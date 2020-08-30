Porsche Sedans for Sale Near Me
- certified
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo16,345 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$107,633$8,416 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Detailed Service Records Available**Porsche Maintenance Completely Up-To-Date**Premium Package Plus**4-zone Climate Control**21" SportDesign Wheels**Sport Exhaust System incl. Tailpipes in Silver**Steering Wheel Heating**Carbon Fiber Interior Package**SportDesign Side Skirts**Front Seat Ventilation**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**LED-Matrix Headlights w/PDLS+**Rear Axle Steering w/Power Steering Plus**Soft Close Doors**Sport Chrono Package**Sport Package**Sports Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silver.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 111 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0ALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A72JL141033
Stock: 20P0451B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 45,896 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseHome delivery available*
$36,980$2,192 Below Market
VINS - Manassas Park / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A70EL005309
Stock: 20952A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 88,191 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, Personal Use
$34,966$994 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Porsche Panamera GTS 8-Speed Automatic is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. An odometer that reads 88,191 miles speaks for itself. This Panamera GTS 8-Speed Automatic has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. This Porsche Panamera GTS 8-Speed Automatic has been smoke free since when it was new. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine and people will know you've arrived. You can count on the 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. This Porsche Panamera GTS 8-Speed Automatic comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. We at Merlex Auto Group understand that buying a car isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this car's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this car has only had one previous owner. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Panamera GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A74DL075038
Stock: 075038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,237 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,981$306 Below Market
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A76BL060792
Stock: AP00343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 24,752 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,799$2,133 Below Market
Porsche Bethesda - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*ONE OWNER PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, AIR SUSPENSION WITH PASM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PORSCHE ENTRY & DRIVE, LED HEADLIGHTS INCL. PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM, SOFT CLOSE DOORS AND MUCH MORE!*MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A FACTORY TRAINED PORSCHE TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. YOU WON'T FIND A MORE MASSIVE SELECTION IN BETHESDA, POTOMAC. WASHINGTON DC, SILVER SPRING AND ROCKVILLE THAN PORSCHE BETHESDA'S INVENTORY. AT YOUR CONVENIENCE, WE WILL BE PLEASED TO SCHEDULE A TEST-DRIVE OF ANY NEW PORSCHE MODEL. PLEASE CONTACT US VIA PHONE OR AT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MODELS THAT SET YOUR IMAGINATION AFIRE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A72HL101656
Stock: PHL101656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 25,567 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$82,999$2,124 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $126,820.00, Over $22,000 in OPTIONS, V6 Twin Turbocharged 440HP, PDK Trans, Sport Chrono PKG, Premium PKG PLUS, 20" Wheels, Adaptive Air Suspension, BOSE Surround Sound & so much more............ 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S V6 Twin Turbocharged 440HP *Carrara White Metallic ($830) on Leather Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red ($4,320) *ONLY 25,567 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $126,820.00 *OVER $22,000 in OPTIONS such as: *Premium PKG Plus ($6,250): -Lane Change Assist -Bose Surround Sound System -Power Seats (14-way) With Memory PKG -Comfort Access -Soft Close Doors -Seat Ventilation (Front) -Seat Heating (Front and Rear) -LED-Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System *Adaptive Air Suspension including PASM ($2,190): -Leveling system and electronically controlled damper system w/3 manually selectable settings *Leather Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red ($4,320) *Sport Chrono PKG ($2,270): -Analog and digital stopwatch -Normal, SPORT, SPORT PLUS and individual modes *Wheel Center Caps With Colored Porsche Crest ($2,190): *20'' Panamera Design Wheels ($2,180) *4-Zone Climate Control ($1,410) *ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Surround View ($1,200) *Brushed Aluminum Interior PKG ($1,000) *Carrara White Metallic ($830) *Ambient Lighting ($500) *Steering Wheel Heating ($280) *Wheel Center Caps With Colored Porsche Crest ($190) *All Season Tires for 20" Wheels ($150) *Storage PKG *Voice Control -PDK Transmission (8-Speed) -LED Headlights -Panorama Roof *Still Under Full Factory Warranty *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A7XJL132186
Stock: 20774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid30,345 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,981$766 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**20" Panamera Design Wheels**Premium Package Plus**Assistance Package**BOSE Surround Sound-System**Comfort Access**Front & Rear Seat Heating**Front Seat Ventilation**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**Lane Keep Assist w/Speed Limit Indicator**LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System**Night Vision Assist**Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control**Soft Close DoorsRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 111 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0ALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A74JL129307
Stock: UP23427
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche Panamera 410,896 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,873
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Recent Trade In**Premium Package Plus**20" Panamera Design Wheels**Steering Wheel Heating**USB Interface (Rear)**Power Steering Plus**14-Way Power Seats**BOSE Surround Sound-System**Comfort Access**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**Navigation System**Soft Close DoorsRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 111 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursementALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A79JL104365
