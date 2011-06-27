Overall rating

Quality standards and features evolve quickly in the family-sedan segment. A feature that was limited or exclusive just a few years ago — adaptive cruise control, for example — might now be essential for most shoppers looking for a midsize family sedan, and each new entry or fresh overhaul raises the bar.

It's been four years since the Altima got a full redesign, and it shows when it comes to the look and feel of its interior and technology interface. Just a few years ago, the Altima's cabin and entertainment features seemed fresh and hip. But in the wake of updates from Mazda, Honda and Kia, the Nissan is already a step behind.

For 2017, the Altima carries over unchanged from last year's minor update, which included enhancements to the grille and headlight and taillight designs and new safety features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. The Altima's engine lineup remains the same, and that's a good thing as the Altima offers some of the highest mileage figures in the class. And although the Altima's overall interior feels stale, its uniquely designed front seats remain as sublimely comfortable today as when they debuted on the Altima back in 2013.

Overall, today's Altima isn't quite the contender it once was. It's still adequate on its own, but there's not enough to lift it above some of the top vehicles in the class such as the Honda Accord, Mazda 6, Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima.

The 2017 Nissan Altima's standard safety features include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is standard on 2.5 S trims and above. SV and SL trims also receive blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert systems. Forward collision warning and crash mitigation systems with automatic emergency braking are available only on SL trims. The available NissanConnect Services system includes automatic collision notification, emergency assistance and stolen-vehicle location services.

In government crash testing, the Altima earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars for both front- and side-impact crash protection and four stars for rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Altima its top rating of Good in tests for small- and moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and whiplash mitigation (seats and head restraints). It also received a Superior grade for its forward collision prevention system but only a score of Marginal (second-worst) for ease of use of its child seat anchors.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Altima 2.5 SV stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, a slightly below average distance for the class.