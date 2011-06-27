Vehicle overview

When Nissan introduced the Infiniti J30-like Altima in 1993, it was an instant hit. The term "affordable luxury" became synonymous with Altima, and those who wouldn't have been caught dead in the Altima's predecessor, the unloved Stanza, rushed out in droves to buy this car. Five years later, the Altima was redesigned with the goal of improving on its original style and appeal. Unfortunately, the second-generation Altima didn't have the attractive looks and luxurious feel that the original car possessed and sales suffered.

So for 2000, Nissan has made substantial refinements to the Altima. Styling has been upgraded, thanks to an aggressive front fascia, new grille and integrated clear-lens headlights with turn signals and cornering lamps in a one-piece, wraparound design. They've also lowered the front of the car, giving the vehicle a more pronounced rake. Altima's rear fascia has been redesigned as well, with bright red taillights, a new rear decklid finisher, and 2 inches of increased length.

Inside, new seats improve driving comfort and a new instrument cluster exhibits an LCD odometer with dual trip meters. Also provided is a revamped center console for cars equipped with automatic transmissions, a vehicle immobilizer system, redesigned sunvisors and new audio units. Side airbags are now standard on the GLE model and optional on the GXE and SE trims.

Altima's 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine has been refined, resulting in quicker acceleration, performance enhancements, increased horsepower and more torque down low in the rev range. All trims have a standard five-speed manual transmission except the GLE, which receives a four-speed automatic standard. Noise, vibration and harshness levels have also been reduced, thanks to new outside mirrors, use of expandable foam in windshield pillars, roof rails, front doors and sills, a new driveshaft design, and thicker glass.

Increased stiffness in the four-wheel independent-strut suspension helps, too. This responsive setup, with coil springs and rear Super Toe Control, features a new acceleration-sensitive strut design (available with 16-inch wheels and tires only) that automatically adjusts dampening firmness to improve handling.

With these improvements, the Altima should prove to be fun to drive, offering plenty of entertainment for enthusiasts. Its crisp steering and peppy engine will provide drivers with the tools to go fast and have a good time. And if you didn't like the car's styling before, take a gander at this new and improved Altima before crossing it off your shopping list.