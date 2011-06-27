Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

320 Bluetec New diesel rocks , 04/23/2010 32 of 32 people found this review helpful Bought an '08 Bluetec with 15,500 miles in March 2010. Excellent vehicle. Smooth, quiet, excellent mileage, plenty of power. Very smooth shifting vehicle. This is my 3rd Mercedes, by far the best (previous was an '83 300td (junk), e300 (pretty good). I have owed Lexus (IS300) and 5 series BMW and like this better. Many other vehicles along the way and this is the best. Package 2 with keyless go, fold down rear seat and the full moon roof. 19 miles one way to work, mostly freeway with some stop and go downtown and I see 36 mpg routinely. Not a big NAV user but have found this nav system to be a challenge. Logic is not intuitive but you do figure it out with some focused effort. Report Abuse

"Finest engineering MB car...." inftell , 08/08/2014 66 of 69 people found this review helpful I owned 2008 E-350 class. I have maintain this car perfectly. Since purchasing the car I had several annoying problems which where fixed at the MB dealer ship at inflated prices. However the last episode was the Break down of the car REAR DIFFERENTIAL AT$4300.- COST.This is an extreme case of part breakdown which can not be justified especially when buying "fine engineering car....."

Mercedes E-350 2008 Accident forego , 10/07/2014 46 of 48 people found this review helpful Best Safe Highway Car I ever owned. Recently in terrible accident with semi truck on I-10 just outside of Phoenix, I believe the E-350 2008 not only save our lives but we all walked away without series injury. Looking to buy same model and year again. Great highway gas mileage with power.

Perfect Balance of Sports and Luxury Alex Siu , 12/04/2008 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I have had the car for a while now, and this car is really fun to drive.Lexus's cars are rediculously reliable but they're not sports cars, they dont have much passion in them. BMW are very sporty by nature, but the interior lacks luxury and the iDrive doesn't help. Audi's interior are first rate, but the performance lags behind most of its competitors. The E350 is accelerates smooth and swiftly, and the engine is also extremely responsive. It also incorporates everyday practicality. This interior is absolutely beautiful, Mercedes understands how to incorporate chrome to make the interior look modren and stylish while still retaining the classic Mercedes interior look. Its Just a great car!