Used 2017 BMW M4 for Sale Near Me
- 14,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,489$6,817 Below Market
Fields BMW South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program.CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 14,391! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound System, Rear Air. CLICK NOW! WHY BUY FROM FIELDS BMW? Fields BMW South Orlando has a friendly and helpful sales staff, highly skilled mechanics, and multiple automotive industry awards. Our mission is to make every customer a customer for life, by consistently providing world-class service at our new and used BMW dealerships. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'The M4 drives a lot like a sports car. It accelerates with potency, turns sharply and stops quickly.' -Edmunds.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C53HK708928
Stock: S9D73447A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 35,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,590$5,770 Below Market
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 35,079! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, WHEELS: 19' X 9' FRONT 19' X 10' RE... MOONROOF KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers, Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, Wireless Charging, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M-DOUBLE CLUTCH Drivelogic, WHEELS: 19' X 9' FRONT 19' X 10' REAR Light alloy double-spoke, style 437M, Tires: 255/35R19 Front 275/35R19 Rear Mixed performance, MOONROOF. BMW M4 Coupe with Silverstone Metallic exterior and Silverstone Extended Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'The M4 drives a lot like a sports car. It accelerates with potency, turns sharply and stops quickly.'. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C58HK709119
Stock: FHK709119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 19,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,386$4,795 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2017 BMW M4 NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A.. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6100 miles below market average! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C50HK709342
Stock: 20586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 30,921 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,800$5,073 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2017 BMW M4 Competition Coupe,*Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior over Black Extended Merino Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $80,200.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Competition Package (Originally $4,750),*Extended Shadowline Exterior Trim, Adaptive M Sport Differential,20-Inch M Sport Aluminum Wheels,*Executive Package (Originally $3,600),*Head-Up Display, Rear-View Camera, Park Distance Control,Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers, Wireless Charging,*Driving Assistance Plus Package (Originally $1,700),*Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side and Top-View Cameras,*Power Rear Sunshade (Originally $350),**M Double Clutch Automatic Transmission (Originally $2,900),**Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior Paint** (Originally $700),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Touchscreen Color Monitor,Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Head-Up Display,Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio with In-Dash CD/MP3-Player, Enhanced USB, Wireless Charging,600 Watt Harman/Kardon Premium Surround Sound System, WiFi Hotspot,BMW Teleservices, BMW Assist eCall, Connected App Compatibility,Enhanced Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Sport Heated Steering Wheel with Cruise/Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Look Gear Shift Knob,Heated Power Leather Front Sport Seats with Side Bolster Support, Adjustable Front Armrest,Power Rear Seat Easy Entry, Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats,Dual-Zone Automatic Front Air Conditioner with Air Filtration,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Black Chrome Interior Accents, Power Rear Sunshade,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Projector Beam Headlights with Retractable Headlight Washers,Adaptive Light Control, Daytime Running Lights, LED Brakelights,Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Speed-Sensing Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,Extended Shadowline Exterior Trim,3.0L M Twin-Power Turbocharged 444 HP 6-Cylinder Engine with Start-Stop Function,7-Speed M Double Clutch Automatic Transmission,Adaptive M Sport Tuned Suspension,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Black Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch M Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C55HK709921
Stock: 13745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 36,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,000$6,649 Below Market
Ourisman Fairfax Toyota - Fairfax / Virginia
2017 BMW M4 RWD, NAVIGATION, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, MUSIC STREAMING THROUGH BLUE TOOTH, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Convertible HardTop, Delay-off headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Remote keyless entry.Our best available bank and credit union financing!This vehicle also qualifies for the Ourisman Buyer's Edge, a non-factory warranty which guarantees the engine of your vehicle for as long as you own it!! The only requirement is that you get the factory recommended services done at one of our Virginia facilities. Please call one of our sales managers at 703-359-1010 for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3U9C33HP971033
