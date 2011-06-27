  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. Used 2017 Nissan Altima
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(45)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Altima
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2017 Nissan Altima Review

Pros & Cons

  • Engines and transmissions deliver strong acceleration and quick responses
  • Excellent fuel economy for a sedan of its size
  • Front seats are some of the most comfortable in the class
  • Interior design and materials lack the high-quality look and feel of some competitors
  • Technology interface is beginning to show it age
  • More road and engine noise than is typical for the class
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Nissan Altima for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$9,999 - $22,499
Used Altima for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Quality standards and features evolve quickly in the family-sedan segment. A feature that was limited or exclusive just a few years ago — adaptive cruise control, for example — might now be essential for most shoppers looking for a midsize family sedan, and each new entry or fresh overhaul raises the bar.

It's been four years since the Altima got a full redesign, and it shows when it comes to the look and feel of its interior and technology interface. Just a few years ago, the Altima's cabin and entertainment features seemed fresh and hip. But in the wake of updates from Mazda, Honda and Kia, the Nissan is already a step behind.

For 2017, the Altima carries over unchanged from last year's minor update, which included enhancements to the grille and headlight and taillight designs and new safety features such as  forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. The Altima's engine lineup remains the same, and that's a good thing as the Altima offers some of the highest mileage figures in the class. And although the Altima's overall interior feels stale, its uniquely designed front seats remain as sublimely comfortable today as when they debuted on the Altima back in 2013.

Overall, today's Altima isn't quite the contender it once was. It's still adequate on its own, but there's not enough to lift it above some of the top vehicles in the class such as the Honda Accord, Mazda 6, Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima.

The 2017 Nissan Altima's standard safety features include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is standard on 2.5 S trims and above. SV and SL trims also receive blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert systems. Forward collision warning and crash mitigation systems with automatic emergency braking are available only on SL trims. The available NissanConnect Services system includes automatic collision notification, emergency assistance and stolen-vehicle location services.

In government crash testing, the Altima earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars for both front- and side-impact crash protection and four stars for rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Altima its top rating of Good in tests for small- and moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and whiplash mitigation (seats and head restraints). It also received a Superior grade for its forward collision prevention system but only a score of Marginal (second-worst) for ease of use of its child seat anchors.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Altima 2.5 SV stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, a slightly below average distance for the class.

2017 Nissan Altima models

The 2017 Nissan Altima is a midsize sedan that seats five passengers. It's available in five main trim levels: base, S, SR, SV and SL. These trims are further distinguished by an engine size prefix: 2.5 for the four-cylinder and 3.5 for the V6. The 3.5 is available only in SR and SL trims. In the second half of the model year (also referred to as 2017.5 by Nissan), the base and 3.5 SR trims were discontinued and some extra safety features were added to the remaining trims (detailed below).

The Altima 2.5 in base trim includes 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, keyless remote entry, push-button ignition, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a six-way manually adjustable driver seat (four-way-adjustable front passenger seat), 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, and Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert system that flashes the lights and beeps the horn to indicate when the tires reach the correct pressure.

The 2.5 S trim adds automatic headlights, cruise control, keyless ignition and entry, Siri Eyes Free voice recognition for iPhone users, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch display, a USB port and basic NissanConnect smartphone app integration.

The sporty SR trim upgrades the 2.5 S with 18-inch alloy wheels, daytime running lights, foglights, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters, sport seats and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment).

Compared to the 2.5 S, the SV trim has 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, remote engine start, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, dual-zone automatic climate control and satellite radio.

The 2.5 SL adds a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated front seats, air vents for the rear seats, a four-way power front passenger seat, two-way adjustable front headrests, ambient interior lighting and a premium Bose nine-speaker sound system. The 3.5 SL gets 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, paddle shifters, front and rear parking sensors, a larger 7-inch color touchscreen, voice commands, and a navigation system with Google connectivity.

Some features are available on lower trims as options, either in packages or as stand-alone items, and include a sunroof, heated mirrors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. SL trims can add bundled Technology packages that include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and enhanced NissanConnect services with emergency telematics.

As mentioned, the trim levels for the Altima are broken up into two halves of the year: 2017 and 2017.5. They're mostly the same, but for 2017.5 models (Altimas built after June 2017), trims SV and above get forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking as standard.

The 2017 Nissan Altima is available with either a 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine. The four-cylinder produces 179 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque, sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with simulated gears to feel more like a conventional automatic transmission.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 31 mpg combined (27 city/39 highway). The 2.5 SR drops slightly to 30 mpg combined (26 city/37 highway).

In Edmunds testing of an Altima 2.5 SV, we recorded a zero-to-60-mph acceleration time of 8.1 seconds, an average time for the class.

The 3.5-liter V6 engine is rated at 270 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the Altima to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. Fuel economy is estimated at 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway). These estimates, as well as those for the 2.5, are very good for a midsize sedan.

Driving

Nissan has done well historically with continuously variable transmissions (CVT), and the Altima continues that tradition. The CVT is more responsive when you press on the gas pedal compared to its competitors, and the simulated stepped gears reduce some of the engine drone that others suffer from. Still, drivers of an Altima 2.5 will feel the need to floor the pedal to get up to highway speeds confidently, and it will seem overly noisy and loud in the process.

