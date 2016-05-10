Used 2010 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me
- 178,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$3,998$1,484 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Sanford - Sanford / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats 26H Touring Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 4-Speed Automatic Vlp Transmission Bright White Dark Slate Gray; Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Chrysler includes: 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE High Output V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chrysler 300 Touring. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2010 Chrysler 300: The 300 is actually very affordable in its base-model form and much more distinctive than other mid-size sedans. It can be optioned with a host of cool entertainment and information features that aren't offered on mainstream sedans as well. In stretched Executive form, the 300C is luxurious enough for limousine duty, while other 300C models don't skimp on traditional luxury either. The 300C's styling hasn't changed significantly in several years now and yet it's still a head-turner. Finally, the 300C SRT8 is well worth considering for those who want a weekend track toy that they can drive on the commute every day--in comfort. Strengths of this model include stretched executive model, Athletic V8 engines, roomy interior, available all-wheel drive, comfortable ride, and serious track-ready performance from SRT8 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA5CV4AH289979
Stock: AH289979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 98,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,788$1,764 Below Market
Boardwalk Honda - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
We are excited to offer this 2010 Chrysler 300.Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Chrysler 300 has very low mileage making it a rare find.Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chrysler 300 300C Hemi is a perfect addition to any home.More information about the 2010 Chrysler 300:The 300 is actually very affordable in its base-model form and much more distinctive than other mid-size sedans. It can be optioned with a host of cool entertainment and information features that aren't offered on mainstream sedans as well. In stretched Executive form, the 300C is luxurious enough for limousine duty, while other 300C models don't skimp on traditional luxury either. The 300C's styling hasn't changed significantly in several years now and yet it's still a head-turner. Finally, the 300C SRT8 is well worth considering for those who want a weekend track toy that they can drive on the commute every day--in comfort.This model sets itself apart with stretched executive model, Athletic V8 engines, roomy interior, available all-wheel drive, comfortable ride, and serious track-ready performance from SRT8We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 C HEMI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA6CT1AH158271
Stock: AH158271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 95,397 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$6,950$1,758 Below Market
Craige Motor Co - Durham / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA5CV4AH290002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,999$1,690 Below Market
Luxe Autos - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA5CV9AH241457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,823 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,988
Ballas Buick GMC - Toledo / Ohio
This used 2010 Chrysler 300-Series in Toledo, OHIO is worth a look. It might be older than three years, but it's style and grace is still relevant today. The 2010 Chrysler 300-Series offers drivers BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC , 26H TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L HO V6 engine, 4-speed VLP auto trans , 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION and 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE . It's a 6 cylinder Bright Silver Metallic car that gives drivers more control over the road. With 99,823 miles and priced at $6,988.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Ballas Buick GMC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA5CV3AH284613
Stock: 200248A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 125,351 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,995
Mach Motors - Pease / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 C with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CK6CT9AH331273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$13,995$964 Below Market
Graham Used Car Outlet - Mansfield / Ohio
AWD. Here at Graham Used Car Outlet we have great prices, great vehicles and great service. All of our trades are fully serviced and go through a full safety inspection. We also have financing for everyone with over 52 banks available. Credit problems are no problem here with Buy Here Pay Here available on vehicles $9,995.00 and under. Starting with $1000.00 down. EVERY ONE RIDES AT GRAHAM USED CAR OUTLET WERE YOUR JUST ONE CLICK AWAY FROM BUYING TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 C with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CK6CT3AH133305
Stock: P11457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 96,616 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,900$695 Below Market
Graff Chevrolet Bay City - Bay City / Michigan
This used 2010 Chrysler 300-Series in Bay City, MICHIGAN is a steal at its price. It might be older than three years, but it's style and grace is still relevant today. It's a 6 cylinder Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl car that is easy on the eyes and easy to drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA5CV1AH123354
Stock: 20-30650B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 166,314 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,900
Valentine Motor Company - District Heights / Maryland
Check out this gently-used 2010 Chrysler 300 we recently got in. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chrysler 300 Touring. Find the quickest driving route in this Chrysler 300 Touring using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2010 Chrysler 300: The 300 is actually very affordable in its base-model form and much more distinctive than other mid-size sedans. It can be optioned with a host of cool entertainment and information features that aren't offered on mainstream sedans as well. In stretched Executive form, the 300C is luxurious enough for limousine duty, while other 300C models don't skimp on traditional luxury either. The 300C's styling hasn't changed significantly in several years now and yet it's still a head-turner. Finally, the 300C SRT8 is well worth considering for those who want a weekend track toy that they can drive on the commute every day--in comfort. Strengths of this model include stretched executive model, Athletic V8 engines, roomy interior, available all-wheel drive, comfortable ride, and serious track-ready performance from SRT8 Internet special price is based on one-time customer payment or with qualifying credit. Actual price and finance charges may vary. Price does not include tax, tag or dealer processing fee. https://youtu.be/rRUAk_2oIy0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA5CVXAH195704