Stock: 183502A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 22,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,773$4,811 Below Market
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- HARD TO FIND 6-SPEED MANUAL - THE PERFECT COMBINATION OF SPARTS CAR PERFORMANCE AND EVERY DAY LIVABILITY - 444 HP - FACTORY WARRANTY APPLIES -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C57HK709600
Stock: DG2425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 27,429 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,900
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot.Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION / EXECUTIVE PACKAGE / LIGHTING AND DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE** original sticker price was $79K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1350313-2017-bmw-m4 **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C30HA014024
Stock: B4024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,028 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$54,977$5,210 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
RARE COMPETITION PKG / LOADED WITH EVERY OPTION / CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / ONLY 16,000 MILES / MSRP $84,000 / BMW FACTORY WARRANTY / COMPETITION PKG $4750 / BLACK FULL MERINO LEATHER $2550 / EXECUTIVE PKG $3600 / LIGHTING PKG $1900 / M-DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION $2900 / 20 INCH M 666 MULTI-SPOKE WHEELS / POWER SUNROOF / SIDE & TOP VIEW CAMERAS / PARK ASSISTANT / HEADS UP DISPLAY / HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND / SIRIUS XM / ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL2017 BMW M4 3.0L I6 RWD 7-Speed Automatic, Silverstone Metallic, Black w/Full Merino Leather Upholstery, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic High Beams, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Executive Package, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lighting Package, Lumbar Support Delete, M Competition Package, Memory seat, Moonroof, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Security system, Side & Top View Cameras, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20 x 9 Front/20 x 10 Rear, Wireless Charging.Odometer is 3986 miles below market average!Our goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C55HK708896
Stock: CPR3744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 14,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,800$3,906 Below Market
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP : $82,580.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO/50K MILES (04/03/2021) DEMO EXTENSION WARRANTY( 3 MO/ 5K MI) 1 OWNER!! - ///M Competition Package - Executive Package - Driver Assistance Plus - ///M Double Clutch Transmission - Navigation System - Harman Kardon Surround Sound - Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler - LED Door Projector - **Carfax Certified Vehicle** Our beautiful 2017 BMW ///M4 Coupe comes equipped with: - Competition Package - - 20” ///M Design Wheels - Shadow Line Exterior Trim - Front Sport Seats - Power Upgraded to 444hp - Adaptive ///M Suspension - Active Differential - Dynamic Stability Controls - Executive Package - - Head-Up Display - Rear View Camera - Park Distance Control - Wireless Charging - Heated Steering Wheel - Retractable Headlight Washers - Driver Assistance Plus - - Active Blind Spot Detection - Side & Top View Cameras - Speed Limit Information - Active Driving Assistant - Stand Alone Options - - Navigation System with TouchPad - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - ///M Double Clutch Transmission - Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler - Harman Kardon Surround Sound - LED Door Projector - Power Rear Sunshades - Wifi HotSpot - Heated Front Seats - Power Front Seats - Alarm System - Adjustable front Armrest - Auto Dimming Mirrors - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Sirius Satellite Radio - Adaptive Light Control - Carbon Fiber Trim w/Black Chrome - BMW Assist eCall - BMW TeleServices - Remote Services - ConnectedDrive Services - Enhanced Bluetooth & USB - Connected App Compatibility THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C50HK709034
Stock: 6575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 17,835 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,660$1,893 Below Market
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2017 BMW M4 Base Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C50HK709728
Stock: E7626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 24,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$53,990$3,030 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 16 Speakers, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Automatic temperature control, Competition Package (7MA), Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Lighting Package, M Competition Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 20" x 9" Front/20" x 10" Rear, Wireless Charging. 2017 BMW M4 Black Sapphire Metallic RWD 3.0L I6Recent Arrival!Join The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C39HA014152
