Consumer Rating
(69)
2012 Nissan Altima Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Responsive steering
  • capable chassis
  • quiet ride
  • many available electronic features
  • available coupe body style.
  • Smaller backseat than rivals
  • complex options structure.
$4,499 - $11,900
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Nissan Altima is a solid pick for a midsize sedan or coupe, particularly if you're looking for something with some sporting flair.

Vehicle overview

Sooner or later, most everyone reaches that point in life where they feel compelled to trade their stylish, fun-to-drive set of wheels in for something more sensible. What many don't realize, however, is that cars like the 2012 Nissan Altima don't force you to choose between those two extremes.

While both the midsize Altima sedan and Altima coupe are handsome automobiles, that's only part of their appeal. Choose the V6-powered 3.5 SR model, for example, and you'll get both a robust 270-horsepower V6 engine and a firmer suspension that makes this Altima feel more like an expensive sport sedan. Even without these upgrades, the entry-level 2.5 and midrange 2.5 S models offer a decidedly more engaging driving experience than you'd expect from such practically oriented automobiles.

Inside, the Altima sports an attractive and comfortable cabin. The interior can also be fitted out with upscale options like a hard-drive-based navigation system with music storage, Bluetooth streaming audio and a rearview camera. These and many other high-end goodies are bundled together in a number of different packages, meaning some buyers will be forced to shell out money for features they don't really want in order to get those they do. Another downside to the Altima is that rear seat headroom is a bit tight in both coupe and sedan body styles.

Those issues aside, the Altima is still one of the better choices in the crowded midsize category, even though many competitors are newer designs. For those interested in checking out a few worthwhile alternatives, we'd recommend having a look at the well-rounded Ford Fusion, the roomier Honda Accord and the similarly sporty Mazda 6. Other top choices include the very impressive Hyundai Sonata (and related Kia Optima) and the European-influenced Volkswagen Passat. While it's impossible to go wrong with any of the above, few offer the combination of driving enjoyment and everyday practicality offered by the 2012 Nissan Altima.

2012 Nissan Altima models

The 2012 Nissan Altima is offered in coupe and sedan body styles. There are three trim levels: 2.5, 2.5 S and 3.5 SR.

The 2.5 base model's (sedan only) list of standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a trip computer. There are no options offered here, not even a stereo, though the interior is pre-wired with four speakers. The 2.5 S trim, which can be had on both body styles, adds 17-inch alloy wheels (coupe only), keyless ignition/entry and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

Available options include a new Value package that comes with automatic headlights, Bluetooth, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The Special Edition package adds alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, a rear spoiler and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.

Many of the following optional packages serve as requirements for more expensive packages, making getting what you want a bit tricky. The Convenience package (sedan only) includes much of the equipment from the Value package but also gains a power driver seat. The Convenience Plus package (sedan only) adds mirror-mounted turn-signal repeaters, a sunroof and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Premium Audio package (sedan only) adds a rearview camera and a nine-speaker Bose stereo with satellite radio and an iPod interface. The Premium package (coupe only) combines all the options above.

The 2.5 SL package for the sedan adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear A/C vents. On the coupe, the SL package is essentially called the Leather package; it lacks rear A/C vents but gains xenon headlights.

Standard equipment on the top-of-the-line 3.5 SR model includes a V6 engine, 17-inch alloy wheels (18-inch on the coupe), a sport-tuned suspension, heated side mirrors and the contents of the 2.5 S Convenience package. The 3.5 SR Sport package (sedan only) adds xenon headlights, foglights, a sunroof and dual-zone climate control. The 3.5 SR Premium package (offered on both coupe and sedan) combines all the items in the 2.5 S coupe's Premium package, SL package and Premium Audio package.

The Technology package can be added to all 2.5 S and 3.5 SR models and includes a hard-drive navigation system with real-time traffic and weather updates, digital music storage and Bluetooth streaming audio capability.

2012 Highlights

Other than minor feature availability adjustments, the 2012 Nissan Altima is unchanged. Nissan has also discontinued the Altima Hybrid this year.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood, the front-wheel-drive 2012 Nissan Altima can be had with one of two engines. All 2.5 models get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that generates 175 hp and 180 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard on all sedans, but it's optional on the coupe, which has a six-speed manual standard. In Edmunds performance testing, a 2.5 S sedan sprinted from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 8.5 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2.5-liter engine is 23 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined with the CVT, and 23/31/26 mpg with the manual.

The sportier 3.5 SR is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 270 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The transmission choices are the same. In our tests, a 3.5 sedan went from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds, while the 3.5 coupe did the same sprint in 6.7 seconds with the CVT and 6.5 seconds with the manual. EPA numbers for the 3.5-liter V6 are 20/27/23 mpg for the CVT and 18/27/21 mpg for the manual.

Safety

Every 2012 Nissan Altima comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags that cover both rows. In Edmunds brake testing, most Altimas regardless of body style came to a stop from 60 mph in about 130 feet, a number that's a bit longer than average for the category.

In government crash tests, the Altima sedan received an overall safety score of four stars (out of a possible five), with a four-star rating for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In the Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset and side crash tests, the Altima sedan received the best possible rating of "Good."