Stock: VAL195704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 138,958 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA5CV7AH320142
Stock: m46320142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 108,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,195
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CK5CV3AH188977
Stock: 188977A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,711 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,990
LEONARD EVANS CARS - Wenatchee / Washington
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to Leonard Evans Used Cars Superstore. <b>Equipment</b> Quickly unlock the Chrysler 300 with keyless entry. This vehicle comes with power adjustable seat to get your seat just right for you. Power seats are a must! It has a V6, 3.5L high output engine. This large car has an automatic transmission. Light weight alloy wheels on the vehicle are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This model features cruise control for long trips. Relax on the road in this this 2010 Chrysler 300 . This large car is great for more passenger room and comfort. The luggage space is sure to fit all your bags. Average MPG City 17 Hwy 23
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA5CV8AH232250
Stock: 232250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 141,004 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This sharp 2010 Chrysler 300 with AWD is a nice car with that distinctive look. It does come fully equipped with fog lights, rear defrost, sunroof, wheels-alloy, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, CD player, air conditioning, cruise control, intermittent wipers, leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, heated seats, navigation system, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, 4 wheel disc brakes, traction control, vehicle anti-theft, tachometer, trip odometer, 12V power outlet, automatic on floor, floormats, steering wheel cruise controls, vanity mirrors, AWD, and power steering. Stop in today to drive your next new car and to speak to one of our sales professionals! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CK5CV2AH262728
Stock: 13723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 97,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,195
Copple Chevrolet GMC - Louisville / Nebraska
2010 Chrysler 300 Touring Signature Series 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output AWD 5-Speed Automatic AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROL, MP3, IPOD ADAPTER, POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NON-SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO, AWD/4X4/ALL WHEEL DRIVE/4WD. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : ** 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 25984 miles below market average! Visit us at www.copplecars.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CK5CV3AH319003
Stock: 17697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 99,968 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,900
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Only 99968 Miles! Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Chrysler 300 delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/215 engine powering this Automatic transmission. DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION.*This Chrysler 300 Comes Equipped with These Options *26H TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L HO V6 engine 4-speed VLP auto trans 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE Variable intermittent windshield wipers Trunk lamp Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp Tip start ignition Tilt/telescoping steering column Supplemental front & rear side curtain airbags Speed sensitive pwr door locks Speed control.* Stop By Today *Stop by SKCO Automotive located at 7354 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA5CV4AH265844
Stock: 265844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,306 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This 2010 Chrysler 300 has a roomy interior, available long-wheelbase model, impressive luxury and performance for the price. The sunroof, chrome wheels, leather interior, and navigation system all add nicely to this car. It also comes equipped with fog lights, rear defrost, sunroof, wheels-chrome, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, CD player, air conditioning, cruise control, intermittent wipers, leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, heated seats, navigation system, roof airbags, satellite radio, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, 4 wheel disc brakes, traction control, vehicle anti-theft, tachometer, trip odometer, 12V power outlet, automatic on floor, floormats, steering wheel cruise controls, vanity mirrors, and power steering. Stop in today to drive your next new car and to speak to one f our sales professionals!! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA5CV0AH135401
Stock: 13702R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-30-2019
- 190,181 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,300
Frank Leta Honda - O Fallon / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 2010 Chrysler 300 Limited 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 4-Speed Automatic VLP Black Clearcoat RWD 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Experience Car Buying Made Simple, at Frank Leta. Enjoy upfront pricing and interact with non-commission product specialists for a pressure free deal. Find out more at www.frankletahonda.com! Free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 Limited Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CA3CV8AH141290
Stock: AD202A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 72,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,337
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to The Sharpest Rides. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on it. <b>Vehicle Details</b> It is fun to drive! The interior and exterior are in good condition. <b>Equipment</b> The Chrysler 300C has a V8, 5.7L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> The leather seats in this unit are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. With a moon roof that lets more light into it and makes the interior feel more spacious. W/Navigation system to keep you on the right path at all times. The Sharpest Rides‘s customer loyalty program is designed to ensure customers are rewarded for repeat business and inviting their friends to shop at The Sharpest Rides.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler 300 C with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CK6CT1AH147204
Stock: S46978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