Stock: PIM6490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 26,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,900$3,077 Below Market
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP : $85,195.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO/50K MILES (02/05/2021) 1 OWNER!! - ///M Competition Package - Executive Package - Lighting Package - ///M Double Clutch Transmission - Navigation System - Harman Kardon Surround Sound - Moonroof - Power Rear Sunshade - Parking Assistant - **Carfax Certified Vehicle** Our beautiful 2017 BMW ///M4 Coupe comes equipped with: - Competition Package - - 20” ///M Design Wheels - Shadow Line Exterior Trim - Front Sport Seats - Power Upgraded to 444hp - Adaptive ///M Suspension - Active Differential - Dynamic Stability Controls - Executive Package - - Retractable Headlight Washers - Rear View Camera - Park Distance Control - Wireless Charging - Heated Steering Wheel - Head-Up Display - Lighting Package - - Adaptive Full LED Lights - Automatic High Beams - Stand Alone Options - - Parking Assistant - Side & Top View Cameras - Navigation System with TouchPad - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - ///M Double Clutch Transmission - Wifi Hotspot - Moonroof - Power Rear Sunshade - Alarm System - Harman Kardon Surround Sound - Adjustable front Armrest - Auto Dimming Mirrors - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Sirius Satellite Radio - Heated Front Seats - Power Front Seats - BMW Assist eCall - BMW TeleServices - Remote Services - ConnectedDrive Services - Fineline Anthracite Wood Trim - Enhanced Bluetooth & USB - Connected App Compatibility THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C55HK709739
Stock: 6199PSALESPENDING
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-28-2020
- 13,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,491$1,791 Below Market
Abel Chevrolet Buick - Rio Vista / California
2017 BMW M4 Coupe 3.0L I6 7-Speed Automatic Low Miles!, Like New!, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Memory Package, Premium Sound Package, GREAT PRICE!!, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 16783 miles below market average! The 2017 BMW M4 comes with an excellent turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (425 hp, 406 lb-ft); a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic, integrated launch control; automatic rev-matching on downshifts; 18-inch alloy wheels with summer tires; an adaptive sport-tuned suspension (a standard, non-adaptive suspension is a no-cost option); an active locking differential; adaptive xenon headlights; a performance exhaust system with quad tailpipes; exclusive exterior body panels (including a 'powerdome' hood and wider rear fenders); power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors; keyless entry and ignition; dual-zone automatic climate control; leather upholstery; power front sport seats with heating; driver-seat memory settings and fold-down rear seatbacks. Standard tech equipment includes an 8.8-inch touchscreen with BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, Bluetooth, navigation, a suite of smartphone and online applications under the BMW ConnectedDrive banner, HD radio and satellite radio, a USB audio input and a CD player. Abel Chevrolet (driveabel.com) and Abel West Auto Center (abelwest.com) Traditional Values Since 1935. Over 80 Years and still doing business the right way! Excellent selection of New, Used, and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Many Financing Options available. Credit Challenged? We can help! We have great relationships with many lenders which allows us to offer financing that many others can't! We're here to help you get in the vehicle you want! At Abel, we do our best to offer you an unique experience when purchasing a New or Pre-Owned vehicle. Unlike traditional car dealers, we offer a non-pressured environment giving you the time and space to make an informed decision. Our advertised prices are our best deal upfront. No Games, just fair prices and outstanding customer service. We won't waste your time! Once you've found the Abel Vehicle you're looking for, on average, you'll go from test drive to driving home in less than an hour! When you visit one of our dealerships, you'll see that we carry only quality Cars, Trucks and Vans. We perform a complete Multi-Point inspection and complete all required services on all Pre-Owned Vehicles. Check the CarFax! All Used vehicles come with a free CarFax report. Serving all of Northern California and beyond. San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, Stockton, Rio Vista, Martinez, Lodi, Walnut Creek, Fairfield, Vallejo, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Oakley, Antioch, Brentwood, Walnut Grove, Discovery Bay, Oak Grove, Dixon, Vacaville, Napa, Contra Costa County, Solano County, Napa County, Yolo County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Sonoma County. 2017 BMW M4 Coupe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C52HK709679
Stock: 5383A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 19,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,598$1,403 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2017 BMW M4 NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A.. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4755 miles below market average! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3U9C31HP971175
