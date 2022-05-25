What is the Jeep Grand Cherokee L?

Ever wish your Jeep Grand Cherokee came with a third row? Or that it could store more stuff on the way to the lake, tailgate or airport? Great news: Jeep will now sell you a different yet staggeringly similar vehicle. The Grand Cherokee L comes with a 121.7-inch wheelbase, allowing for a third row and the same suite of features buyers enjoy on the Grand Cherokee.

Does that come with trade-offs? Sure! We think the V6 engine is a little underwhelming and outward visibility is poor, but the SUV remains one of the more off-road capable in the category. Don't expect major changes for the 2023 model year given the vehicle's relative newness — the L was introduced in 2021 and the Grand Cherokee was recently redesigned.

And it is a stout category. The Grand Cherokee L faces off against the Edmunds Top Rated SUV, the Kia Telluride, and other tough customers including the Hyundai Palisade and the Honda Pilot. Jeep added optional technology packages for the 2022 model year, and while there were whispers of a Trailhawk trim for 2023 they've remained just that — whispers.