Stock: 20P0501A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 16,121 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,798
Jaguar of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX * $11,205 IN OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $97,255 * PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS - $6,250 -inc: LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, dynamic cornering light, speed-dependent headlight range control, sport mode and headlight cleaning system, Front Seat Ventilation, 3 levels of adjustment, Comfort Access, keyless entry and engine start, Front & Rear Seat Heating, 3 levels of adjustment, 14-Way Power Seats, seat backrest, seat height, fore/aft position, seat cushion inclination, seat cushion depth and lumbar support (4-way), Memory Package, driver and front passenger seating positions, steering column, side mirrors, lights, wipers, climate control, door lock setting, instrument cluster and PCM, Soft Close Doors, Lane Change Assist (LCA), BOSE Surround Sound-System, 14 loudspeakers w/subwoofer, 14 amplifier channels, a total output of 710 watts, BOSE Centerpoint 2 technology, AudioPilot noise compensation technology and BOSE SoundTrue enhancement technology * ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION W/PASM - $2,185 -inc: leveling system and electronically controlled damper system w/3 manually selectable settings * NIGHT BLUE METALLIC - $830 * AMBIENT LIGHTING - $495 -inc: 7 colored light schemes for the ambient lighting in the front footwells, front overhead console, front center console illumination and illuminated loudspeaker trims in the front and rear doors * BLACK/LUXOR BEIGE, TWO-TONE PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM - $380 * IONIZER - $340 * POWER STEERING PLUS - $270 * HEATED STEERING WHEEL - $270 * WHEEL CENTER CAPS W/COLORED PORSCHE CREST - $185
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A79HL100472
Stock: PR7034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 80 miles20 mi awayTitle issue, Personal Use
$100,616
Porsche Bethesda - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Wheels: 19' Panamera -inc: 9.0 x 19 front and 10.5 x 19 rear, dual-arm 5-spoke design, Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks, Valet Function, Underhood And Cargo Space Lights, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 265/45ZR19 Fr 295/40ZR19 Rr. This Porsche Panamera has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. These Packages Will Make Your Porsche Panamera 4 The Envy of Your Friends Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Porsche Communication Management (PCM) -inc: navigation module, mobile phone preparation, audio interfaces, hi-fi sound system w/10 speakers, total output of 150 watts, Connect Plus, Apple CarPlay, telephone module, wireless internet access, Porsche Car Connect (Carfinder, Remote Vehicle Status, Remote Services, Porsche Vehicle Tracking System (PVTS)), Bluetooth hands-free phone capability, SiriusXM and HD Radio, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Glove Box Mounted Single CD, Compatible Remote CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio and 10 Gb Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Power Spoiler, Power Rear Windows, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type. Stop By Today For a must-own Porsche Panamera come see us at Porsche Bethesda, 11990 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD 20852. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A70LL100644
Stock: LL100644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 10 miles20 mi awayTitle issue, Personal Use
$159,876
Porsche Bethesda - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*DEMO 2020 PORSCHE TAYCAN TURBO COUPE WITH PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 25FT CHARGING CABLE, PORSCHE INTELLIGENT RANGE MANAGER, ON BOARD 150 KW/400V DC CHARGER, MOBILE CHARGER CONNECT AND MUCH MORE!*BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. YOU WON'T FIND A MORE MASSIVE SELECTION IN BETHESDA, POTOMAC. WASHINGTON DC, SILVER SPRING AND ROCKVILLE THAN PORSCHE BETHESDA'S INVENTORY. AT YOUR CONVENIENCE, WE WILL BE PLEASED TO SCHEDULE A TEST-DRIVE OF ANY NEW PORSCHE MODEL. PLEASE CONTACT US VIA PHONE OR AT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MODELS THAT SET YOUR IMAGINATION AFIRE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
69 Combined MPG (68 City/71 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2Y18LSA71348
Stock: LSA71348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 15,558 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$102,725
Easterns Automotive Group of Sterling / Direct Car Buying - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A76HL150375
Stock: 128526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 29,889 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,650
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A71HL100630
Stock: 20P0529A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 80,401 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***VERY CLEAN, NAVIGATION........................2011 PORSCHE PANAMERA, YACHTING BLUE METALLIC WITH A LUXOR BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, POWER SUNROOF, POWER TAILGATE, REAR SPOILER, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A71BL012880
Stock: MAX18438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 25,877 miles1,210 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetHome delivery available*
$46,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A77FL051329
Stock: 10433772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 5,486 miles29 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$77,999$5,353 Below Market
Action Automotive - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 29 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche Panamera with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A70KL100268
Stock: P4371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 46,730 miles2,270 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$36,998$4,897 Below Market
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
Located 2,270 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A78EL013481
Stock: 18673582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,938 miles1,164 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$72,998
CarMax Texas Stadium (Irving) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irving / Texas
Located 1,164 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A70JL115884
Stock: 19196080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.