Stock: 20740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2017 BMW M430,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,495$2,153 Below Market
Irvine BMW - Irvine / California
Low mileage, gorgeous color combination, very clean, BMW Certified with Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Navigation/GPS, Executive Package, Heated Seats, Park Distance Control, Rear view camera, Side and Top View Cameras, Lighting Package, CARFAX 1 Owner, ***RIGHT NOW BMW FINANCIAL IS OFFERING AGGRESSIVE FINANCING PROGRAMS ON CERTIFIED VEHICLES***, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Automatic temperature control, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Executive Package, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Lighting Package, Lumbar Support Delete, M Competition Package, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 20' x 9' Front/20' x 10' Rear, Wireless Charging. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace-of-mind. BMW Certified Pre-Owned: Covers you for 1 year/Unlimited miles* whichever comes first, after the expiration of the 4-year/50,000-mile New Vehicle/SAV Limited Warranty for a total of 5 years/Unlimited miles and up to 5 years of BMW Roadside Assistance and BMW AssistTM Emergency Call, which includes Automatic Collision Notification, and TeleService are included. From a dead battery or flat tire, to lock-out service, towing service and emergency valet service, BMW Roadside Assistance provides you on-the-road assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year ' even when someone else is driving your BMW. Also, BMW Roadside Assistance service representatives are always on hand to provide you with free, easy-to-read maps and directions. And for even greater peace of mind, BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with BMW AssistTM Emergency Call feature, which includes automatic collision notification and TeleService for the duration of Certification. Please call or stop by for a test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C5XHK709350
Stock: L37612
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 11,844 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,361
Audi Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Alpine White 2017 BMW M4 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 One Owner Car Fax, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, M Competition Package, Neck Warmer, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Wheels: 20' x 9' Front/20' x 10' Rear, Wireless Charging. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3U9C57HP970775
Stock: HP970775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 25,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,577$2,017 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / ONLY 25,400 MILES / MSRP WAS $78,600 / BMW WARRANTY / RARE RED LEATHER / BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC $700 / SAKIR-ORANGE RED LEATHER / 19 INCH BLK 437M WHEELS / M-DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION $2900 / LIGHTING PKG $1900 / EXECUTIVE PKG $3600 / DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PKG $17002017 BMW M4 3.0L I6 RWD 7-Speed Automatic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Sakhir Orange/Black w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic High Beams, Automatic temperature control, Driver Assistance Plus, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Executive Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Lighting Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed control, Speed Limit Info, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19 x 9 Fr & 19 x 10 Rr Blk, Wireless Charging.Our goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C5XHK710045
Stock: CPR3794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 13,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,999$2,177 Below Market
Audi Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 13,581! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, SILVERSTONE METALLIC, COMPETITION PACKAGE, Turbo Charged.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System. BMW M4 Coupe with Silverstone Metallic exterior and Black interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE: Tires: 265/30R20 Front & 285/30R20 Rear Mixed performance, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Engine: 3.0L Inline 6-Cylinder M TwinPower Turbo, automatic start/stop function w/444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Front/20" x 10" Rear Forged light alloy star-spoke, style 666M, M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Competition Package (7MA), Lumbar Support Delete, SILVERSTONE METALLIC. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "The M4 drives a lot like a sports car. It accelerates with potency, turns sharply and stops quickly.".MORE ABOUT USAt Audi Omaha, we are here to help you find the perfect Audi vehicle that fits your luxury, capacity and performance needs. Audi vehicles are engineered to provide an exhilarating driving experience with the best high-class characteristics and technology.Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C56HK709698
Stock: A027232Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
