and appeal. Unfortunately, the second-generation Altima didn't have the attractive looks and luxurious feel that the original car possessed and sales suffered.

So for 2000, Nissan has made substantial refinements to the Altima. Styling has been upgraded, thanks to an aggressive front fascia, new grille and integrated clear-lens headlights with turn signals and cornering lamps in a one-piece, wraparound design. They've also lowered the front of the car, giving the vehicle a more pronounced rake. Altima's rear fascia has been redesigned as well, with bright red taillights, a new rear decklid finisher, and 2 inches of increased length.

Inside, new seats improve driving comfort and a new instrument cluster exhibits an LCD odometer with dual trip meters. Also provided is a revamped center console for cars equipped with automatic transmissions, a vehicle immobilizer system, redesigned sunvisors and new audio units. Side airbags are now standard on the GLE model and optional on the GXE and SE trims.

Altima's 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine has been refined, resulting in quicker acceleration, performance enhancements, increased horsepower and more torque down low in the rev range. All trims have a standard five-speed manual transmission except the GLE, which receives a four-speed automatic standard. Noise, vibration and harshness levels have also been reduced, thanks to new outside mirrors, use of expandable foam in windshield pillars, roof rails, front doors and sills, a new driveshaft design, and thicker glass.

Increased stiffness in the four-wheel independent-strut suspension helps, too. This responsive setup, with coil springs and rear Super Toe Control, features a new acceleration-sensitive strut design (available with 16-inch wheels and tires only) that automatically adjusts dampening firmness to improve handling.

With these improvements, the Altima should prove to be fun to drive, offering plenty of entertainment for enthusiasts. Its crisp steering and peppy engine will provide drivers with the tools to go fast and have a good time. And if you didn't like the car's styling before, take a gander at this new and improved Altima before crossing it off your shopping list.

2000 Highlights

For 2000 Altimas receive fresh ront and rear styling tweaks, comfort and convenience enhancements, engine refinements and a revised suspension.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Nissan Altima.

5(54%)
4(38%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.4
65 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 65 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It has 200,000km and lady-driven (which also means lady-maintained...lol).
avroarrow,04/23/2011
Bought this car from a family member for $1000 so the price was right but it did need a lot of TLC. Things that I've replaced so far: CAT at manifold, knock sensor, MAF sensor, 02 sensor, rad, complete rear brakes. Other problems: Leaking A/C system (hopefully I've fixed that) wiring defect in the spoiler light (I'll fix that soon). The oil filter is impossible to change without putting the car on a hoist, over a pit or on jack stands/ramps. The PCV valve is hidden under the intake manifold and will require hours to change. The shifter light also needs replacing. If I wasn't a DIYer, I'd be broke, but I am a DIYer and now that I've done these repairs, it will go another 200,000km for sure.
360,000 miles and still goind strong
ahunt,10/10/2018
XE 4dr Sedan
I love my Altima, even with 360,000 miles it is still reliable, it has never broken down on me! I bought it used with 80,000 miles, I plan to get to 400,000 miles!
Review
JCH,06/08/2009
it has been enjoyable. The only items that have been replaced on this vehicle in the nearly 9 years of ownership, are normally replaceable items. It has been a very solid performer. I have no regrets.
Best car I've ever owned
michelle,02/24/2009
I bought the 2000 Nissan Altima GXE in 2004, when it had about 60k miles. It now has 119K, and has been, without a doubt, the most reliable, trouble-free car I've ever owned. And I've owned about 20. I just had to do a distributor last week, but that was the first real repair I've had. Oh, and for some reason, I end up doing motor mounts every other year, but I like a very quiet, vibration free car, so it might just be me. The Nissan mechanic said the '99 and '00 model years of this car were the absolute best. I agree. In fact, I'm thinking about moving up to a 2005, but I'm afraid it won't be as good as the 2000 has been to me. If you can't afford headaches, buy this car.
See all 65 reviews of the 2000 Nissan Altima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2000 Nissan Altima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2000 Nissan Altima

Used 2000 Nissan Altima Overview

The Used 2000 Nissan Altima is offered in the following submodels: Altima Sedan. Available styles include GXE 4dr Sedan, XE 4dr Sedan, GLE 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Nissan Altima?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Nissan Altimas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Nissan Altima for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Nissan Altima.

Can't find a used 2000 Nissan Altimas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Altima for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,347.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,931.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Altima for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,457.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,252.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Nissan Altima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Altima lease specials

Related Used 2000 Nissan Altima info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles