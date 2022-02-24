What is the Cayenne?

There's a case to be made that the Porsche Cayenne is the most perfect vehicle you can buy. Don't believe us? Even the base Cayenne offers rapid acceleration and impressive handling attributes, and that's before you consider the sporty GTS or bonkers-fast Turbo S E-Hybrid. At the same time, the Cayenne offers plenty of passenger and cargo space, and the genuinely comfortable ride is shocking given its performance abilities. Dollar for dollar (and you will be handing over many of them for the Cayenne), this Porsche is one of the most well-rounded vehicles on the market.

Recent spy photos have shown a mild face-lift to the exterior and a few updates to the interior for the 2023 Cayenne. The horizontal strakes on the grille are more prominent than before, and there are no more air inlets on the lower portion of the front bumper. Inside, the Cayenne sports the toggle shifter first seen on the current-generation 911, and the haptic touch panel on the center console appears to be smaller than in the existing Cayenne.

Prospective buyers looking to get the latest and greatest version of Porsche's popular midsize SUV might want to wait until the 2023 Cayenne is unveiled. If you're in the market for a luxury crossover now, however, the 2022 Porsche Cayenne should be one of the first vehicles you take for a test drive.