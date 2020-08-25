Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 69,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,591
Tomball Ford - Tomball / Texas
Come see this 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Genesis Coupe features the following options: OPTION GROUP 01, IPOD/USB CABLE, IBIZA BLUE, CARGO MAT, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy -inc: Euro flange wheel lip, silver-painted aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, and Trip Computer. Stop by and visit us at Tomball Ford, 22702 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KDXEU117092
Stock: EU117092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 29,728 miles
$15,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2dr 2dr V6 3.8L Automatic Grand Touring with Blk Lth features a 3.8L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Santiago Silver with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ7EU114055
Stock: 114055RA7163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 72,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH, REAR PARKING AID, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 5 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 25 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS, Driven Only 18029 miles per year!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJXEU118424
Stock: EU118424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 60,363 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,900
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Presenting our 2014 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 R-Spec Coupe in Tsukuba Red. Motivated by a 3.8 Liter V6 offering 348hp while paired to a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive coupe is a blast to drive as it manages near 27mpg on the highway while showing off great-looking wheels, fog lights, bold LED taillights, a rear spoiler, sunroof, and deep-tinted windows. Red Brembo calipers and limited-slip differential prove your daily commute is not enough. You are ready for the track! Open the door to our 3.8 R-Spec and you'll see the fine details continue into the sporty well-designed cockpit. You will certainly feel as though the seats were made for you with its generous black leather bolsters, heated front seats, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls will help keep your eyes on the curves ahead. With its 5-star crash ratings from the NHTSA, enthusiasts no longer have to sacrifice safety when driving the Hyundai Genesis. From the exotic styling to the unexpected howl of the 3.8 R-Spec, this Genesis Coupe is impressive. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ3EU115459
Stock: EU115459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 79,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,998
Friendly Chevrolet - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Empire State Gray 2.0T 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Manual RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD3EU120092
Stock: T120092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 40,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,899
Ken Garff Hyundai Southtowne - Sandy / Utah
Clean CARFAX, ****VERY VERY CLEAN GENESIS COUPE 2.0T*** Leather Interior, Heated Seats.Ken Garff Hyundai Southtowne is pumped up to offer this superb 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. 2.0T RWD Odometer is 39872 miles below market average!17/27 City/Highway MPGBuy with confidence from Ken Garff Hyundai. Don't be fooled by used car dealers that buy the vehicles that don't pass our stringent 150 point inspection. We take pride in selling better cars for less. We check our prices daily to guarantee you the best value around. That is why people fly in from all over the country to take advantage of our great cars at great prices..Reviews: * Adept handling; spirited acceleration; good value. Source: Edmunds * Hyundai has artfully crafted the 2014 Genesis Coupe, bringing skill and refine back to sports coupe family. The front fascia design balances form and function while amping up the coupe's bold attitude. Adding to this you will see the dual, asymmetrical chrome exhaust tips, LED tail lights and available 19-inch dark graphite-finish alloy wheels. The 2.0-liter engine with Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) gets an added boost from a twin-scroll turbocharger and a larger intercooler. The results are 274 hp. on premium fuel. The 3.8-liter V6 features Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) and (D-CVVT), creating low-end torque and high-end power. To go along with its responsive, free-revving character and throaty rumble, the V6 engine has a high-performance intake and exhaust system for more power at all engine speeds. Best of all, its peak performance is an impressive 348hp. An 8-speed electronic automatic transmission with lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC and paddle shifters are available on both the 2.0 and 3.8 Genesis Coupe models. A close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission is standard. Take a seat and enjoy the space that most coupes can't offer. With 10 cubic feet of space, you'll never have to worry about having room for friends and luggage. Look around to see a well-planned cockpit that eliminates distractions. There are generous sport seat bolsters and a sport shift knob that feels like they were made for you; Standard is Bluetooth and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls. Available are a navigation system with 7-inch touchscreen; a 360-watt Infinity audio system with 10 speakers, external amplifier and subwoofer; and Blue Link. Strategically placed crumple zones, 6 airbags and side-impact door beams offer protection. Plus a full complement of active safety features including Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Traction Control System (TCS) help keep you out of trouble and focused on the road ahead. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD0EU117067
Stock: 3YU2267B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 63,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **3.8 V6 GAS**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**INFINITY PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Heated Seats, **Premium Sound, 3.8L V6 DGI DOHC 24V Dual CVVT, 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Infinity AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/CD/MP3 Player, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Hyundai Genesis Ultimate RWD Luxury Coupe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ8EU118986
Stock: 30904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 63,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Gateway Kia of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival!Santiago Silver 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T RWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONICOdometer is 7712 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPG*Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer except license, tax, registration, tire fees (new vehicles), and documentation fee. Because errors may occur, please contact us before purchasing to verify options, incentives, discount offers and availability. Not responsible for errors or omissions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD9EU117892
Stock: Q8693A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 76,576 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,775
Frank Fletcher Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sherwood / Arkansas
Santiago Silver Hyundai Genesis Coupe ***BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE***, ***FRANK'S SPECIAL PRICING***, ***SUNROOF/MOONROOF***, Navigation System.Clean CARFAX.17/27 City/Highway MPG****Serving Arkansas communities for over 30 years****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD3EU118570
Stock: UDS11721A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 90,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Rise V Auto West - El Paso / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD7EU121343
