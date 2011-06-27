Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 4MATIC Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,435
|$3,263
|$3,733
|Clean
|$2,186
|$2,928
|$3,344
|Average
|$1,687
|$2,259
|$2,568
|Rough
|$1,189
|$1,590
|$1,791
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,901
|$3,783
|$4,286
|Clean
|$2,604
|$3,395
|$3,840
|Average
|$2,010
|$2,620
|$2,949
|Rough
|$1,416
|$1,844
|$2,057
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,517
|$10,869
|$12,754
|Clean
|$6,748
|$9,755
|$11,427
|Average
|$5,209
|$7,526
|$8,774
|Rough
|$3,670
|$5,297
|$6,121
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,401
|$3,468
|$4,070
|Clean
|$2,156
|$3,113
|$3,646
|Average
|$1,664
|$2,401
|$2,800
|Rough
|$1,172
|$1,690
|$1,953
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,706
|$3,851
|$4,496
|Clean
|$2,429
|$3,456
|$4,028
|Average
|$1,875
|$2,666
|$3,093
|Rough
|$1,321
|$1,877
|$2,158
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,030
|$4,261
|$4,955
|Clean
|$2,720
|$3,824
|$4,440
|Average
|$2,099
|$2,950
|$3,409
|Rough
|$1,479
|$2,077
|$2,378
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,008
|$4,365
|$5,129
|Clean
|$2,700
|$3,917
|$4,595
|Average
|$2,084
|$3,022
|$3,528
|Rough
|$1,469
|$2,127
|$2,461