Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews
44,000 miles and stuck in 2nd gear
I have babied this car! freeway mostly easy on the gas pedal ext... first the trans would randomly be stuck in 3rd gear as im driving. I would have to stop turn the key off then restart. I was going to take it to the dealership soon but now i cant even do that it wont shift into anything but 2nd or reverse or park. very very very disapointed in this high dollar vehicle. will be even more so if there is not a recall on this. i didnt blow my bank account and pay cash for something that wont even last me 44,000 mile.... will update soon with my results....
Transmission Problems Right After 4 Years
This was the first time that I purchased a brand new car. It has been nothing but problems since owning it. In addition to costly regular maintenance, I have had to replace brakes, rotors twice, tires need to be replaced often, the power steering pump went out, and shortly after 52,000 miles I began having transmission problems. It continues to start in a higher gear creating lag when I push on the gas. Other times, it will not automatically upshift and stays in first gear. In ordet to override the problem, I pull over, turn off the car, and then restart again. I will NEVER purchase a MB again.
Enjoyable drive
I have owned this car for 7 months now. To sum my experience up: I like it. Love the look (mine is black). The one-hour drive I spend everyday to/from work is enjoyable, relaxing and comfortable. The car is very responsive (for a mild driver), turns corners very well. It feels 'solid' as you maneuver it. I did not like the fact that the default CD does not read MP3 files, which was not mentioned anywhere when I did my research before purchase (fortunately I got the 6CD option). Gas mileage for my first 8000 city/highway miles is around 26.5MPG. Having seen some complaints about Benz's reliability elsewhere, mine is so far trouble-free. Hope it will remain so.
Piece of junk! Jack !
With 74xxx miles, engine balance shaft bad, M-B lost the class action law suit so they will pay for partial repair. Never should have gone bad I the first place. Engine intake breaks due to cheap plastic rods. Valve body in transmission is a problem and gets stuck in gear a $2,400 dealer only repair. Electrical failures. Do not purchase this car !!!
nothing but love for this lil guy!
I wasn't sure what to expect when I got rid of my 2014 (F30) BMW 335i xDrive in favor of this 10 year old Benz. I've always loved the way they looked and how comfy they were, so even though some may see it as a "downgrade", I have been nothing but happily surprised with this car. It's easily the most comfortable, quiet, soft, forgiving car I have ever had the pleasure of owning. It has never stranded me, and has only needed new tires and two oil changes since I got it a year and a half ago. I get compliments on it everywhere I go, and I love driving it. The engine pulls and sounds incredible. I would buy this 100 times over. I'm a Mercedes diehard now because of this car.