Stock: 7319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,718 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$3,323 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Miami - Miami / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Mat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Ipod Cable Grey; Leather Seat Trim W/Grey Cloth Inserts Platinum Metallic Standard Equipment Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Hyundai Genesis Coupe makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Hyundai Genesis Coupe, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. More information about the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe: There was already a lot to like about the Hyundai. Genesis sport coupe. Now that the Korean automaker has refined its two powerplants with added power and efficiency, and added a slick 8-speed automatic to the mix, there's even more to recommend the Genesis. With rear-wheel drive, a firm and able suspension, and a price tag that's more than competitive with its Japanese and even European counterparts, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis is worth a good long look. Strengths of this model include new 8-speed automatic transmission, excellent road-holding, improved, more powerful engines lineup, superior warranty, and Fresh styling inside and out This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford Miami. AutoNation SPECIAL VALUE Vehicle -BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH OUR 5 -DAY -250 MILE MONEY BACK GURANTEE All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KDXDU108942
Stock: DU108942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 115,229 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$2,466 Below Market
Southern Kia Greenbrier - Chesapeake / Virginia
Platinum Metallic 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) w/Brake Assist, Auto Light Control w/Daytime Running Lights, BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Connectivity, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Manual Air Conditioning w/Outside Temp Display, Metalgrain & Chrome Interior Accents, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Player, Rear LED Taillights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Security system, Solar Glass, Sport-Tuned Suspension & Front Strut Brace, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Trip computer, Trip Computer & Multi-Information Display (MID), Variably intermittent wipers. When you buy from us you get our EXCLUSIVE Southern Hospitality Buyers Program. Value-added Benefits like LIFETIME Oil & Filter Changes, LIFETIME Va. State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program and Much, Much More! SAVE UP TO $3805 IN SERVICE WITH THESE VALUE ADDED BENEFITS! Recent Arrival! 17/27 City/Highway MPG CALL US, EMAIL US, CHAT WITH US, OR JUST STOP BY AND LET US SHOW YOU WHAT WE CAN DO FOR YOU TODAY!! Reviews: * Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD7DU086656
Stock: STK086656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 81,034 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,877
Huffines Chevrolet - Lewisville / Texas
2.0T trim. PRICED TO MOVE $400 below NADA Retail! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Satellite Radio. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING CarAndDriver.com's review says 'This sporty two-door is the outlier in Hyundai's rather reserved lineup.'. A GREAT VALUE This Genesis Coupe is priced $400 below NADA Retail. WHO WE ARE At Huffines we believe the vehicle buying process should be hassle free. We are willing to answer every question you might have during your search for the perfect vehicle. Huffines has been satisfying customers & forming lifetime friendships in the Greater Dallas area since 1924. 972-538-7050 Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KDXDU107452
Stock: 20SL0084B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 89,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995$797 Below Market
Auto Time Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ8DU102527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,991
AutoNation Hyundai Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Caspian Black Gray/Gray; Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. YOUR TIME IS VALUABLE.........GIVE AUTONATION HYUNDAI THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS !!! This Hyundai includes: CASPIAN BLACK GRAY/GRAY, LEATHER BOLSTER/CLOTH INSERT SEATING SURFACES Cloth Seats Leather Seats CARGO NET (PIO) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Genesis Coupe 3.8L Base is well maintained and has just 32,818mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8L Base. More information about the 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe: There is a lot to like about the Hyundai Genesis Coupe. Modern styling, a very powerful V6 engine and an available 8-speed transmission make a sporty, but everyday drivable combination. Starting at just under $27,000, the Genesis Coupe presents a package that offers an awful lot of performance for not a lot of money. The R-Spec model adds in sport-tuned suspension and a limited-slip differential turning the Genesis into a potent track-ready racer, with pricing still below $30k. This model sets itself apart with excellent road-holding, Fresh styling inside and out, 8-speed automatic transmission, and superior warranty AGAIN.......IT DOESNT TAKE 3 HOURS TO MAKE A PURCHASE ON YOUR NEXT VECHICLE PURCHASE.... GIVE AUTONATION THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KJ8FU130365
Stock: FU130365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 159,971 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,895$449 Below Market
Coughlin Chevrolet of Pataskala - Pataskala / Ohio
17/27 City/Highway MPGPlease call or e-mail first for the best and quickest information. Visit www.coughlinpataskala.com to see more of this store’s new and used vehicle inventory for sale. Price excludes tax, title, license and document fee. While we make every effort to prevent pricing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. Please contact dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD9DU086108
Stock: PA12224A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 43,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,892$678 Below Market
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate Caspian Black CARFAX One-Owner. Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate, 2D Coupe, V6, 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC, RWD, Caspian Black, Black. To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ9FU128203
Stock: 128203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 86,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,600$504 Below Market
Lexus of Greenville - Greenville / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX.Santiago Silver 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC V6Reviews:* Responsive handling; spirited acceleration; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ8FU121887
Stock: FU121887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Genesis Coupe searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Genesis Coupe
- 5(50%)
- 4(50%)
Related Hyundai Genesis Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Azera Edison NJ
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Fontana CA
- Used Hyundai Azera Paterson NJ
- Used Hyundai Azera Fremont CA
- Used Hyundai Accent Pompano Beach FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Stone Mountain GA
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Hollywood FL
- Used Hyundai Equus Tampa FL
- Used Hyundai Accent Brownsville TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra Mcallen TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2016 Denver CO
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2010 Arlington TX
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2016 Pittsburgh PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento