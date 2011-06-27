Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$600
|$1,259
|$1,616
|Clean
|$528
|$1,112
|$1,426
|Average
|$384
|$816
|$1,048
|Rough
|$240
|$520
|$670
Estimated values
1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C220 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,241
|$1,616
|Clean
|$480
|$1,095
|$1,426
|Average
|$349
|$804
|$1,048
|Rough
|$218
|$512
|$670