The Altima used to hold a handling edge over other family sedans, but recent redesigns to its class rivals have eroded that advantage. It remains composed and predictable on a winding road, but the overall ride quality is slightly less refined over rough pavement. Like many things about the 2017 Nissan Altima, it neither excels nor fails.

Interior

The Altima's interior design and quality of materials are average, but its infotainment system falls short of the class leaders. The standard 5-inch display is small and difficult to read at a glance; the 7-inch upgrade is easier to read but less intuitive than competitive systems. The low positioning of the screen also makes it hard to see.

One bright spot in the cabin is the design of the front seats that makes them some of the best in the class when it comes to long-distance comfort. Rear seats provide enough head- and legroom for the average adult and feature an elevated seat cushion for better forward visibility. Despite an increase in sound insulation with last year's model, road and engine noise can still be intrusive.

Trunk space is about average for the class at 15.4 cubic feet, but the Altima scores additional points for the wide and low opening. There's also plenty of storage for your personal items in the cabin.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Altima.

5(62%)
4(18%)
3(2%)
2(5%)
1(13%)
4.1
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Best Buy
Bob,10/27/2017
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I bought the Altima 3.5SL which includes virtually all Altima options including V6 engine, leather, heated seats, Bose sound, navigation, radar warnings, smart cruise control which brakes the car automatically, plus upgraded trim and bigger tires. The acceleration is great, almost like driving my prior Maximas (4), but better gas mileage, and the seats are more comfortable. I got about 1/3 off ($10,000) the list price which convinced me to buy it rather than a comparable, new Maxima. I think its styling is better than comparable Camry or Accord. I'm an industrial designer and mechanical engineer.
Altima continues its legacy of excellence
CDR,06/21/2017
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
VST transmission takes some "getting used to" if you're accustomed to traditional automatics. It doesn't "shift" when you think it should, but actually its doing it seamlessly. Other than that (which isn't truly a detractor) this Altima is still the best dollar-for-dollar value in a mid-size sedan. Built in the USA, the craftsmanship, quality, reliability and economy of this almost 40MPG sedan is excellent. Got mine for just $17,600 - yes, to get this you still have to know how to negotiate sales with actual team members at the dealership, but it can be done.
Best value of any car I've ever bought
Harrison W,04/10/2017
2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
For the money, this is the best equipped and most fun-to-drive car I've ever owned. Might be partially attributed to my recent experience (driving a Prius for a couple of years), but this car feels luxurious, quiet and powerful, especially considering the price point. The SR is very stylish and sporty looking - spoiler, dual exhaust, upscale alloy wheels, dark tinted glass, manual shifters on the steering column (but automatic transmission primary) - but fuel economy is as good as an econobox. The ride is truly outstanding, barely a notch below the Lexus ES350 I owned a few years ago at not much more than half the price! I have owned 3 Maximas in my life and this car is every bit as much fun to drive as any of them. I am admittedly a bit partial to Nissan since I live in the Nashville, TN area where their US headquarters is located, but would never settle for second-best just out of loyalty. Would recommend anyone considering an economical, comfortable and fun mid-sized sedan to try out this car!!!
Cheap expensive car
Jamie,01/14/2018
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Great car. Lots of tech. Plenty of power. Great gas mileage. Is it as good as a Lexus, Infinity or Mercedes? Probably not. Is it $40K to $60K less good? Definitely not. You get a very quiet, spacious comfortable car with plenty of pickup and all the features for $25K instead of $65K to $85K. Check it out.
See all 45 reviews of the 2017 Nissan Altima
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
179 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Nissan Altima features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Nissan Altima

Used 2017 Nissan Altima Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan Altima is offered in the following submodels: Altima Sedan. Available styles include 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), 2.5 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT), 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Nissan Altima?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Nissan Altima trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S is priced between $11,583 and$18,988 with odometer readings between 2368 and97324 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR is priced between $10,295 and$18,097 with odometer readings between 15497 and79870 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV is priced between $11,973 and$20,299 with odometer readings between 13092 and109835 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL is priced between $9,999 and$19,249 with odometer readings between 4325 and115975 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV w/Prod. End 06/17 is priced between $13,795 and$22,499 with odometer readings between 42455 and46076 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL is priced between $14,898 and$18,999 with odometer readings between 39143 and59874 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL w/Prod. End 06/17 is priced between $14,995 and$15,294 with odometer readings between 47672 and74831 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 is priced between $14,257 and$14,257 with odometer readings between 60769 and60769 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR w/Prod. End 06/17 is priced between $16,029 and$16,029 with odometer readings between 21342 and21342 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL w/Prod. End 06/17 is priced between $15,695 and$15,695 with odometer readings between 47010 and47010 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Nissan Altimas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Nissan Altima for sale near. There are currently 181 used and CPO 2017 Altimas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,999 and mileage as low as 2368 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Nissan Altima.

Can't find a used 2017 Nissan Altimas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Altima for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,304.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,771.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Altima for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,121.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,731.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Nissan Altima?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Altima lease specials

Related Used 2017 Nissan Altima info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles