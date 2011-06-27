Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,830
|$3,623
|$4,064
|Clean
|$2,522
|$3,232
|$3,625
|Average
|$1,904
|$2,452
|$2,748
|Rough
|$1,286
|$1,671
|$1,870
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,205
|$5,366
|$6,011
|Clean
|$3,746
|$4,788
|$5,362
|Average
|$2,828
|$3,632
|$4,064
|Rough
|$1,911
|$2,475
|$2,766
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,544
|$5,129
|$6,000
|Clean
|$3,157
|$4,576
|$5,352
|Average
|$2,384
|$3,471
|$4,056
|Rough
|$1,611
|$2,366
|$2,761
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,031
|$11,011
|$12,656
|Clean
|$7,155
|$9,825
|$11,290
|Average
|$5,402
|$7,452
|$8,557
|Rough
|$3,650
|$5,079
|$5,823
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,051
|$5,619
|$6,485
|Clean
|$3,609
|$5,014
|$5,784
|Average
|$2,725
|$3,803
|$4,384
|Rough
|$1,841
|$2,592
|$2,984
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,566
|$7,280
|$8,230
|Clean
|$4,959
|$6,495
|$7,341
|Average
|$3,744
|$4,927
|$5,564
|Rough
|$2,530
|$3,358
|$3,787