Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Mat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Ipod Cable Grey; Leather Seat Trim W/Grey Cloth Inserts Platinum Metallic Standard Equipment Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Hyundai Genesis Coupe makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Hyundai Genesis Coupe, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. More information about the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe: There was already a lot to like about the Hyundai. Genesis sport coupe. Now that the Korean automaker has refined its two powerplants with added power and efficiency, and added a slick 8-speed automatic to the mix, there's even more to recommend the Genesis. With rear-wheel drive, a firm and able suspension, and a price tag that's more than competitive with its Japanese and even European counterparts, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis is worth a good long look. Strengths of this model include new 8-speed automatic transmission, excellent road-holding, improved, more powerful engines lineup, superior warranty, and Fresh styling inside and out This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford Miami. AutoNation SPECIAL VALUE Vehicle -BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH OUR 5 -DAY -250 MILE MONEY BACK GURANTEE All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: KMHHT6KDXDU108942

Stock: DU108942

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020