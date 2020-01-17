Used 2017 BMW M4 for Sale Near Me

M4 Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Light Blue
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    14,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $51,489

    $6,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    35,079 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,590

    $5,770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in White
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    19,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,386

    $4,795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    30,921 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,800

    $5,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Light Brown
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    36,911 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,000

    $6,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Orange
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    22,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,773

    $4,811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    27,429 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,900

    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    16,028 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $54,977

    $5,210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    14,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,800

    $3,906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    17,835 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $55,660

    $1,893 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    24,264 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $53,990

    $3,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in White
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    26,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,900

    $3,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    13,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,491

    $1,791 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    19,792 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,598

    $1,403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW M4

    30,054 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,495

    $2,153 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in White
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    11,844 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $55,361

    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Black
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    25,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $55,577

    $2,017 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M4 in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW M4

    13,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,999

    $2,177 Below Market
    Details

  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M4
  4. Used 2017 BMW M4

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M4

Read recent reviews for the BMW M4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Fun to drive but controls not intuitive
joe maslar,11/22/2016
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Beautiful Car and GREAT to drive. I ended up picking this mainly because I wanted a hard-top convertible with some power. This car drives great, is comfortable, and great with the top down. Overall, I'm happy with the purchase but am a little annoyed by some things that don't make sense to me, a lot related to difficult function controls. I've only had it about a month so part of this might be just adjusting to BMW ways. First of all, it isn't possible to put this car into PARK without turning off the car. So weird and annoying if you want to be SURE that it is in PARK. It switches to park automatically if turning off the car in Drive or Reverse, but otherwise you can only put it into NEUTRAL and set the parking brake if you want to sit idle, or turn it off and turn it back on. Also, the lack of touch for the screen interface is inefficient for entering addresses, and the finger spelling on the console control knob is not a good replacement--much easier to tap out a number on a screen than trace each individual number/letter. Also, the volume control is only on the dash or on the right side of the steering wheel--this means if you have your hand on the console knob controlling your nav/media, driving with your left hand, you have to move your right hand from the console knob to the dash or the steering wheel. The car has options for comfort suspension for daily driving but there isn't a way to make that a default--it always goes back to the more rigid SPORT option so that you have to reselect each time you start the car for COMFORT. There are other little things like the toggle for the hard-top requires you to pull BACK to put the top UP/Forward, and push Forward to put the top down/back -- just not intuitive. LOTS of media options but difficult to sort out. Anyway, I'll stop with these things since overall it's a very nice car with AMAZING driving profile, which is what most people might be looking for and the little things might not matter. It's my primary car so the daily use things are a little annoying to me. As far as hard-topped convertible with power, I think this is the only good choice. I was considering going Mercedes C63 Coupe but didn't test-drive it since I still wanted the convertible.
Report abuse