Driving

Which 2012 Nissan Altima model is right for you depends a lot on your expectations. The four-cylinder engine under the hood of 2.5 models feels lively enough that it should be more than adequate for a majority of buyers. The CVT pleased several of our editors with its smooth and responsive performance, while others felt it made the engine seem noisier under hard acceleration. The suspension here is biased toward ride comfort, though handling doesn't suffer all that much for it. On the highway, the Altima's ride quality never feels harsh or busy, and wind and road noise are muted.

The V6-powered 3.5 SR is another matter altogether, with strong acceleration that's better complemented by the CVT than the rather unrefined six-speed manual. This powertrain, combined with the sport-tuned suspension and precise steering, makes this model the best choice for driving enthusiasts.

Interior

Inside, the 2012 Nissan Altima's passenger cabin offers top-quality materials and attractive, if a bit plain, styling. Up front, Altima coupes feature nicely bolstered sport seats in place of the sedan's flatter front buckets. Both the Altima coupe and sedan offer a bit less rear-seat head- and legroom than some of their competitors, though it's really only an issue in the coupe and even then there's enough space to squeeze in a couple of adults for a short trip.

Gauges and controls are simple and uncomplicated, even when it comes to the available navigation system. Most other top family sedans have caught up to the Altima in regards to technology features, though the Altima still has an impressive collection, including its hard-drive-based navigation system and Bluetooth streaming audio.

Sedan models have a good-size trunk with 15.3 cubic feet of cargo room. Altima coupes buyers will have to make do with a significantly smaller 8.2-cubic-foot cargo hold.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Nissan Altima.

5(40%)
4(25%)
3(17%)
2(8%)
1(10%)
3.8
69 reviews
69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2012 Nissan Altima 2.5S - 125,000+ miles
whf1957,10/07/2013
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased my car used from a rental car company in November 2012. It had about 32,000 miles on it. They did a great job of making it seem new. I have over 125,000 miles on the car now and besides replacing the tires and recommended routine maintenance I have had no issues to report. I am about to put a 3rd set of tires on the car. I have averaged about 28.5 mpg between city/hwy driving. I did make a trip to Omaha, NE in May 2013 and when I filled up I had just over 34 mpg (hand calculated with a calculator 3 times). I was driving about 72 mph with the a/c on. The MPG listed on the electronic display and I do not always agree on the mpg per fill-up. Just because I am old school I do get the oil changed every 5000 miles instead of the 7500 recommended by Nissan and I have been using a synthetic blend each time.
Great car, but strange noise at 30 MPH
nj_driver,10/25/2011
I've driven 6K miles in my 2012 Altima 3.5. Overall, the car has good acceleration, and is very responsive. The only odd concern is that at 30 MPH (the first time I drive it each day), there is a clunk. It sounds like I ran over a rock and it hit the undercarriage. I returned to Nissan 2 times to have it checked, and was told that it is the ABS Actuator, and the sound is 'normal'. I find it hard to believe the engineers at Nissan would allow this. Check this if you test drive an Altima.
2012 Altima 3.5 SR
wikoli,08/20/2012
Lucked out, got 6K off msrp on a fully loaded '12 3.5 SR incl. tech pkg. (nav). Was sitting on dealer's lot for 2 weeks with a "sold" sign, but deal fell through. Last '12 on their lot. Impressive initial quality, flawless fit and finish (silver) and interior quality. Kudos to the folks at the Smyrna, TN plant. Driver's seat not as good as '13 "NASA" seat, but is fine. Brakes not as good as wife's previous '10 CX-7 GT, but acceptable. V6 & CVT good match w/ good power. 26 mpg on first tank (hand calculated), not bad, better than the CX-7. Handling is great, steering is heavy on hwy. but tracks well and lightens up in low speed driving. This is a completely different car from the 2.5 models.
So Far So Good
cgt79,07/18/2011
Picked up a 2.5S Sedan over the weekend, and so far we love it! Other than an issue with getting XM (see below) we have no complaints. The car has very good performance for a 4-cylinder, has plenty of power for passing accelerates to speed well. The CVT transmission is what sold the car to my wife (Primary Driver), smooth and very responsive The interior is very comfortable for all sizes (I am 6' and my wife is 5'2.). Trunk is very large, and includes and optional emergency kit (Jumper Cables, flashlight, basic tools and a warning triangle) as well as a first aid kit. Ride is smooth with very little road noise. Too early to comment on gas mileage, will update once we have driven more.
See all 69 reviews of the 2012 Nissan Altima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2012 Nissan Altima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2012 Nissan Altima Overview

The Used 2012 Nissan Altima is offered in the following submodels: Altima Sedan, Altima Coupe. Available styles include 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 3.5 SR 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 6M), 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and 3.5 SR 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Nissan Altima?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Nissan Altima trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S is priced between $4,499 and$11,900 with odometer readings between 30859 and180532 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 is priced between $6,500 and$6,500 with odometer readings between 117654 and117654 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR is priced between $7,990 and$7,990 with odometer readings between 121688 and121688 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Nissan Altimas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Nissan Altima for sale near. There are currently 30 used and CPO 2012 Altimas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,499 and mileage as low as 30859 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Nissan Altima.

Can't find a used 2012 Nissan Altimas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Altima for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,730.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,213.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Altima for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,038.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,406.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Nissan Altima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Altima lease specials

