What is the Passport?

The Honda Passport captures the current state of the SUV market in a nutshell. As more people gravitate toward larger crossovers, Honda needed another vehicle in the lineup to squeeze between the midsize CR-V and the three-row Pilot. That vehicle is the Passport, essentially a Pilot that lost its third row and added some off-road capability. It's also a spacious and comfortable family SUV that feels good on the road.

The Passport has a high ground clearance, a comfortable ride, and an available all-wheel-drive system that make it an excellent vehicle for road trips and camping excursions. There is also an impressive collection of technology features, from an optional 10-speaker audio system to standard adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. These attributes, combined with a strong V6 engine and loads of cargo space, help make the Passport our top-ranked midsize SUV.

We even added a Passport to our long-term test fleet, and the big crossover proved to be every bit the adventure vehicle we expected during our year of driving it. However, there were some hiccups — the adaptive cruise control and other collision mitigation features felt somewhat crude compared to systems in other vehicles at this price. And we experienced infotainment crashes that eventually required Honda to issue a recall and fix the problem with a software update. In total, though, the Passport is a leader in its class and even a good alternative to larger adventurous vehicles such as the Kia Telluride and Subaru Ascent.