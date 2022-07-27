What is the Nautilus?

Midsize SUVs are the lifeblood of most automotive brands, and in the world of Lincoln Motor Co. that responsibility falls to the Nautilus. This five-seat, four-door crossover shares a platform and powertrain with the Ford Edge, with some added luxury and ownership perks to appeal to upscale buyers. The Nautilus is stacked up against formidable rivals such as the Acura RDX, Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz GLC — not to mention the Genesis GV70, the Edmunds Top Rated Small Luxury SUV for 2022. Unfortunately for Lincoln, the Nautilus has struggled to make an impression in this crowded field, and now its time is up.

The 2023 Nautilus marks the end of its line, as Lincoln will cease production of the SUV once this model year is over. Its demise coincides with the end of Ford Edge production but also speaks to Lincoln's difficulties in the midsize luxury SUV space. The Nautilus is quiet, comfortable and even reasonably powerful with its optional turbocharged V6 engine, but it can't match the modern refinement of many rivals available at similar prices. Because the Nautilus is on its way out, we don't foresee any major changes coming to the SUV during its swan-song year. A standard four-cylinder engine with 250 horsepower should be offered alongside the aforementioned 335-hp turbo V6 under the hood, and an impressive 13.2-inch central touchscreen is likely to return on every trim. Stay tuned for an official list of standard and optional features when it becomes available.