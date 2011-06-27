Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
320 Bluetec

New diesel rocks, 04/23/2010
32 of 32 people found this review helpful

Bought an '08 Bluetec with 15,500 miles in March 2010. Excellent vehicle. Smooth, quiet, excellent mileage, plenty of power. Very smooth shifting vehicle. This is my 3rd Mercedes, by far the best (previous was an '83 300td (junk), e300 (pretty good). I have owed Lexus (IS300) and 5 series BMW and like this better. Many other vehicles along the way and this is the best. Package 2 with keyless go, fold down rear seat and the full moon roof. 19 miles one way to work, mostly freeway with some stop and go downtown and I see 36 mpg routinely. Not a big NAV user but have found this nav system to be a challenge. Logic is not intuitive but you do figure it out with some focused effort.

"Finest engineering MB car...."

inftell, 08/08/2014
66 of 69 people found this review helpful

I owned 2008 E-350 class. I have maintain this car perfectly. Since purchasing the car I had several annoying problems which where fixed at the MB dealer ship at inflated prices. However the last episode was the Break down of the car REAR DIFFERENTIAL AT$4300.- COST.This is an extreme case of part breakdown which can not be justified especially when buying "fine engineering car....."

Mercedes E-350 2008 Accident

forego, 10/07/2014
46 of 48 people found this review helpful

Best Safe Highway Car I ever owned. Recently in terrible accident with semi truck on I-10 just outside of Phoenix, I believe the E-350 2008 not only save our lives but we all walked away without series injury. Looking to buy same model and year again. Great highway gas mileage with power.

Perfect Balance of Sports and Luxury

Alex Siu, 12/04/2008
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

I have had the car for a while now, and this car is really fun to drive.Lexus's cars are rediculously reliable but they're not sports cars, they dont have much passion in them. BMW are very sporty by nature, but the interior lacks luxury and the iDrive doesn't help. Audi's interior are first rate, but the performance lags behind most of its competitors. The E350 is accelerates smooth and swiftly, and the engine is also extremely responsive. It also incorporates everyday practicality. This interior is absolutely beautiful, Mercedes understands how to incorporate chrome to make the interior look modren and stylish while still retaining the classic Mercedes interior look. Its Just a great car!

Best Mercedes I've Owned!

MB4U, 10/31/2010
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

Hello, The First Mercedes I had was a Silver 1998 Mercedes Benz E-Class. I thought it was a very nice car. So, I went out and bought a Black 2002 Mercedes Benz S-Class. I was the first one at that dealer to have the 2002. It was a very nice car, but reliable-not. So I went back and forth between BMW X5 and 5 series and Lexus LS and GX. I had all of those. So in 2008 I bought the E- Class. It was amazing! The greatest Mercedes I've ever had. Now I am going out to buy my wife a ML or GL. Thanks MB

