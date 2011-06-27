1993 Nissan Altima Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$653 - $1,681
Used Altima for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The Infiniti-inspired Altima replaces the aging Stanza. Swooping sheet metal, a longer wheelbase and increased cabin size distinguish the Altima from its lackluster predecessor. The Altima is powered by a twin-cam four-cylinder that produces 150 horsepower. A driver airbag is standard on the Altima, as are motorized seatbelts.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Nissan Altima.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Wes,11/30/2017
GXE 4dr Sedan
Bought used in Aug 2015with 126,000 miles at the time. Today, has 224,000 and the engine still runs quite well given the mileage. I’ve replaced typical old car parts over time , IE AC compressor, starter ,alternator. But I’ve never had to service the timing chain or head gasket. Only consumes a quart of oil between 3000 mile interval oil changes using High Mileage conventional 5W30 . I am impressed. I recently took it on a 600 mile trip and had no issues whatsoever. Valve cover gaskets tend to leak, stock suspension components are garbage. But if you’re looking for a very reliable older Nissan, you can’t go wrong with the first gen Altimas ( 93-97 model year )
TPR,01/04/2016
GLE 4dr Sedan
Bought Oct. 2014 for $1100 with 199k miles from my mechanic after my 4Runner got wrecked and I have to say, this car has exceeded all expectations. It was meant to be temporary and to be driven as a car that could not be trusted as well, given its age. Knowing how well my mechanic has cared for this car since he bought it, I decided to take a trip the following weekend to see family 4 hours away. It did great. Since I've had it I've gone on trips to destinations that are very far away. Longest one being a nearly 10 hour drive to the mountains of New Mexico, the trip home she averaged 34 mpg. She now has nearly 234k miles and has had a couple sensors and valve cover gaskets replaced. This is the best value vehicle you could buy for a grand. Will keep until I get new family vehicle and replace for another second vehicle.
asus29,04/30/2009
I have a 93 stanza Altima GXE, I dont't know why other Altima's don't do 40 mpg, but I get 40 mpg interstate driving, town city 26, the car has 217000 miles on car, the car was brought new from my parents in 93, the car been to Canada more times I can count, a very reliable car, had problem with the new E-10 Ethanol car stalling, the problem was resolved a Ethanol kit solved the problem. I was in a accident from the rear a new car ran in back of me pushing me into another car, my car was fixed by me (2008)cost 700 dollars included paint hood and trunk lid. rear bumper thats all.no damage or body to frame. the car that hit me was a new 2002 crown victoria that car was not driveable
AmyBeth4,05/24/2009
I drove my '93 car off the showroom floor in August of '93. It has 157,000 miles on it and still runs great. (Had to replace both axels, a couple of fuel injectors and the starter over the years.) Still on the ORIGINAL clutch. I've never seen a more reliable car in my life. Lots of stupid minor breakdowns, like the center console latch, the driver's sun visor and the FM portion of the radio barely works anymore. I'd take a working, reliable engine over all of that any day.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Nissan Altima features & specs
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Altima
Related Used 1993 Nissan Altima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019